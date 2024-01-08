Wah! Elon Tweeted About the INSANITY of Some States Voter ID Laws and Leftists HILARIOUSLY Melted Down

Perhaps the owner of Twitter (X) had not checked into this before or somehow it just suddenly registered with him, but tonight he made a very obvious tweet about voting in the United States.

In the USA, you don’t need government issued ID to vote and you can mail in your ballot. This is insane. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2024

Now, there are already 100 babies writing community notes about his mostly true statement, so let's go ahead and acknowledge it is not this way in 'some' states. Unfortunately, it is this way in other states and that is problematic.

cnn said there wasn’t voter fraud tho so it’s ok cnn never lies — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) January 8, 2024

Obviously. Elon got a kick out of this tongue in cheek reply.

and its racist to require voter ID — Humble Flow (@HumbleFlow) January 8, 2024

This person may be dumb or they may be sarcastic. Elon took them seriously.

It’s racist to claim that an adult is incapable of obtaining ID! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2024

Thank you. Also, maybe we don't want voters who are unable to figure out how to get a free ID.

1 billion votes pic.twitter.com/EWVJLsagY8 — Elon Musk Citizen Journalist (Parody) (@xcitizenjournal) January 9, 2024

Coming soon to a CNN chyron near you.

Fox News said there was and they also never lie. — MJ 🐸 (@MJofCrypto) January 9, 2024

Maybe Fox was right.

The only voter fraud was by republicans though — Dr. E 🌲👽🌲 (@ericofthehouseE) January 9, 2024

The comment section then became a bunch of people just making up things with zero truth behind them.

Trump's people, some under oath, said the 2020 vote was fair. — Raymond Luxury Yacht (@72daystar) January 9, 2024

It always becomes about Trump. Elon said nothing about Trump. He simply commented on our voting system that is ripe for fraud.

DeSantis said most secure election FL history — Michael Sandoval (@Michael65405281) January 9, 2024

Florida elections were secure because new laws were put in place around voting by mail and showing ID when you vote in person. Just because that is the case in Florida, does not mean it is so in other states. That is exactly the point and the problem. Also, Florida had all their votes tallied by 10:00 pm during the last election and they are the third largest state. Yet, much smaller states take weeks. Therein, lies the problem.

We need in-person, one-day voting, using paper ballots, and they all need to be counted before anyone goes home



This is how we make our votes mean anything again.



Because right now… 🤔 https://t.co/OVhb1HQwq1 — Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) January 9, 2024

The Left has always claimed that voter ID is racist. It always seemed way more racist to me to suggest that minority citizens somehow don’t have the capacity to get an ID. https://t.co/W4lPlfKvwy — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) January 9, 2024

It absolutely is.

Cheating is the only way Democrats can "win" https://t.co/K0OXxhoYT4 — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) January 8, 2024

It’s kind of crazy how if someone points this out they’re immediately tarred and feathered as an election denier. Doesn’t change the facts. https://t.co/zeulVpyvwb — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 9, 2024

Exactly this. Elon did not attack either side or any politician. He simply pointed out the facts and how he found it kind of crazy. The comment section went nuts. It's so bizarre how commenting on actual facts sends some people (Leftists) into a spiral. Makes you wonder what they are so scared of.

That pretty much sums it up.

