'Kinda Insane': California, Facing $68 Billion Deficit, Giving Free Insurance to Illegal I...
Sen. John Cornyn tweets an inconvenient headline for the Biden administration
She's LITERALLY Everywhere! NBC News Reports Multiple Universities Are Offering Classes in...
The HILARIOUS 'Great Opinion Writer Squabble' Brought Sick Burns and Healthy Reminders
Even Former Obama Lackeys Like Axelrod Admit Keeping Trump Off the Ballot is...
Twitchy's 2023 in Review is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Ok, So Not Really BUT...
Jamie Raskin Says the Quiet Part Out Loud ... Democrats Really Want to...
'Your Hate Won't Make Israel or Jews Go Away': AG DROPS Antisemite Briahna...
Sharyl Attkisson is Coming for the CDC Over the Flu/COVID Shots and She...
And BOOM: Jonathan Turley Throws Down the Gauntlet on Anti-Free Speech States, Calls...
PRETTY Sure Mehdi Hasan Didn't MEAN to Set Elizabeth Warren Up for Some...
Harvard's Pride David Hogg OWNED in Brutal Back and Forth After His Not-So-GREAT...
Run AWAY! Pro-Palestinian Turnip TRIES Picking a Fight with Israel Supporters, BRAVELY Shu...
Guardian Columnist Writes About Jesse Kelly 'Torching the Truth' About the Statue of...

Thieves Try to Steal From Los Angeles Shopkeeper ... and They Immediately Regret It

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:45 PM on December 31, 2023
Meme screenshot

We have all heard tales of victimized business owners in California who get no support from lawmakers and law enforcement is effectively restrained from protecting citizens. One shopkeeper seemingly had enough in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

This is one of those 'mess around and find out' instances and this did not go well for the alleged criminals.

Clearly, these young thieves do not remember the 90s.

That is a distinct possibility, but he will probably find the shopkeeper is equally armed.

That is an excellent policy.

What a great take! It is not about a specific ethnicity. it is about people defending their businesses they worked hard to build.

Recommended

'Kinda Insane': California, Facing $68 Billion Deficit, Giving Free Insurance to Illegal Immigrants
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

No one ever said criminals were smart.

This video takes 'showing your butt' to a whole new level.

It really depends on the flavor. People will do some crazy things for a hot Cheeto or a sour cream and onion Pringle.

These young people clearly have not studied history enough.

Actually two of them! Snort!

Since we are talking about California, it's a real possibility. After that, Gavin Newsom will do a press conference decrying the store owner for not allowing the people to steal from him.

Advertisement

In some parts of the United States, criminals already fear a shop owner may be armed, and the local laws allow them to protect their property. This is only a problem when the laws don't allow for protection of property. Good on this owner for taking his own protection into his own hands.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!














Tags: CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM GUN CONTROL GUN GRABBERS LOS ANGELES ROBBERY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Kinda Insane': California, Facing $68 Billion Deficit, Giving Free Insurance to Illegal Immigrants
Amy Curtis
Sen. John Cornyn tweets an inconvenient headline for the Biden administration
Jacob B.
'Your Hate Won't Make Israel or Jews Go Away': AG DROPS Antisemite Briahna Joy Gray in VICIOUS Debate
Sam J.
And BOOM: Jonathan Turley Throws Down the Gauntlet on Anti-Free Speech States, Calls Them Out One-By-One
Sam J.
Harvard's Pride David Hogg OWNED in Brutal Back and Forth After His Not-So-GREAT SAT Score Leaked
Sam J.
Jamie Raskin Says the Quiet Part Out Loud ... Democrats Really Want to Destroy the Supreme Court
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Kinda Insane': California, Facing $68 Billion Deficit, Giving Free Insurance to Illegal Immigrants Amy Curtis
Advertisement