Disgraced Soros Prosecutor Announces He Won't Run Again in Florida Because DeSantis Would Fire Him Harder

Today, suspended Florida state attorney and big time Leftist, Andrew Warren, decided he will not run again for his position in Florida. The reason? If he wins, Governor DeSantis will just suspend him again. We have to give it to Warren. He is right about that. Heh. DeSantis suspended him because he refused to enforce Florida laws if he did not agree with them. That is a reason for suspension under the Florida constitution, so Governor DeSantis was perfectly within his rights and took full advantage of that law. A win for the good guys and a loss for Soros funded prosecutors who don't actually prosecute criminals.

Suspended attorney @AndrewWarrenFL announces he will not seek another term this year - Said he wanted to run for another term but contends that @GovRonDeSantis would just suspend him again if he got re-elected. ... — Gary Fineout (@fineout) January 8, 2024

Warren: "Because the courts have let his illegal political stunt stand, if I ran and won, he could suspend me again for whatever bogus reason he wanted. And then we would be right back where we are today, with an illegal, unqualified political appointee installed in the job." — Gary Fineout (@fineout) January 8, 2024

Obviously, DeSantis is doing nothing illegal, but this is how Leftists talk when they are losing.

DeSantis keeps on winning!



🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) January 8, 2024

The Soro’s funded one ? — Micky Brown Jr 🐊🌞🇺🇸 (@MiguelTrick) January 8, 2024

That's the one.

A live look at the 'Twitchy' news room upon reading this announcement.

Yeah, it's a shame that Andrew Warren won't be seeking another term due to concerns about potential suspension if re-elected 🤔🙄 — NAZIA (@Nazia2229) January 8, 2024

Oh yes, it is very upsetting.

Well, @AndrewWarrenFL could always run for state's attorney where they welcome SA's who refuse to prosecute the law: Chicago, NYC, Portland, D.C, San Francisco - lots of places where he'd be much happier NOT DOING HIS JOB 🤡 — Para Bellum (@GManUSofA) January 8, 2024

It would be bad for the innocent people in those areas, but they seem to like prosecutors like him who don't do their jobs. He would be perfect.

This is how it's done with true leadership... and then we look at the feckless House and Senate GOP leadership, and they haven't got a clue how it's done... or should I say, don't want to know, because they are already getting the results they really want? — Is that a Trumpet I hear? (@JimSchlaegel) January 8, 2024

Americans deserve a little less talk and a lot more action in rooting out crooked politicians.

Another win for DeSantis. https://t.co/ML5FJuagED — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 8, 2024

More importantly, it is a win for the state of Florida.

The game of Soros-backed Prosecutor Whack-A-Mole continues in Florida.

This mole forfeits the game!

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/4G0Km1vCpV — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) January 8, 2024

Every time a Soros backed prosecutor loses their job or decides not to run again, a community grows a bit safer.

This is how you do it. You drive out public enemies in order that they never return. https://t.co/QqE4kStQir — Grant A. Holcomb (@GrantAHolcomb) January 8, 2024

Drive Leftists out and make sure they never even try to be heard from again. Sadly, he will be working in some Leftist 'think tank' in no time. Democrats always fail up.

