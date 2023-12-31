Even Former Obama Lackeys Like Axelrod Admit Keeping Trump Off the Ballot is a Disastrous Plan

At least David Axelrod is honest. He must actually want America to stay intact. Speaking on CNN, he warned Democrats against trying to keep Trump off the ballot.

Advertisement

“I have very, very strong reservations about all of this,” Axelrod said on CNN on Friday. “I do think it would rip the country apart if he were actually prevented from running because tens of millions of people want to vote for him.” Axelrod said that the Democrats’ best bet on beating Trump is in the polls.

Everybody sees the dangers of the Democrats letting the ballot access genie out of the bottle:



“Removing Trump from the primary ballot would 'rip the country apart': David Axelrod” https://t.co/PuC8g2R2Tl — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) December 31, 2023

His assessment is exactly on point. It's too bad other Democrats can't see this and are willing to watch the country burn.

“I do think it would rip the country apart if he were actually prevented from running because tens of millions of people want to vote for him.”



Axelrod said that the Democrats’ best bet on beating Trump is in the polls.



“I think if you’re going to beat Donald Trump, you’re… https://t.co/JjPVCSOn07 — John Smith (New) 🇺🇲 (@JohnSmithNew2) December 31, 2023

Beat Trump at the polls? What a novel idea. The problem is Democrats worry that they cannot beat any Republican at the polls after the last disastrous four years under Biden.

Axelrod said that the effort by the left to remove Trump has backfired, and he has only “gained” popularity since his many indictments.



“We’ve run this experiment, he’s only gained since he started getting indicted,” he said. https://t.co/JjPVCSOn07 — John Smith (New) 🇺🇲 (@JohnSmithNew2) December 31, 2023

Their efforts have done nothing but boost Trump in the polls.

Gee, makes you think it’s all part of the plan. 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/yCVMqTiwiM — Mark Rooney (@Piper336) December 31, 2023

I hope Trump wins now https://t.co/rwEPQBujkG — Coconut Cowboy 🤠 (@CoconutCowboy_) December 31, 2023

Denying Trump ballot access is only encouraging people to vote for him even harder.

The country is too politically unstable to have state election officials making these decisions about a leading candidate. SCOTUS needs to intervene and set the course ASAP. — Algenon Cash (@AlgenonCash) December 31, 2023

They are actively working to make the Supreme Court a non entity as well.

I finally agree with David Axelrod, am I dreaming? — Schulamar (@Schulamar13) December 31, 2023

Axelrod is just finally putting country before his rotten to the core political party for once.

Advertisement

So tell us David, why do you think the Democrats need to resort to such a desperate & nefarious strategy? — Brookshire (@clamshucked) December 31, 2023

The easy answer is they know they cannot win fair and square and they are panicking.

True. He would know as he did a pretty good job for his boss starting the process. — Roger Prescott (@RPrescott5000) December 31, 2023

Maybe David is starting to regret what he helped start. It seems he is beginning to not like the taste of the cake he helped bake.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!































