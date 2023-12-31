Pro Palestinian Protesters Threaten To Put a Damper On New Year's Eve In...
Here We Go AGAIN: Biden DOJ Caught in Another Lie About Investigating Concerned...
'That Day I Became an Animal:' New York Times Reports on Hamas Weaponizing...
Absurd! Woman Claims There is a 'Genocide' Against Trans People in ... Texas
Oh: White House Shifting Expectations on End of Ukraine War
Rolling Stone Cries About Dave Chappelle's Latest 'Transphobic' Special
'Kinda Insane': California, Facing $68 Billion Deficit, Giving Free Insurance to Illegal I...
Sen. John Cornyn tweets an inconvenient headline for the Biden administration
Thieves Try to Steal From Los Angeles Shopkeeper ... and They Immediately Regret...
She's LITERALLY Everywhere! NBC News Reports Multiple Universities Are Offering Classes in...
The HILARIOUS 'Great Opinion Writer Squabble' Brought Sick Burns and Healthy Reminders
Even Former Obama Lackeys Like Axelrod Admit Keeping Trump Off the Ballot is...
Twitchy's 2023 in Review is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Ok, So Not Really BUT...
Jamie Raskin Says the Quiet Part Out Loud ... Democrats Really Want to...

AGHamilton Shares the Beautiful Story of 'Operation Solomon' and It's a Beautiful Start to the New Year

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:45 PM on December 31, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

AGHamilton has spent much of his time educating people on the plight of the Jewish people and battling anti-Semites as of late. Recently we told you about his online spat with writer Briahna Joy Gray. It has been a valiant online effort on his part. One of his latest missives was so beautiful and showed how far Israel will go to ensure all Jewish people have the opportunity to return home to Israel.

Advertisement

What an amazing story about the love of a people and a desire to reunite all its members.

The good old days, indeed.

Recommended

Here We Go AGAIN: Biden DOJ Caught in Another Lie About Investigating Concerned Parents
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Wow! What an amazing Representative she would be. That is a fantastic tidbit!

One side values life and one side sees life simply as expendable. 

As it should be. Can you imagine the lives he helped save?

The story gets better and better.

Advertisement

It is, indeed, a beautiful way to start the new year.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!





Tags: ANTI-SEMITE ISRAEL JEWISH JEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here We Go AGAIN: Biden DOJ Caught in Another Lie About Investigating Concerned Parents
Amy Curtis
'That Day I Became an Animal:' New York Times Reports on Hamas Weaponizing Sexual Violence
Amy Curtis
Pro Palestinian Protesters Threaten To Put a Damper On New Year's Eve In Times Square
justmindy
Oh: White House Shifting Expectations on End of Ukraine War
Amy Curtis
Absurd! Woman Claims There is a 'Genocide' Against Trans People in ... Texas
justmindy
Thieves Try to Steal From Los Angeles Shopkeeper ... and They Immediately Regret It
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here We Go AGAIN: Biden DOJ Caught in Another Lie About Investigating Concerned Parents Amy Curtis
Advertisement