Thieves Try to Steal From Los Angeles Shopkeeper ... and They Immediately Regret It

We have all heard tales of victimized business owners in California who get no support from lawmakers and law enforcement is effectively restrained from protecting citizens. One shopkeeper seemingly had enough in Los Angeles.

Never mess with Korean shopkeepers in Los Angeles. They know what’s up. pic.twitter.com/13a3XXRj5T — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 31, 2023

This is one of those 'mess around and find out' instances and this did not go well for the alleged criminals.

Clearly, these young thieves do not remember the 90s.

He apparently isn’t old enough to remember the early 90’s. — Buksterlin (@andy_buksterlin) December 31, 2023

He'll come back armed next time. Was he even arrested? — MoronicHeadline (@MoronicHeadline) December 31, 2023

That is a distinct possibility, but he will probably find the shopkeeper is equally armed.

Never mess with anyone — Levi Spires (@LeviSpires) December 31, 2023

That is an excellent policy.

That’s not just a win for Korean shop owners it’s a win for the American dream! — World Peace Movement (@darren_stallcup) December 31, 2023

What a great take! It is not about a specific ethnicity. it is about people defending their businesses they worked hard to build.

Hard to run with your pants around your knees. Gotta forego the fashion when you be thieven. — THE Suburban Jerk (@SuburbanJerk) December 31, 2023

No one ever said criminals were smart.

That’s embarrassing. Butt all out — Arlin (@Arlin4US) December 31, 2023

This video takes 'showing your butt' to a whole new level.

Congrats, thief. Your cheeks just got put on display for the whole world to see.



Was it worth it for that bag of chips? — Zucca Xerfantes (@xerfantes) December 31, 2023

It really depends on the flavor. People will do some crazy things for a hot Cheeto or a sour cream and onion Pringle.

Did people forget where the term Rooftop Koreans came from? — License To Breath (@License2Breathe) December 31, 2023

Same people who defended their businesses during Rodney King riots in the 90’s — Mr. Ash (@The_E_NigmaShow) December 31, 2023

These young people clearly have not studied history enough.

He’s got some cheek — Joe Bloggs (@BloggsSir) December 31, 2023

Actually two of them! Snort!

I’m sure cops are on their way…to arrest the shop owners — Dr.Amen Aguitarplayer Randy Rhoads B.S. (@RhoadsisGod) December 31, 2023

Since we are talking about California, it's a real possibility. After that, Gavin Newsom will do a press conference decrying the store owner for not allowing the people to steal from him.

I wish every single store in USA 🇺🇸 do that and don’t call cops anymore 💥🔫💀 — Luis Uffre (@UffreLuis) December 31, 2023

In some parts of the United States, criminals already fear a shop owner may be armed, and the local laws allow them to protect their property. This is only a problem when the laws don't allow for protection of property. Good on this owner for taking his own protection into his own hands.

