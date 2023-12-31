Even Former Obama Lackeys Like Axelrod Admit Keeping Trump Off the Ballot is a Disastrous Plan

The HILARIOUS 'Great Opinion Writer Squabble' Brought Sick Burns and Healthy Reminders
justmindy
justmindy  |  1:45 PM on December 31, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

At least David Axelrod is honest. He must actually want America to stay intact. Speaking on CNN, he warned Democrats against trying to keep Trump off the ballot.

“I have very, very strong reservations about all of this,” Axelrod said on CNN on Friday. 

“I do think it would rip the country apart if he were actually prevented from running because tens of millions of people want to vote for him.” 

Axelrod said that the Democrats’ best bet on beating Trump is in the polls.

His assessment is exactly on point. It's too bad other Democrats can't see this and are willing to watch the country burn.

Beat Trump at the polls? What a novel idea. The problem is Democrats worry that they cannot beat any Republican at the polls after the last disastrous four years under Biden.

Their efforts have done nothing but boost Trump in the polls.

Denying Trump ballot access is only encouraging people to vote for him even harder.

They are actively working to make the Supreme Court a non entity as well.

Axelrod is just finally putting country before his rotten to the core political party for once.

The easy answer is they know they cannot win fair and square and they are panicking.

Maybe David is starting to regret what he helped start. It seems he is beginning to not like the taste of the cake he helped bake.

