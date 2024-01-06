Awesome Tweep 'Sour Patch Lyds' Asked What January 6th Should Be Called and the Answers Rock

As we mark the day of the year when Democrats unpack their smelling salts and pearls to clutch, in preparation for fainting on their couch at some point, Twitchy favorite 'Sour Patch Lyds', had a great question for her audience. She asked what they believed we should call today. The suggestions she offered included 'Janteenth', 'Sixmas' or Insurrectionversary'. She put it to a vote of her followers.

What are we calling today? — Sour Patch Lyds 🐊 (@sourpatchlyds) January 6, 2024

Some of her fans had additional ideas.

I like Young Vivek's name for it, Happy Entrapment Day!https://t.co/VdPcXY8myq — Jay Faulkner (@Jaybediah) January 6, 2024

That is probably most appropriate.

They should start singing Janteenth anthems after the regular anthem at sporting events — Mark (@markwnk) January 6, 2024

If they don't, it just proves they weren't serious about it. Heh.

Entrapment day is going around, Janteenth is better — The Snowman (@RegularSnoman) January 6, 2024

Insurrectionversary sound smexy 👌 — KTM_02🇺🇲 (@SARTAM_2314) January 6, 2024

Fedsurrection Day — Stephen (@2ASteve) January 6, 2024

The day fascism took over the United States — Lindsey's missing conscience🐔🐓 (@LaganSandy) January 6, 2024

That name is pretty long, but we will give it points for honesty.

"Day of the open doors in the capitol", it should become a national holiday where all capitols are open to the public. — lazyjones 🥩 (@lazyjones7) January 6, 2024

Maybe we'll call it 'Dia de los puertas abiertas en el Capitolio'. It sound way more interesting in Spanish.

The third one sounds like a terrible @TNACreative idea for a PPV .... Sorry, PLE — David Sanders (@Sandersd84) January 6, 2024

We should probably deescalate its importance as much as possible and focus on other days to highlight. — . (@tnartsipac17025) January 6, 2024

Well, those of us who are sane would like to do just that. The Democrats, however, seem hell bent on not doing that. So, in the meantime, the best thing to do is make jokes.

None of the above. Call it "Patriotsversary" as the day that patriots fulfilled their duty to object to a stolen election. — Stephen Jarosek (@steljarkos) January 6, 2024

Lol I forgot that had happened today 😅 — Nylis 🇲🇽🇺🇸 #MentalHealthMatters (@GT_Nylis666) January 6, 2024

How could you? This is the single most important day in the history of ever! It's the day democracy died or something.

I'm torn between Fedsurrection Day and Entrapment Day. — Don't Ask Me, I Just Live Here (@Veronica31378) January 6, 2024

Sixmas is fire — Isabella Riley Moody (@isabellarileyus) January 6, 2024

Theophany as that is what today is. — Ryanna (@hufflepuff_owl) January 6, 2024

Happy Hoax Day! — Two masks, one face. Vivek 2024 (@fanofcornpop) January 6, 2024

just a Saturday to me — BeetleBr0z (@WewazKingz) January 6, 2024

This is certainly the best answer. It's a regular old day and the nation is desperately in need of moving on and dealing with actual problems.

