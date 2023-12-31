AGHamilton Shares the Beautiful Story of 'Operation Solomon' and It's a Beautiful Start...
Pro Palestinian Protesters Threaten To Put a Damper On New Year's Eve In Times Square

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:00 PM on December 31, 2023
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

In an effort to continue to ruin all good things, Pro-Palestine protestors are marching toward the New Year's Eve celebration in New York in hopes of disrupting it.

Surely, they will change hearts and minds by being a damper on all fun activities.

People are always more willing to support your cause after you make them miss a flight.

Hopefully the New York police were prepared for them.

That would require them to do something hard rather than harass everyday Americans.

This is probably a very good suggestion. These protestors are intent on ruining everything.

It's more than time for them.

That's why you stay out of blue cities.

