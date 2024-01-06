Awesome Tweep 'Sour Patch Lyds' Asked What January 6th Should Be Called and the Answers Rock

President Biden Recalls Himself and Jill Attending the Funerals of Police Officers Killed...
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on January 06, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

As we mark the day of the year when Democrats unpack their smelling salts and pearls to clutch, in preparation for fainting on their couch at some point, Twitchy favorite 'Sour Patch Lyds', had a great question for her audience. She asked what they believed we should call today. The suggestions she offered included 'Janteenth', 'Sixmas' or Insurrectionversary'. She put it to a vote of her followers.

Some of her fans had additional ideas.

That is probably most appropriate.

If they don't, it just proves they weren't serious about it. Heh.

That name is pretty long, but we will give it points for honesty.

Maybe we'll call it 'Dia de los puertas abiertas en el Capitolio'. It sound way more interesting in Spanish.

Well, those of us who are sane would like to do just that. The Democrats, however, seem hell bent on not doing that. So, in the meantime, the best thing to do is make jokes.

How could you? This is the single most important day in the history of ever! It's the day democracy died or something.

This is certainly the best answer. It's a regular old day and the nation is desperately in need of moving on and dealing with actual problems.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!





