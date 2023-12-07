BREAKING: The Fed Plans To Charge 636 Month Old Child Hunter Biden with New Criminal Charges

Planned Parenthood Getting Flak From the Left for Its Statement Denouncing Hamas
justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on December 07, 2023
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

Apparently, Hunter Biden is set to face new criminal charges very soon. They are tax related and may come as early as this evening.

Advertisement

Yes, yes. How could the media report on the crimes of this man who is barely middle aged?

There is also that.

He could have but he loved money and drugs a bit too much.

That should be the standard for all Americans, but unfortunately, Democrats tend to get away with much more.

Oh, not nearly enough.

Sometimes, the Republicans also seize so we will have to wait and see what descriptor is used. Either way, Hunter will always be painted as the victim.

Advertisement

That, or a father's pardon power.

He had no control over any of it. It was just his childish folly.

If a Democrat is being prosecuted, it is because the DNC has given their approval. Take that to the bank.

That is only reserved for Pro-Life protestors at abortion clinics.

He is apparently a dumb criminal.

Advertisement

That was a mouthful, but probably pretty right on.

