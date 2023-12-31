Pro Palestinian Protesters Threaten To Put a Damper On New Year's Eve In Times Square

In an effort to continue to ruin all good things, Pro-Palestine protestors are marching toward the New Year's Eve celebration in New York in hopes of disrupting it.
JUST IN: Pro-Palestinian protesters are marching towards Times Square where the New Years celebration is set to begin.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 31, 2023
This should be fun.
According to @probablyreadit, the protesters are marching on 6th Avenue towards Times Square.
New York City will reportedly be using… pic.twitter.com/Gcc4QQhkjl
Surely, they will change hearts and minds by being a damper on all fun activities.
These savages are going to disrupt Times Square and then they are planning to disrupt JFK airport tomorrow.— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 1, 2024
If you think there’s any difference between Palestinians and Hamas, you really don’t get it. https://t.co/WmnhFOKjkL
People are always more willing to support your cause after you make them miss a flight.
Start arresting criminals who violate the law! Democrats do your job! https://t.co/IcUQ45IhLt— LeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) January 1, 2024
Welp. Guessing 2024 will come in with a bang.— Kevin Pacitti 🇨🇦🇮🇹🇬🇧 🍎 (@kpac_15) January 1, 2024
People aren’t going to put up with this much longer. https://t.co/pEOjEZ1DiJ
Honestly, I expect this to get out of control. https://t.co/HqL2JSGVdg— MoronPUNdit - Aspiring Supervillain (@MoronPundit) January 1, 2024
Hopefully the New York police were prepared for them.
Well if they love Palestine so much why don’t they join them over there! This will be ugly! https://t.co/qmdDa6QCKr— Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) January 1, 2024
That would require them to do something hard rather than harass everyday Americans.
My best recommendation for tonight is to stay away from major cities.— Machiavelli (@TheRISEofROD) January 1, 2024
Keep safe. https://t.co/qCHD33zhgI
PLEASE, please, PLEASE, DO NOT hang out at Times Square tonight.— AuntieVodScotch 📷I take pictures📷 (@HeddyNajjar) January 1, 2024
I mean, I shouldn’t have to say it, but in particular, THIS NIGHT.
GTFO, go to like a Holiday Inn at Laguardia and get “I don’t know my name anymore” drunk. Sing the karaoke. I’ll be w/u in spirit.
Yer welcome. https://t.co/65mwABLedp
This is probably a very good suggestion. These protestors are intent on ruining everything.
They really should just go Palestine.— Kris (@BrincoBrinco) January 1, 2024
Go…live there…make it better.
Leave your U.S. citizenship behind…you won’t need it. https://t.co/Tc2ZocnsOc
And here they come..— Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) December 31, 2023
How much damage will they do tonight? https://t.co/Y09NJMhVgz
Time for the water cannons. https://t.co/JgMSPbJvmF pic.twitter.com/lRMhP9mSds— JoeB 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Boomer7301956) January 1, 2024
It's more than time for them.
Why have @GovKathyHochul and @ericadamsfornyc not called in the National Guard???🙄— Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) December 31, 2023
The NG would ENSURE things remain peaceful… Or, they’d SHOOT YOU!!!🤷🏼♂️
Get ready folks… It’s could get WILD in the NYC!!! https://t.co/I2BFxugKC4
Remember, when you defend yourself against their attacks, it will be YOUR FAULT. With the cops, prosecution, and judges in complete agreement. https://t.co/zvQ2c6yhpu— Steve Culy, Banana Republic Maquisard 🍌🔧 (@charcware) January 1, 2024
That's why you stay out of blue cities.
