Absurd! Woman Claims There is a 'Genocide' Against Trans People in ... Texas

It's hard to imagine what it's like to live with a brain convinced there is a 'genocide' of trans people happening in the streets of Texas. Yet, that is what this woman believes. Sigh.

Texas is more dangerous than Gaza according to this young lady. Is this true? pic.twitter.com/q1Agp43IMN — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 31, 2023

She claims she cannot visit Texas as a gay woman because there is so much violence against gay people. She would have to cover her tattoos and disassociate as well. She is missing her nieces and nephews growing up and the last years of her grandmother's life because she is a gay woman and apparently believes she would be murdered if she steps foot in the state of Texas.

Cuckoo! Stay out! We don’t bow to liars here, dude! Texas💯💯💯🇺🇸💯💯💯🇺🇸 https://t.co/9yRZw9W8Ty — AK's Folly (@FollyAkF) December 31, 2023

Cuckoo is the best way to describe her, yes.

Texas residents will be glad to know she is not living in Texas any longer.

As much fun as it is to mock, it really is sad someone is so deluded.

Bless her heart — Lord Brunell (@LordBrunell) December 31, 2023

This is what programming looks like.



That girl is brainwashed af. — Johnna (@JohnnaCrider1) December 31, 2023

Someone has done significant damage to her.

I wonder where this people come up with the “trans genocide” nonsense, I don’t see people against any wall or walking to any gas chamber — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) December 31, 2023

I don’t think this is true. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been hit on by women this last year in Texas. Shoot I went out one time with a female friend to the dance club here many months ago and half the dance floor was women dancing with other women. — S (@whoknows547) December 31, 2023

Oh, look at that. Someone who has seen gay people in Texas living safely. It's almost like the other woman is just lying.

So this person is missing all the family milestones and events because why? Because she feels unsafe?



She has brought this on herself for the most part. — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) December 31, 2023

That is the saddest part. She is missing all of these events because of some imaginary situation she has created in her mind. Can you imagine missing the last days of your grandmother's life because of some fear you have created and is not real?

My community is far safer than the community I lived in when I was in Canada. So, as long as you avoid the southern border and certain communities in the city, you’re safe. Gaza is a literal warzone that isn’t comparable. — 🇺🇸E.H.2🇺🇸 (@Ehpatriot) December 31, 2023

Why doesn’t this “person” book a ticket and go to Gaza then??? These people are clowns and shouldn’t be taken seriously. — Mz Barnes ❤️ (@SchnauzerMom40) December 31, 2023

Literally, the perfect meme for this woman.

For people like her, it should be. They need to stay out of red States or even red towns. These type of people do nothing but cause trouble everywhere they go. The least they could do is stay where they're at — Henry B. (Forsaken Musings) (@forsakenhenry) December 31, 2023

She does seem to be the kind of person to make false accusations of harassment that ruin people's lives.

Anyone else want to chip in for a plane ticket to G? — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) December 31, 2023

She seems to think that is the safest place and we surely do not want money to be a factor in her finding her bliss. It may be hard to find an apartment over there now. Heh.

