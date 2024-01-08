Mary Katharine Ham Roasts Gen Z Twenty Something Distraught She Cannot Live ALONE on Wal-Mart Salary

Gen Z loves nothing more than to take to the internet to whine about how hard their lives are. To be fair, this economy does suck. Most people would not disagree with that. The problem with Gen Z is their outrageous expectations about what life should look like when you are 20 years old AND their odd misconceptions about how Gen X once lived.

I mean, conceded the economy is unfun, but my sister in Christ, we did not live on our own 20 years ago.



pic.twitter.com/1e5Ve9jALX — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 9, 2024

Tonight, conservative commentator Mary Katharine Ham dropped some cold hard truth on one of these young ladies. Mam, those people who are now 45-50 did not live alone at age 20. They had roommates. Sometimes, they had several roommates. Many of those Gen X folks, now in middle age, still have never lived alone.

I mean, my brother in law started at the same company as a cart boy making less per hour than she is and worked his tail end off and in less than a decade is now making 150k as a store lead with only a high school degree… https://t.co/ef6Siei597 — Stotes (@SamiSuzie) January 9, 2024

Also, he probably had a roommate at some point in time.

She's right. Unlike Gen-Zers, back in my day, government didn't force us to pay for transgender surgeries from people in the United States illegally or for people serving a life sentence for murder.



Someone along the way, Democrats took control of California and screw it up. https://t.co/jI4OZlILyw pic.twitter.com/9CYTPoQufj — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) January 9, 2024

Back then, the government wasn't going trillions of dollars into debt to support all of these nonsense policy programs. That did help with the inflation.

“i work 40 hour weeeks”



im doubling that some months, let’s chill. that’s a very short week https://t.co/k2gSYsmnAE — Pero like, no (@TooHungry2Fxn) January 9, 2024

Are you suggesting someone work a second job? How is that even a possibility? Heh.

I’ve never had my own place and I’m Gen X. Thankful to have my wife but went from roommates to raising a family with her. https://t.co/i6Sug0p6Cg — Brad Jones (@BradJfromLJ) January 9, 2024

The reality is lots of people never lived alone. They went from roommates who helped with the bills to spouses who helped with the bills.

I am a whole lot older than you, and her, but live on our own? We had roommates. We are out *maybe* once a month. We brewed our own coffee and tea every day. We sat/slept on our childhood furniture, or mismatched hand me downs.



And, yes, sometimes we worked a second job to save… — Melissa Moore (@melissamoore) January 9, 2024

Another suggestion of this 'second job'? Who are these monsters? Snicker.

She could always join the military like I did. — 𝑻𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒚࿎ (@JusticeBlaze) January 9, 2024

She definitely won't be living alone then, but it's a noble decision.

I love the dramatic pause when she says she works 40 hours a week, as if this was a labor of Hercules. Chica, when I was getting my doctorate and was on fellowship I worked 40 hours a week in the lab and then did six hours of classes two or three nights a week after work AND had… — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) January 9, 2024

The video is all very emotionally overwrought. It's amazing

I noticed this when I was teaching high school. No one ever thought they would have a roommate. They are incapable of navigating a relationship with another person person matched with the belief that they are starring in a personal movie isn't going well. — Shawn Gallagher (@ANovaGentleman) January 9, 2024

Reality is hitting this generation hard. There was too much screen time and not enough living in reality.

