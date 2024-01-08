Drama Queen Michelle Obama Shares Donald Trump Keeps Her Up At Night In Fear He Could Be President Again

Oh my word. This is just too good. Poor Michelle Obama. Apparently, the prospect of another Trump presidency is making her lose sleep.

NEW: Michelle Obama insinuates that Donald Trump keeps her up at night and says she is "terrified" of what could happen in the next election.



Michelle Obama and her husband are worth $70 million, live in Martha's Vineyard yet Donald Trump has found a way to keep her up at night.… pic.twitter.com/zMcvdzGZEV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 8, 2024

She claims she is terrified of another Trump presidency. That's enough to make a whole bunch of people want to vote for Trump.

Folks, you’ve really got to listen carefully to Michelle’s vision:

“Government does everything for us.”

Yes, EVERYTHING.

When govt does everything for you, the govt is your master. That is slavery.

And that is her vision. https://t.co/B0LIr73QTV — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) January 9, 2024

She goes on to say government does 'everything' for us. No, thank you. Most people are quite content to do everything for their own families and for government to keep its prying nose out of it.

Terrified of them all being held accountable by the people. https://t.co/3fgbVFQzez — Lara Logan (@laralogan) January 9, 2024

They want complete control. It’s always been that way with Dems. https://t.co/dP8RYED788 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) January 9, 2024

Michelle literally says it matters who has the 'bully pulpit'. That was the whole way her husband governed. Remember, he had a pen and a phone.

Trump is the Boogyman that keeps her up at night. Oldest political stunt in the book. Make the opponent out to be a Boogyman. https://t.co/yFn5dQEnnP — Madeline Brame (@brame_madeline) January 9, 2024

Honestly, we are in the third term of her husband. A whole bunch of Americans are not interested in his fourth term.

REMINDER:



-Maui didn’t keep her up

-Americans struggling didn’t keep her up

-Israel being attacked didn’t keep her up

-Palestine protesters didn’t keep her up

-Summer of love didn’t keep her up.



AND SHE HATES THE AMERICAN FLAG!!



I call BS on this dictator wannabe. https://t.co/uih0Y5eJM2 — Jen (@JPo1369) January 9, 2024

Losing power is the only thing that keeps her up.

Don't forget, it was the Obamas who decided to bring ole racist Joe along for the ride in 2008. Again in 2012.

Then the Obamas helped to clear the way for Biden's DNC candidacy in '19 as he was LOSING to the old Socialist Bernie.



They helped create this mess we now live in. https://t.co/CcemN5NNxe — Mary Jane⤵ (@Sarcasm_DuJour) January 9, 2024

Perhaps they chose old Joe because they knew he was the one they could control. It seems he has plenty of skeletons in his closet.

I guarantee she’ll be put up as the Democrat candidate after Biden is forced out after the primaries. https://t.co/yFl78vXpLy — Shannon Hillis 🇺🇸 (@hillisthekillis) January 9, 2024

She certainly talks like a lady ready to jump in and save the Democratic party from itself. Who would protest if Michelle were the candidate. It's the perfect way to give her husband a fourth term.

All the Democrats have is fear mongering. It works too. https://t.co/Mrd0QhSLlr — LavishLife243 (@LavishLife243) January 9, 2024

It worked in the past. With this economy, people are waking up. Let's hope enough do before the next election.

This could easily be her prelude to running. I bet you can all feel the ground shaking under the magnitude of my shudder. https://t.co/rQ9ru76hsu — Fuzzicus® 😷 Innocuous ن🟦🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@MissFuzzball) January 9, 2024

Do not put anything past her. It may seem like wild speculation, but it may not be far from the truth.

