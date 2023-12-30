Pics Prove Maine's SecState is Only Motivated by Rule of Law and NOT...
ENRAGING! Jonathan Turley Becomes Latest Victim of Dangerous 'Swatting' Scheme
Change the Name in This Story From Joe Biden to Clarence Thomas and...
Go Get it Girl! Martha Stewart Shocks with Sultry Photo and the People...
Always the Same. Rep. Cori Bush Makes Student Loan Forgiveness About ... You...
Creepy Jeffy is at it Again! Trans Activist Jeffrey Marsh Tells Kids HE'LL...
CO SecState's Lecture About Trump and the Rule of Law Is 100 Percent...
OUCH! Legal Analyst Takes Apart Maine SecState's Trump Ruling ('When You've Lost CNN...')
Did Trans Activists Write These MSM Headlines About the Bill Gov. DeWine Vetoed?
WTF? Pop-Tart Bowl Concludes With On-Air Sacrifice of Lovable (and Delicious) Mascot, 'Str...
'Spineless Coward': Riley Gaines & Others Blast Ohio's GOP Governor After Veto
Conservative Twitter Favorite 'Redsteeze' Exposes Real Motives Behind Labeling Everything...
The Biden Admin Has Set ANOTHER Record (in a Disastrous Way of Course)
'This Is Insane'! SecState Blinken's Assessment of 2023 Does NOT Line Up With...

HILARIOUS! Bill Kristol Claims He Is Still a 'Reagan Republican' and Twitter Collapses In Giggles

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:35 AM on December 30, 2023
Townhall Media

Another day, another instance of Bill Kristol making a fool of himself on Twitter. This one was a real doozy.

Advertisement

We are all laughing together.

Exactly. Let's be real and stop pretending Bill Kristol is anything but a Democrat.

Recommended

Pics Prove Maine's SecState is Only Motivated by Rule of Law and NOT Politics (Wait, Maybe Not)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Bill is not in the club.

Absolutely! Times change and politics have to adapt along with it.

Don't turn your back on Bill.

And while you're going, please go very far away.

Republicans have very clear eyes these days and see right through people like Bill.

Advertisement

Oops! There is that pesky little fact, as well.

Major emphasis on the boring.

Kristol is more like a political chameleon changing ideas to suit whatever fancy crowd he is in or whatever political panel chooses to host him. Ronald Reagan would laugh in his face.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!








Tags: BILL KRISTOL GOP REPUBLICAN PARTY REPUBLICANS RONALD REAGAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pics Prove Maine's SecState is Only Motivated by Rule of Law and NOT Politics (Wait, Maybe Not)
Doug P.
ENRAGING! Jonathan Turley Becomes Latest Victim of Dangerous 'Swatting' Scheme
justmindy
Change the Name in This Story From Joe Biden to Clarence Thomas and the Media Freakout Would Be ON
Doug P.
Go Get it Girl! Martha Stewart Shocks with Sultry Photo and the People are LIVING for it
Chad Felix Greene
Always the Same. Rep. Cori Bush Makes Student Loan Forgiveness About ... You Guessed it ...RACE
Chad Felix Greene
Conservative Twitter Favorite 'Redsteeze' Exposes Real Motives Behind Labeling Everything 'Insurrection'
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pics Prove Maine's SecState is Only Motivated by Rule of Law and NOT Politics (Wait, Maybe Not) Doug P.
Advertisement