The Official White House Account Posted Favorite Memories of 2023 and Twitter Absolutely Dragged Them

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:53 PM on December 30, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Whatever social media intern thought this was a good idea was very mistaken. The official White House Twitter account decided to release favorite pictures from 2023. Twitter responded with some of their own 'favorite' pics and also with some interesting (HILARIOUS) comments. Basically, Twitter dragged the entire Biden administration.

As expected, Twitter had thoughts. Lots of them.

Yes, those are actually quite a different view of the White House this year. It's a shame they are real photos from real events that happened this year.

It's so bad.

Ah, the infamous cocaine with no owner. The FBI tried so hard to figure out the mystery and came up empty. It's such a shame. Eyeroll.

That's a typical Biden look.

More like look out for the kids and keep them away from Joe.

Yes, this Twitter post was a terrible idea.

The entertainment value is unmatched.

Hopefully, enough voters will vote him out in the upcoming election.

There were hostages all over the world taken under Joe Biden.

This administration has always been keen to watch the world burn.

Oh, it was worth it. The replies were golden and proof Twitter has not lost its sense of humor.

