Illegal Migrants Fight in Line Outside New York Shelter As Temperature Dips Dangerously Low

If this isn't the consequences for your own actions. New York has a big problem and it is the huge migrant population it has received. They said they were a 'sanctuary city' so it is hard to have any sympathy for them, but they certainly have a big mess on their hands. It is getting cold in New York, and the migrants don't have any place to go. They are trying to get in already overcrowded shelters and it is not going well.

#NOW Police rushed as a report of a large fight among 300 migrants outisde of St Bridged re-intake shelter center in East Village NYC. One officer injured according to police. Cops were seen removing a man trying to cut the long line of people waiting as NY braces for below zero… pic.twitter.com/kxjKM1DB2o — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 6, 2024

It's shocking residents of New York aren't willingly taking them into their homes. Aren't they compassionate liberals flinging open their hearts and doors for the needy?

Police brought out additional barricades as migrants continue to wait in line to get into a shelter at re-intake center in East Village.



Video by Ed Quinn [email protected] to license pic.twitter.com/7EsPe8xH2r — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 6, 2024

At least there was free entertainment.

For those shouting about it not being below zero. It's not even sunset yet and it's zero degrees. Feels like -6.



We are talking Celsius, zero is when it freezes. Hence the saying "below zero temperatures". pic.twitter.com/NO63c18pAU — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 6, 2024

While it is certainly an awful situation, it is one entirely of New York's making.

What is happening to this great city is such a tragedy. This situation is unmanageable and getting worse by the week.



Anyway, send more. https://t.co/015M1DfVzH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 6, 2024

They won't deport them. They will just pretend they are hear to apply for asylum. https://t.co/P6oVHiYaNc — Michael Henry (@michaelhenry123) January 6, 2024

The best thing to do would be to send them back to their own country where they had places to live.

If they don’t like the weather, there is a simple solution



They can return to their own nations and GTFO of the US. https://t.co/vE1Y1y1K8Q — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Witch) January 6, 2024

This is what happens when an ignorant administration allows our country to be invaded. Great job @JoeBiden and all your cronies. https://t.co/qNjItSa1Vx — Brandon Craig (@BrandonC204) January 6, 2024

This is all on Joe Biden and the Democrats.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Created This https://t.co/1EcSHs9HvC — John D. Macari Jr. 🇺🇸🗽 (@JohnDMacari) January 6, 2024

Oh, and also this guy.

It is currently 34 degrees in the East Village. Rain and snow are in the forecast and we demand people line up in the hopes of getting protection from the elements and food. Things that should be basic human rights. This is the richest nation in the world. We are failing. https://t.co/5StQQJlYg7 — Daniel (@DanFromPasco) January 6, 2024

America may be the richest country in the world, but that is intended to take care of American citizens. It isn't meant to support any and every person who transgresses the border. It's important to understand the country owes nothing to people here illegally. This issue should never happen because they should be returned immediately to their home country.

