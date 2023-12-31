Jamie Raskin Says the Quiet Part Out Loud ... Democrats Really Want to Destroy the Supreme Court

One thing is for certain, it is so refreshing when Leftists are honest about their actual intentions. Today, Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin did just that on CNN.

The ball game folks: Dems want to destroy the Supreme Court.



Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin says Justice Clarence Thomas "absolutely should recuse himself" from decisions on Trump's ballot access, saying "the question is, what do we do if he doesn't?" pic.twitter.com/1UHoiPL89O — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 31, 2023

The Democrats are simply looking to politicize the Supreme Court so they can make it look illegitimate. Democrats are always thinking three steps ahead. Too often, conservatives have not matched their long term scheming.

There it is. As I said earlier in the week, this is what these ballot access cases are really about. None of these chopped-hair libs actually think they will succeed. Rather, this is about setting up the Supreme Court to rule against them so they can claim "threat to democracy!" https://t.co/pJ1zfnmHRi — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 31, 2023

Democrats are now doing assassination prep on specific Supreme Court judges. https://t.co/2UlDbPO964 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 31, 2023

At the minimum, they want to ruin the lives and reputations of the Justices, and make it so families cannot even eat out in peace.

Chuck Schumer put a target on Justice Kavanaugh’s back prior to the Dobbs ruling and then someone tried to assassinate Kavanaugh



Now Jamie Raskin is putting a target on Justice Thomas’s back… https://t.co/4kNrFyx3H2 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 31, 2023

This was, is, and always has been the play: Launch a lawfare war knowing it will end up at SCOTUS, savage SCOTUS in a bid to force it to cave, or delegitimize/destroy it thereby creating a constitutional/potential nullification crisis https://t.co/uAFRgBrxr6 https://t.co/XJ3djF2TGG — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) December 31, 2023

If they can't destroy it, they will insist it needs to be expanded immediately so Joe Biden can add five or six judges. Since Joe Biden is a vegetable, the actual selection process will be managed by whomever is actually running the White House these days.

Isn't that the play Leftists always use? The Right might as well adopt it.

“What do we do if he doesn’t?”



Remember that the White House encouraged illegal intimidation of justices at their homes during the Dobbs decision after an assassination attempt on Kavanaugh https://t.co/dbSen53ya1 — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) December 31, 2023

Of course, they are content with also ruining the lives of the families, as well.

At least Raskin is consistent in trying to stop people from voting for the guy he dislikes. He was a trailblazer last decade in trying to disqualify legal electors. https://t.co/ey5xG1sj2A — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) December 31, 2023

The Democrats would call Raskin a 'threat to democracy' if he was on the other side. Funny how he isn't a 'threat' when he is on their side.

Speaking of promoting a Big Lie™️and attacking democracy, here’s @RepRaskin trying to prevent certification of the 2016 election…he should probably recuse himself from this entire conversation. The only question is “what do we do if he doesn’t?” https://t.co/xh9gLUwpYi pic.twitter.com/JyJ4NMYb5T — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) December 31, 2023

As a reminder, it is different when they do it. That never changes.

