HILARIOUS! Bill Kristol Claims He Is Still a 'Reagan Republican' and Twitter Collapses In Giggles

Another day, another instance of Bill Kristol making a fool of himself on Twitter. This one was a real doozy.

Proud to still consider myself a Reagan Republican. https://t.co/qCK0RDaqfL — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 28, 2023

Advertisement

which makes me an ex-Republican 🤷‍♂️ — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 28, 2023

We are all laughing together.

Too bad you aren't a Reagan Republican. https://t.co/iCOOZNL7Kg — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 30, 2023

Do you honestly think that Reagan would have endorsed Terry McAuliffe over Glenn Youngkin?

You’re a Democrat. At least own it. https://t.co/TX7mCyOGBk — Holly Thornton 🇺🇸 (@beachmamax2) December 30, 2023

You literally endorsed disgraced T-Mac in 2021 VA lol https://t.co/Nq4gbb8cFG — Gabe in Hot Arizona🔥 (@schoolmaster456) December 30, 2023

Unlike you, Ronald Reagan wouldn't have endorsed Terry McAuliffe for governor of Virginia over Glenn Youngkin. You're a Democrat Bill https://t.co/EJ7Zu1stj3 — Sarah Sanders Nationalist 🇺🇲 (@SHSstanMI) December 30, 2023

The 2021 Virginia gubernatorial election was a good litmus test for whether someone was actually an anti-Trump Republican or just a Democrat. And you failed, Bill. https://t.co/zvKCc0AGcb — Swag Jockey Fern (@GrantMa25066011) December 30, 2023

Exactly. Let's be real and stop pretending Bill Kristol is anything but a Democrat.

Reagan Republicans don't consider you to be one. https://t.co/WacZyGckXG — Dusty (@dustopian) December 30, 2023

Bill is not in the club.

Of course you would, allows you to live in the nostalgia of when 40+ year old foreign & economic policies worked in a demographically different nation, never having to face the slow decline of what you held most dear. https://t.co/bYTvttUb1A — Peter Wrangel (@PeterWrangel) December 29, 2023

Absolutely! Times change and politics have to adapt along with it.

Brutus claiming he was a Caesar "Republican" https://t.co/NlHWSm0YlE — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) December 30, 2023

Don't turn your back on Bill.

Billy, you're not a Republican and you're on the opposite side from Reagan on everything. Go away. https://t.co/gRGzSFkRPi — Optimus Sublime (@penoptimusprime) December 30, 2023

And while you're going, please go very far away.

You’re not a republican. You never were.



You’ve always been a closet Leftist & a con artist, though.



It’s just a lot more obvious these days. https://t.co/JiyEmbh1up — HaroldWren12 (@HaroldWren22) December 30, 2023

Republicans have very clear eyes these days and see right through people like Bill.

Reagan would hate you https://t.co/YrMbQzMfDM — President Blumph (@PresidentBlumph) December 30, 2023

If Reagan got dark money from Democrats. pic.twitter.com/rqbkdu2rUF — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) December 30, 2023

Advertisement

Oops! There is that pesky little fact, as well.

You're a Democrat. You've said so many times.



No wonder you have been fired for being sloppy and boring. — Adam Hommey (@adamhommey) December 30, 2023

Major emphasis on the boring.

Mr. Kristol you’re a political invertebrate. You and the bunch that calls themselves “principled Republicans“ only like being in power. — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) December 30, 2023

Kristol is more like a political chameleon changing ideas to suit whatever fancy crowd he is in or whatever political panel chooses to host him. Ronald Reagan would laugh in his face.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



























