Anti-Parent Account Tries to Dunk On School Choice Advocate Corey DeAngelis and It Goes Very Wrong

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:30 PM on January 08, 2024
AngieArtist

School Union boss who labors to keep kids locked out of school, Randi Weingarten, usually turns off the replies when she tweets out her latest nonsense on Twitter. Today, she forgot. Age is clearly effecting more Leftists than just Joe Biden. School choice activist, Corey DeAngelis took full advantage of her brain fart.

Heh. Don't remind her. She might try to close them again.

Some anti-children group thought they really had a dunk on Corey. Oh noes!

Ha! How will Corey recover from this. Also, people who do not have kids in school can care about the school system. Furthermore, we should be encouraging people not to have kids until they are married. It sounds like Corey and his wife are doing everything right.

Sam J.
OMG! This gets even better. This organization is trying to defend Randi Weingarten by pointing out Corey doesn't yet have kids when Weingarten is childless herself. Oops!

Apparently, we have to cancel all honeymoons.

Bingo! That is what this is all about. They do not like a happy couple enjoying their life. They are so miserable and they want everyone else to be as well.

Exactly! DeAngelis wants the opposite of controlling families. He thinks parents should do that. That is sort of the whole point of school choice. Parents get to choose. May the message continue to spread and best wishes for many more safe travels to the DeAngelis family.

