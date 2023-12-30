DO SOMETHING! Gun Fight at Border Causes Twitter to Demand Action From Biden Administration

Miranda Devine Sinks NY Dems' Attempts to Distract From Who's to Blame for...
justmindy
justmindy  |  1:23 PM on December 30, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Yesterday, border agents engaged in a shoot out with the Mexican cartel at the Lukeville port of entry. The scary scene was caught on camera.

Not only does it seem the cartel controls the border, it has become dangerous for Americans meant to manage the border to even do their jobs.

It's more than out of control, but as long as a Democrat is President, not one thing will be done about it.

Perhaps that is Biden's plan.

Bingo! He is resting on Rehoboth Beach while the border burns. To be fair, Biden likely has no idea what is going on anywhere other than the ice cream store, so let's not put too much blame on him.

It is starting to feel like they don't actually care about cooperating with the United States.

The cartels will certainly continue to encroach upon the United States until the full force of American power is used against them.

This should terrify every American. All citizens should be calling their elected officials demanding changes are made and the border is secured. Until then, the Biden administration seems content with their open border policies.

