AGHamilton Shares the Beautiful Story of 'Operation Solomon' and It's a Beautiful Start to the New Year

AGHamilton has spent much of his time educating people on the plight of the Jewish people and battling anti-Semites as of late. Recently we told you about his online spat with writer Briahna Joy Gray. It has been a valiant online effort on his part. One of his latest missives was so beautiful and showed how far Israel will go to ensure all Jewish people have the opportunity to return home to Israel.

True story: In the late 1970's and early 1980's, the situation for Ethiopian Jews was not good. Thousands were stranded in Sudan. Israel wanted to get them to safety. but Sudan considered Israel an enemy and would not help.



So Israeli Mossad agents pretended to be from… — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 31, 2023

Israel was forced to abandon the resort and airlifts after the Arab states found out and pressured the Sudanese government to put a stop to it.



Then in 1991, with the situation in Ethiopia worsening, Israel decided to do one more rescue of Ethiopian Jews (Operation Solomon).… — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 31, 2023

There was a movie with Chris Evans that was somewhat based on the first 2 operations from Sudan:



The Red Sea Diving Resorthttps://t.co/Yw1QYkCfYb — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 31, 2023

What an amazing story about the love of a people and a desire to reunite all its members.

Another reason to love Israel & her people.❤️🇮🇱



It’s on Netflix. I can’t wait to watch it. pic.twitter.com/qXhJNCi7p3 — Jen ~ #IstandwithIsrael 💯 🎗️ (@JENin140) December 31, 2023

Back when America wasn't full of Communists in govt. — X.Crystal (@RedPanda6471) December 31, 2023

The good old days, indeed.

The GOP candidate to succeed George Santos in NY-3, Mazi Pilip, was one of the Ethiopian Jews in this airlift. She later served in the IDF before coming to the US. So we may have another GOP Congressman from this district with an incredible story but this time it will be true! — Dennis Saffran (@dennisjsaffran) December 31, 2023

Wow! What an amazing Representative she would be. That is a fantastic tidbit!

Compare what israel will do to save her people vs what do many middle eastern will do to sacrifice their own. Its like comparing russian thoughts of soldiers to ukrainian ones. — marilyn maupin (@marilynmaupin) December 31, 2023

One side values life and one side sees life simply as expendable.

My old boss, Senator Rudy Boschwitz, played a pivotal role in this. It’s among his proudest achievements. — Jan Unstad (@unstadj) December 31, 2023

As it should be. Can you imagine the lives he helped save?

Actually, 1086 passengers boarded the plane, but two babies were born DURING the fricking flight🤯 — Gefen Carney (@GefenCarney) December 31, 2023

The story gets better and better.

True stories are the best stories. 🏆 https://t.co/sf8Ts1OoHQ — Christmas 🎄 Mom (@magicalmomU7) January 1, 2024

Operation Solomon is an amazing story. Great recounting here: https://t.co/vdsad9w6E9 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 31, 2023

Happy New Year everyone!!



I thought I’d start 2024 with this fabulous true story of how Israel with the help of an ingenious plan by Mossad rescued thousands of Ethiopian Jews



It’s a movie too!! (will be watching later)



Enjoy 😊 https://t.co/49wMwsnzhW — Susie N (@SusieNoonan2) December 31, 2023

It is, indeed, a beautiful way to start the new year.

