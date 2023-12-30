The Official White House Account Posted Favorite Memories of 2023 and Twitter Absolutely Dragged Them

Whatever social media intern thought this was a good idea was very mistaken. The official White House Twitter account decided to release favorite pictures from 2023. Twitter responded with some of their own 'favorite' pics and also with some interesting (HILARIOUS) comments. Basically, Twitter dragged the entire Biden administration.
Some of our favorite photos from this year at the White House. pic.twitter.com/1Wbl1aEHtZ— The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 30, 2023
As expected, Twitter had thoughts. Lots of them.
Some of my favorite photos from this year at the White House. https://t.co/pAGUHdnq6R pic.twitter.com/L07yEZUrSI— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 30, 2023
Yes, those are actually quite a different view of the White House this year. It's a shame they are real photos from real events that happened this year.
The ratio on this…👩🏻🍳😚 https://t.co/vp1QVs7lx8— 🎄Kristi🎄 (@TheyCallMeNans) December 30, 2023
It's so bad.
https://t.co/CfaJlNmPHW pic.twitter.com/tSn62z9wzq— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 30, 2023
Ah, the infamous cocaine with no owner. The FBI tried so hard to figure out the mystery and came up empty. It's such a shame. Eyeroll.
Here’s mine: https://t.co/JbmRC76JET pic.twitter.com/GfjWYwNute— bigdog3004 (@bigdog30044) December 30, 2023
That's a typical Biden look.
Look at the the kiddos for the sniffer in chief. https://t.co/pbv8MIWCmm— MacWhite (@macwhite7922) December 30, 2023
More like look out for the kids and keep them away from Joe.
Here for the replies and boy! Somebody running this account is lookin pretty stupid right about now. https://t.co/WpsbbcolsW— 𝘛𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘨𝘢𝘕𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘳𝘺 (@grindingdude) December 30, 2023
Yes, this Twitter post was a terrible idea.
Responses are PURE GOLD!!! 😆😆😆 https://t.co/tD12O6dB8r— Lady Lisa ♥️🇺🇸♥️ (@SumSol44) December 30, 2023
The entertainment value is unmatched.
You want favorite photos from the past year...check these out from the SOUTHERN BORDER... https://t.co/1fpbPFT3eV pic.twitter.com/WZ3AfGICMK— Pat Riot (@Riot2Pat) December 30, 2023
Will this nightmare ever end? https://t.co/JfXx7gADWS— Free Joe Biggs 🇱🇷 (@DeplorableHill_) December 30, 2023
Hopefully, enough voters will vote him out in the upcoming election.
https://t.co/SWm5tGm4eq pic.twitter.com/ukxLWKEMaz— GML (@GML73086027) December 30, 2023
There were hostages all over the world taken under Joe Biden.
Delusional old man. https://t.co/GIbNLzOYsh— sorrowen💀💀🏴☠️🏴☠️ (@sorrowen) December 30, 2023
All while TWO WARS RAGE ON and American's are being held Hostage and in Prisons?— altheguy (@AAltheguy) December 30, 2023
Hostages in Harms Way being shot/Died?
Party on DC. https://t.co/lQoJ6tRDeB
This administration has always been keen to watch the world burn.
Where to begin? pic.twitter.com/0JVlZ6q6kr— DigitalGhost 2.0🇺🇲 (@DigitalGhost313) December 30, 2023
I’m just here to watch the ratio unfold. pic.twitter.com/QJzsVA8Ooz— Meara (@MillennialOther) December 30, 2023
Oh, it was worth it. The replies were golden and proof Twitter has not lost its sense of humor.
