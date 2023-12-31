Even Former Obama Lackeys Like Axelrod Admit Keeping Trump Off the Ballot is...
Jamie Raskin Says the Quiet Part Out Loud ... Democrats Really Want to Destroy the Supreme Court

justmindy
justmindy  |  12:46 PM on December 31, 2023
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

One thing is for certain, it is so refreshing when Leftists are honest about their actual intentions. Today, Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin did just that on CNN. 

The Democrats are simply looking to politicize the Supreme Court so they can make it look illegitimate. Democrats are always thinking three steps ahead. Too often, conservatives have not matched their long term scheming.

At the minimum, they want to ruin the lives and reputations of the Justices, and make it so families cannot even eat out in peace.

If they can't destroy it, they will insist it needs to be expanded immediately so Joe Biden can add five or six judges. Since Joe Biden is a vegetable, the actual selection process will be managed by whomever is actually running the White House these days.

Isn't that the play Leftists always use? The Right might as well adopt it.

Of course, they are content with also ruining the lives of the families, as well.

The Democrats would call Raskin a 'threat to democracy' if he was on the other side. Funny how he isn't a 'threat' when he is on their side.

As a reminder, it is different when they do it. That never changes.

