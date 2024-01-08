Disgraced Soros Prosecutor Announces He Won't Run Again in Florida Because DeSantis Would Fire Him Harder

Washington Monthly Wants to 'Fix' SCOTUS by Connecting to Popular Anger
justmindy
justmindy  |  9:15 PM on January 08, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Today, suspended Florida state attorney and big time Leftist, Andrew Warren, decided he will not run again for his position in Florida. The reason? If he wins, Governor DeSantis will just suspend him again. We have to give it to Warren. He is right about that. Heh. DeSantis suspended him because he refused to enforce Florida laws if he did not agree with them. That is a reason for suspension under the Florida constitution, so Governor DeSantis was perfectly within his rights and took full advantage of that law. A win for the good guys and a loss for Soros funded prosecutors who don't actually prosecute criminals.

Obviously, DeSantis is doing nothing illegal, but this is how Leftists talk when they are losing.

That's the one.

A live look at the 'Twitchy' news room upon reading this announcement.

Oh yes, it is very upsetting.

It would be bad for the innocent people in those areas, but they seem to like prosecutors like him who don't do their jobs. He would be perfect.

Americans deserve a little less talk and a lot more action in rooting out crooked politicians.

More importantly, it is a win for the state of Florida.

Every time a Soros backed prosecutor loses their job or decides not to run again, a community grows a bit safer.

Drive Leftists out and make sure they never even try to be heard from again. Sadly, he will be working in some Leftist 'think tank' in no time. Democrats always fail up.

