Senator Misquotes Benjamin Franklin in Warning Us of Insurrection
Ibram X. Kendi Wrote That Whites Tried to 'Level the Playing Field' with...
Dem Sen. Shaheen Tried to Own the Cons on J6 With a Ben...
Christopher Rufo Suspected of Being a Foreign Agent or Having Ties to the...
Jonathan Turley: New York's Lawsuit Against Bus Companies Is 'Motivated by Pure Hypocrisy'
'Domestic Terrorism' Bullied Gov. Mike DeWine Into Proposing Trans Restrictions
NAACP Says We Can't Allow Claudine Gay's Legacy Be Tarnished and Erased
Tom Nichols Attempts To Dunk On Chris Rufo and It Goes Very Poorly...
President Biden Recalls Himself and Jill Attending the Funerals of Police Officers Killed...
Awesome Tweep 'Sour Patch Lyds' Asked What January 6th Should Be Called and...
Well, That's Just Weird: Eric Adams Teaches Parents How To Search Their Kids'...
How the Mighty Have Fallen: Washington Post Is on Its Way to Collapse
SERIOUSLY!? This Was the State of the Nation's Defense for the Last Few...
Shocker: AP Admits Headline About Claudine Gay's Plagiarism Did Not Meet Standards

Illegal Migrants Fight in Line Outside New York Shelter As Temperature Dips Dangerously Low

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:15 PM on January 06, 2024
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

If this isn't the consequences for your own actions. New York has a big problem and it is the huge migrant population it has received. They said they were a 'sanctuary city' so it is hard to have any sympathy for them, but they certainly have a big mess on their hands. It is getting cold in New York, and the migrants don't have any place to go. They are trying to get in already overcrowded shelters and it is not going well.

Advertisement

It's shocking residents of New York aren't willingly taking them into their homes. Aren't they compassionate liberals flinging open their hearts and doors for the needy?

At least there was free entertainment.

While it is certainly an awful situation, it is one entirely of New York's making.

Recommended

Senator Misquotes Benjamin Franklin in Warning Us of Insurrection
Brett T.
Advertisement

The best thing to do would be to send them back to their own country where they had places to live.

This is all on Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Oh, and also this guy.

Advertisement

America may be the richest country in the world, but that is intended to take care of American citizens. It isn't meant to support any and every person who transgresses the border. It's important to understand the country owes nothing to people here illegally. This issue should never happen because they should be returned immediately to their home country.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!






Tags: HOMELESS IMMIGRANT MIGRANTS NEW YORK MIGRANT CHILDREN MIGRANT CARAVAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Senator Misquotes Benjamin Franklin in Warning Us of Insurrection
Brett T.
Dem Sen. Shaheen Tried to Own the Cons on J6 With a Ben Franklin Quote and Missed It by THAT Much
Doug P.
Christopher Rufo Suspected of Being a Foreign Agent or Having Ties to the Mafia
Brett T.
President Biden Recalls Himself and Jill Attending the Funerals of Police Officers Killed January 6
Brett T.
Awesome Tweep 'Sour Patch Lyds' Asked What January 6th Should Be Called and the Answers Rock
justmindy
Jonathan Turley: New York's Lawsuit Against Bus Companies Is 'Motivated by Pure Hypocrisy'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Senator Misquotes Benjamin Franklin in Warning Us of Insurrection Brett T.
Advertisement