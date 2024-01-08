Washington Monthly Wants to 'Fix' SCOTUS by Connecting to Popular Anger
Mary Katharine Ham Roasts Gen Z Twenty Something Distraught She Cannot Live ALONE on Wal-Mart Salary

justmindy
justmindy  |  10:15 PM on January 08, 2024
AngieArtist

Gen Z loves nothing more than to take to the internet to whine about how hard their lives are. To be fair, this economy does suck. Most people would not disagree with that. The problem with Gen Z is their outrageous expectations about what life should look like when you are 20 years old AND their odd misconceptions about how Gen X once lived.

Tonight, conservative commentator Mary Katharine Ham dropped some cold hard truth on one of these young ladies. Mam, those people who are now 45-50 did not live alone at age 20. They had roommates. Sometimes, they had several roommates. Many of those Gen X folks, now in middle age, still have never lived alone.

Also, he probably had a roommate at some point in time.

Back then, the government wasn't going trillions of dollars into debt to support all of these nonsense policy programs. That did help with the inflation.

Are you suggesting someone work a second job? How is that even a possibility? Heh.

The reality is lots of people never lived alone. They went from roommates who helped with the bills to spouses who helped with the bills.

Another suggestion of this 'second job'? Who are these monsters? Snicker.

She definitely won't be living alone then, but it's a noble decision.

The video is all very emotionally overwrought. It's amazing

Reality is hitting this generation hard. There was too much screen time and not enough living in reality.

Tags: BIDEN ECONOMY HIGH SCHOOL WALMART YOUNG PEOPLE

