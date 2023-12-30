The Official White House Account Posted Favorite Memories of 2023 and Twitter Absolutely Dragged Them

Whatever social media intern thought this was a good idea was very mistaken. The official White House Twitter account decided to release favorite pictures from 2023. Twitter responded with some of their own 'favorite' pics and also with some interesting (HILARIOUS) comments. Basically, Twitter dragged the entire Biden administration.

Some of our favorite photos from this year at the White House. pic.twitter.com/1Wbl1aEHtZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 30, 2023

As expected, Twitter had thoughts. Lots of them.

Some of my favorite photos from this year at the White House. https://t.co/pAGUHdnq6R pic.twitter.com/L07yEZUrSI — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 30, 2023

Yes, those are actually quite a different view of the White House this year. It's a shame they are real photos from real events that happened this year.

It's so bad.

Ah, the infamous cocaine with no owner. The FBI tried so hard to figure out the mystery and came up empty. It's such a shame. Eyeroll.

That's a typical Biden look.

Look at the the kiddos for the sniffer in chief. https://t.co/pbv8MIWCmm — MacWhite (@macwhite7922) December 30, 2023

More like look out for the kids and keep them away from Joe.

Here for the replies and boy! Somebody running this account is lookin pretty stupid right about now. https://t.co/WpsbbcolsW — 𝘛𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘨𝘢𝘕𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘳𝘺 (@grindingdude) December 30, 2023

Yes, this Twitter post was a terrible idea.

Responses are PURE GOLD!!! 😆😆😆 https://t.co/tD12O6dB8r — Lady Lisa ♥️🇺🇸♥️ (@SumSol44) December 30, 2023

The entertainment value is unmatched.

You want favorite photos from the past year...check these out from the SOUTHERN BORDER... https://t.co/1fpbPFT3eV pic.twitter.com/WZ3AfGICMK — Pat Riot (@Riot2Pat) December 30, 2023

Will this nightmare ever end? https://t.co/JfXx7gADWS — Free Joe Biggs 🇱🇷 (@DeplorableHill_) December 30, 2023

Hopefully, enough voters will vote him out in the upcoming election.

There were hostages all over the world taken under Joe Biden.

All while TWO WARS RAGE ON and American's are being held Hostage and in Prisons?



Hostages in Harms Way being shot/Died?



Party on DC. https://t.co/lQoJ6tRDeB — altheguy (@AAltheguy) December 30, 2023

This administration has always been keen to watch the world burn.

I’m just here to watch the ratio unfold. pic.twitter.com/QJzsVA8Ooz — Meara (@MillennialOther) December 30, 2023

Oh, it was worth it. The replies were golden and proof Twitter has not lost its sense of humor.

