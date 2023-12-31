'That Day I Became an Animal:' New York Times Reports on Hamas Weaponizing...
Absurd! Woman Claims There is a 'Genocide' Against Trans People in ... Texas

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:35 PM on December 31, 2023
AP Photo/Eric Gay, File

It's hard to imagine what it's like to live with a brain convinced there is a 'genocide' of trans people happening in the streets of Texas. Yet, that is what this woman believes. Sigh.

She claims she cannot visit Texas as a gay woman because there is so much violence against gay people. She would have to cover her tattoos and disassociate as well. She is missing her nieces and nephews growing up and the last years of her grandmother's life because she is a gay woman and apparently believes she would be murdered if she steps foot in the state of Texas.

Cuckoo is the best way to describe her, yes.

Texas residents will be glad to know she is not living in Texas any longer.

As much fun as it is to mock, it really is sad someone is so deluded.

Someone has done significant damage to her.

Oh, look at that. Someone who has seen gay people in Texas living safely. It's almost like the other woman is just lying.

That is the saddest part. She is missing all of these events because of some imaginary situation she has created in her mind. Can you imagine missing the last days of your grandmother's life because of some fear you have created and is not real?

Literally, the perfect meme for this woman.

She does seem to be the kind of person to make false accusations of harassment that ruin people's lives.

She seems to think that is the safest place and we surely do not want money to be a factor in her finding her bliss. It may be hard to find an apartment over there now. Heh.

