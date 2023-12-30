DO SOMETHING! Gun Fight at Border Causes Twitter to Demand Action From Biden Administration

Yesterday, border agents engaged in a shoot out with the Mexican cartel at the Lukeville port of entry. The scary scene was caught on camera.

This is an incredible gunfight between the cartel and GOM just south of the Lukeville POE. pic.twitter.com/emG8dRs3mQ — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) December 30, 2023

Reports are coming in about a large firefight south of the Lukeville POE in AZ between the cartel and the Mexican military. Gunfire can be heard, and a small explosion. Possible vehicles are on fire. It is unusual for this type of direct contact between the cartel and GOM in that… — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) December 29, 2023

AZ: NEW: Cartel shootout across the border from Lukeville yesterday according to Border Patrol sources—Machine gun fire was heard by national guard members operating a surveillance system—3 vehicles outfitted with weapons carrying people were spotted near the international… pic.twitter.com/pRmed8oWNt — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) December 30, 2023

Mexican cartels control the southern border of the U.S. because of deliberate policy decisions made by the Biden Administration. https://t.co/sjOWW9y3bI — NumbersUSA (@NumbersUSA) December 30, 2023

What town in Mexico is this in? Sonoyta? — SB in AZ (@AZBMXdad) December 30, 2023

Yes, just about half mile southwest of the Lukeville Port of Entry. — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) December 30, 2023

Not only does it seem the cartel controls the border, it has become dangerous for Americans meant to manage the border to even do their jobs.

That was some heavy machine gun fire, military style automatic machine guns.



The United States border is out of control, we need active combat military on our border now.



Mexican truckers are crashing our check points on our border.



Drug cartel mules are crossing up and down… https://t.co/StlzMP7Gxa — Jungle Ball (@JungleBall_) December 30, 2023

It's more than out of control, but as long as a Democrat is President, not one thing will be done about it.

You are creating chaos at the border Biden....stupid 👻 https://t.co/aquVWUnvsW — Jason Bewley (@JB250007) December 30, 2023

Perhaps that is Biden's plan.

Bingo! He is resting on Rehoboth Beach while the border burns. To be fair, Biden likely has no idea what is going on anywhere other than the ice cream store, so let's not put too much blame on him.

Mexico is such a great neighbor. — 5thGenTX (@TX5thGen) December 30, 2023

It is starting to feel like they don't actually care about cooperating with the United States.

Coming soon to CA and the US — John King (@JohnKingToday) December 30, 2023

The cartels will certainly continue to encroach upon the United States until the full force of American power is used against them.

So it has come to this. Chilling. — Linda Harner (@harner_linda) December 30, 2023

This should terrify every American. All citizens should be calling their elected officials demanding changes are made and the border is secured. Until then, the Biden administration seems content with their open border policies.

