Anti-Parent Account Tries to Dunk On School Choice Advocate Corey DeAngelis and It Goes Very Wrong

School Union boss who labors to keep kids locked out of school, Randi Weingarten, usually turns off the replies when she tweets out her latest nonsense on Twitter. Today, she forgot. Age is clearly effecting more Leftists than just Joe Biden. School choice activist, Corey DeAngelis took full advantage of her brain fart.
you forgot to close your replies like you closed the schools.— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 8, 2024
Heh. Don't remind her. She might try to close them again.
This you? It’s nice to see a childless man telling parents and schools what to do while he vacations in Italy.— Illinois School Watch (@ILschoolwatch) January 8, 2024
You forgot to keep your pages private. pic.twitter.com/fN1AZQjGG4
Some anti-children group thought they really had a dunk on Corey. Oh noes!
oh no they found a great picture of my beautiful wife and me on our honeymoon how will i ever recover https://t.co/31QIKtXTAd— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 8, 2024
Ha! How will Corey recover from this. Also, people who do not have kids in school can care about the school system. Furthermore, we should be encouraging people not to have kids until they are married. It sounds like Corey and his wife are doing everything right.
Stalking isn't cool.— Rachael A (@HattieMags) January 8, 2024
But that's not the worst part.
Calling out a newlywed who has no children yet while pandering to a childless union boss for years is peak hypocrisy.
They only stalk the ones they fear will destroy their narrative. Keep telling the truth @DeAngelisCorey. https://t.co/Uf8w7qEWvd
Childlessness is stunning and brave when it’s @rweingarten but problematic when it’s a newlywed man— hither and thither🗿🟧🌻 (@KK0189899971372) January 8, 2024
OMG! This gets even better. This organization is trying to defend Randi Weingarten by pointing out Corey doesn't yet have kids when Weingarten is childless herself. Oops!
So you’re bragging about stalking his personal account? Not the win you think, weirdo. https://t.co/6qA7QNamlu— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 8, 2024
Are you seriously offended he went on vacation? Please don’t ever reproduce. https://t.co/VYP4paXJtF— Ryanna (@hufflepuff_owl) January 8, 2024
Apparently, we have to cancel all honeymoons.
They are so opposed to the traditional nuclear family that they literally think crossposting a pic of him and his new wife somehow discredits him 🤣🤣 https://t.co/f8OFsixSJ4— Natalie Argyle (@NatalieArgyle) January 8, 2024
Bingo! That is what this is all about. They do not like a happy couple enjoying their life. They are so miserable and they want everyone else to be as well.
The irony is this creepy account wants the government to tell parents and schools what to do instead of parents having the CHOICE. https://t.co/DUHkzTe26v— Claude Thompson (@Th3Claude) January 8, 2024
He was on his honeymoon. Not everyone gets pregnant before the wedding. Geesh lady, give him some time.— GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) January 8, 2024
he advocates for school choice which is literally the opposite of him deciding someone else’s child’s education you complete egghead— Reid (@CHARLOTTES_OWN) January 8, 2024
Exactly! DeAngelis wants the opposite of controlling families. He thinks parents should do that. That is sort of the whole point of school choice. Parents get to choose. May the message continue to spread and best wishes for many more safe travels to the DeAngelis family.
