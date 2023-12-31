Pro Palestinian Protesters Threaten To Put a Damper On New Year's Eve In Times Square

In an effort to continue to ruin all good things, Pro-Palestine protestors are marching toward the New Year's Eve celebration in New York in hopes of disrupting it.

JUST IN: Pro-Palestinian protesters are marching towards Times Square where the New Years celebration is set to begin.



This should be fun.



According to @probablyreadit, the protesters are marching on 6th Avenue towards Times Square.



New York City will reportedly be using… pic.twitter.com/Gcc4QQhkjl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 31, 2023

Surely, they will change hearts and minds by being a damper on all fun activities.

These savages are going to disrupt Times Square and then they are planning to disrupt JFK airport tomorrow.



If you think there’s any difference between Palestinians and Hamas, you really don’t get it. https://t.co/WmnhFOKjkL — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 1, 2024

People are always more willing to support your cause after you make them miss a flight.

Start arresting criminals who violate the law! Democrats do your job! https://t.co/IcUQ45IhLt — LeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) January 1, 2024

Welp. Guessing 2024 will come in with a bang.

People aren’t going to put up with this much longer. https://t.co/pEOjEZ1DiJ — Kevin Pacitti 🇨🇦🇮🇹🇬🇧 🍎 (@kpac_15) January 1, 2024

Honestly, I expect this to get out of control. https://t.co/HqL2JSGVdg — MoronPUNdit - Aspiring Supervillain (@MoronPundit) January 1, 2024

Hopefully the New York police were prepared for them.

Well if they love Palestine so much why don’t they join them over there! This will be ugly! https://t.co/qmdDa6QCKr — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) January 1, 2024

That would require them to do something hard rather than harass everyday Americans.

My best recommendation for tonight is to stay away from major cities.



Keep safe. https://t.co/qCHD33zhgI — Machiavelli (@TheRISEofROD) January 1, 2024

PLEASE, please, PLEASE, DO NOT hang out at Times Square tonight.



I mean, I shouldn’t have to say it, but in particular, THIS NIGHT.



GTFO, go to like a Holiday Inn at Laguardia and get “I don’t know my name anymore” drunk. Sing the karaoke. I’ll be w/u in spirit.



Yer welcome. https://t.co/65mwABLedp — AuntieVodScotch 📷I take pictures📷 (@HeddyNajjar) January 1, 2024

This is probably a very good suggestion. These protestors are intent on ruining everything.

They really should just go Palestine.

Go…live there…make it better.

Leave your U.S. citizenship behind…you won’t need it. https://t.co/Tc2ZocnsOc — Kris (@BrincoBrinco) January 1, 2024

And here they come..



How much damage will they do tonight? https://t.co/Y09NJMhVgz — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) December 31, 2023

It's more than time for them.

Why have @GovKathyHochul and @ericadamsfornyc not called in the National Guard???🙄



The NG would ENSURE things remain peaceful… Or, they’d SHOOT YOU!!!🤷🏼‍♂️



Get ready folks… It’s could get WILD in the NYC!!! https://t.co/I2BFxugKC4 — Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) December 31, 2023

Remember, when you defend yourself against their attacks, it will be YOUR FAULT. With the cops, prosecution, and judges in complete agreement. https://t.co/zvQ2c6yhpu — Steve Culy, Banana Republic Maquisard 🍌🔧 (@charcware) January 1, 2024

That's why you stay out of blue cities.

