DO SOMETHING! Gun Fight at Border Causes Twitter to Demand Action From...
Miranda Devine Sinks NY Dems' Attempts to Distract From Who's to Blame for...
HILARIOUS! Bill Kristol Claims He Is Still a 'Reagan Republican' and Twitter Collapses...
Pics Prove Maine's SecState is Only Motivated by Rule of Law and NOT...
ENRAGING! Jonathan Turley Becomes Latest Victim of Dangerous 'Swatting' Scheme
Change the Name in This Story From Joe Biden to Clarence Thomas and...
Go Get it Girl! Martha Stewart Shocks with Sultry Photo and the People...
Always the Same. Rep. Cori Bush Makes Student Loan Forgiveness About ... You...
Creepy Jeffy is at it Again! Trans Activist Jeffrey Marsh Tells Kids HE'LL...
CO SecState's Lecture About Trump and the Rule of Law Is 100 Percent...
OUCH! Legal Analyst Takes Apart Maine SecState's Trump Ruling ('When You've Lost CNN...')
Did Trans Activists Write These MSM Headlines About the Bill Gov. DeWine Vetoed?
WTF? Pop-Tart Bowl Concludes With On-Air Sacrifice of Lovable (and Delicious) Mascot, 'Str...
'Spineless Coward': Riley Gaines & Others Blast Ohio's GOP Governor After Veto

FINALLY! Anthony Fauci To Answer Questions From Congressional Panel And They Demand Honesty

justmindy
justmindy  |  12:20 PM on December 30, 2023
Twitchy

Reportedly, Anthony Fauci is set to face a Congressional panel on January 8-9 to answer questions about the COVID debacle. This will be a closed door meeting.

Advertisement

The House subcommittee tasked with investigating Covid-19’s origins will put Dr. Anthony Fauci on the spot next month in an effort to determine his involvement in gain-of-function research, to evaluate the federal government’s response to Covid-19, and to develop an approach to preventing a future pandemic should one arise.


 In a closed-door session scheduled for January 8–9, the committee plans on asking Fauci about his involvement in covering up gain-of-function research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, where it is believed Covid-19 originated from. Other relevant topics that the committee intends to cover include EcoHealth Alliance, the nonprofit that used funds from the National Institutes of Health to conduct coronavirus research at the Wuhan lab, and scientific censorship of Americans who questioned the pandemic’s source.

While it seems many Americans have 'moved on' from COVID and just want to forget about this horrific time in American history, it's necessary to get to the bottom of what really happened. It is the only way to ensure it never happens again.

Recommended

Miranda Devine Sinks NY Dems' Attempts to Distract From Who's to Blame for Their 'Migrant Crisis'
Doug P.
Advertisement

This is the other issue, of course. So many white collar workers were significantly less affected by the COVID lockdowns and restrictions. To them, it was simply an excuse to work on their laptop from home. They did not feel the pain so many other workers experienced.

Fauci is the highest paid government employee and seemingly the one who has faced the least scrutiny for the damage he has done.

Advertisement

Sigh. It would be funny if it was not so true.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!






Tags: CONGRESS WUHAN COVID-19 WUHAN VIRUS FAUCI COVID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Miranda Devine Sinks NY Dems' Attempts to Distract From Who's to Blame for Their 'Migrant Crisis'
Doug P.
DO SOMETHING! Gun Fight at Border Causes Twitter to Demand Action From Biden Administration
justmindy
HILARIOUS! Bill Kristol Claims He Is Still a 'Reagan Republican' and Twitter Collapses In Giggles
justmindy
Pics Prove Maine's SecState is Only Motivated by Rule of Law and NOT Politics (Wait, Maybe Not)
Doug P.
ENRAGING! Jonathan Turley Becomes Latest Victim of Dangerous 'Swatting' Scheme
justmindy
Change the Name in This Story From Joe Biden to Clarence Thomas and the Media Freakout Would Be ON
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Miranda Devine Sinks NY Dems' Attempts to Distract From Who's to Blame for Their 'Migrant Crisis' Doug P.
Advertisement