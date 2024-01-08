Wah! Elon Tweeted About the INSANITY of Some States Voter ID Laws and Leftists HILARIOUSLY Melted Down

Angry Dad Shows How to Get Through Pro-Hamas Protesters Blocking the Street
justmindy
January 08, 2024
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

Perhaps the owner of Twitter (X) had not checked into this before or somehow it just suddenly registered with him, but tonight he made a very obvious tweet about voting in the United States.

Now, there are already 100 babies writing community notes about his mostly true statement, so let's go ahead and acknowledge it is not this way in 'some' states. Unfortunately, it is this way in other states and that is problematic.

Obviously. Elon got a kick out of this tongue in cheek reply.

This person may be dumb or they may be sarcastic. Elon took them seriously.

Thank you. Also, maybe we don't want voters who are unable to figure out how to get a free ID.

Coming soon to a CNN chyron near you.

Maybe Fox was right.

The comment section then became a bunch of people just making up things with zero truth behind them.

It always becomes about Trump. Elon said nothing about Trump. He simply commented on our voting system that is ripe for fraud.

Florida elections were secure because new laws were put in place around voting by mail and showing ID when you vote in person. Just because that is the case in Florida, does not mean it is so in other states. That is exactly the point and the problem. Also, Florida had all their votes tallied by 10:00 pm during the last election and they are the third largest state. Yet, much smaller states take weeks. Therein, lies the problem.

It absolutely is. 

Exactly this. Elon did not attack either side or any politician. He simply pointed out the facts and how he found it kind of crazy. The comment section went nuts. It's so bizarre how commenting on actual facts sends some people (Leftists) into a spiral. Makes you wonder what they are so scared of.

That pretty much sums it up.

