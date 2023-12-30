FINALLY! Anthony Fauci To Answer Questions From Congressional Panel And They Demand Honesty

Reportedly, Anthony Fauci is set to face a Congressional panel on January 8-9 to answer questions about the COVID debacle. This will be a closed door meeting.

"In a closed-door session scheduled for January 8–9, the committee plans on asking Fauci about his involvement in covering up gain-of-function research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, where it is believed Covid-19 originated"https://t.co/t8nkJeRQdA — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) December 29, 2023

The House subcommittee tasked with investigating Covid-19’s origins will put Dr. Anthony Fauci on the spot next month in an effort to determine his involvement in gain-of-function research, to evaluate the federal government’s response to Covid-19, and to develop an approach to preventing a future pandemic should one arise.





In a closed-door session scheduled for January 8–9, the committee plans on asking Fauci about his involvement in covering up gain-of-function research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, where it is believed Covid-19 originated from. Other relevant topics that the committee intends to cover include EcoHealth Alliance, the nonprofit that used funds from the National Institutes of Health to conduct coronavirus research at the Wuhan lab, and scientific censorship of Americans who questioned the pandemic’s source.

You really can’t overstate how important it is to find out whether or not the top doctor in America covered up American taxpayers footing the bill for the kind of research that may have started a global pandemic. https://t.co/l4BPtUX2Vz — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 29, 2023

While it seems many Americans have 'moved on' from COVID and just want to forget about this horrific time in American history, it's necessary to get to the bottom of what really happened. It is the only way to ensure it never happens again.

What’s amazing is the number of white collar college grads who will see this and dismiss it as redneck conspiracy because they are NYTimes readers and utterly unaware of what Fauci actually did. https://t.co/S3ObQn1xjB — ConservativeNotCrazy (@IAMMGraham) December 29, 2023

This is the other issue, of course. So many white collar workers were significantly less affected by the COVID lockdowns and restrictions. To them, it was simply an excuse to work on their laptop from home. They did not feel the pain so many other workers experienced.

I started cautioning progressive and liberal friends in early 2020 to be very careful with the Fauci hagiography.



This is taking far longer than I expected, but eventually, the truth does attach to one’s reputation.



What if… he’s not, in fact, as good as he imagines himself… https://t.co/DkajLzlgQM — stevemur (@stevemur) December 29, 2023

Fauci is the highest paid government employee and seemingly the one who has faced the least scrutiny for the damage he has done.

This is a good start, but I am not holding my breath for anything meaningful to come of it.



Fauci will not likely ever be held accountable for destroying America with his lockdowns, his school closures, and turning the place into a general dystopian nightmare https://t.co/QVWlSUI5Ju — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) December 29, 2023

This is not in dispute. Fauci has repeatedly and probably lied about his institute’s involvement in the Wuhan experiments and entanglements with the Wuhan lab. — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) December 30, 2023

At this point if there’s something horrible happening in the world I just assume my tax dollars are funding it in some way. — Snowblind (@O_Snowblind) December 30, 2023

Sigh. It would be funny if it was not so true.

