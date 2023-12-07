BREAKING: The Fed Plans To Charge 636 Month Old Child Hunter Biden with New Criminal Charges

Apparently, Hunter Biden is set to face new criminal charges very soon. They are tax related and may come as early as this evening.

BREAKING | NBC News: Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, is expected to face new federal criminal charges within the hour, two people familiar with the matter tell @S_Fitzpatrick and @KenDilanianNBC



One person says the charges are expected to be tax related. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) December 8, 2023

Yes, yes. How could the media report on the crimes of this man who is barely middle aged?

Grand jury is in California, where Hunter Biden paid for hookers and sex clubs that he later deducted from his taxes. https://t.co/8pZO7TQOub — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 8, 2023

There is also that.

Hunter Biden could have avoided all this…. Sad. — Island Girl - 100% Pro-Choice, Vote Blue (@bluepolitics_) December 8, 2023

He could have but he loved money and drugs a bit too much.

If he did crimes he should face charges — Jen X (@JCooper459) December 8, 2023

That should be the standard for all Americans, but unfortunately, Democrats tend to get away with much more.

Hasn't he suffered enough already?! — Full Professor BT (@back_ttys) December 8, 2023

Oh, not nearly enough.

Soon: “Republicans POUNCE on new revelations of Hunter Biden’s addiction to influence pedaling, President Biden just trying to be a good dad.” — Meara (@MillennialOther) December 8, 2023

Sometimes, the Republicans also seize so we will have to wait and see what descriptor is used. Either way, Hunter will always be painted as the victim.

I have a feeling a father’s love will set he free — Elongate2023 🇺🇸 (@elongate2023) December 8, 2023

That, or a father's pardon power.

He’ll be charged as a juvenile — TJD (@TMeadeOH) December 8, 2023

And a troubled child at that… let the 2 tier justice system begin. — Teresa Tatman (@Tltat2) December 8, 2023

Don't forget he was a Drug addicted. LEAVE HIM Alone.🫠 — Livia Zito (@LiviaZito) December 8, 2023

He had no control over any of it. It was just his childish folly.

Those Dems *really* want Biden out of the running for 2024. — Michael McNally (@notoserfdom) December 8, 2023

If a Democrat is being prosecuted, it is because the DNC has given their approval. Take that to the bank.

wait so no sneak attack with cameras rolling at 6 am by the goon squad? — TurningNews (@DornacherDanny) December 8, 2023

That is only reserved for Pro-Life protestors at abortion clinics.

But Joe says Hunter hasn't done anything wrong being the smartest guy he knows. — Jeffrey W. Ludwig 🇺🇸 (@jwludwig) December 8, 2023

He is apparently a dumb criminal.

If Joey's crackhead bagman of a son gets any meaningful consequences out of being his corrupt father's bribe collector, I'll be stunned.



Window dressing to provide Garland with the cover to keep protecting ole' Bribery Joe himself. — Sloppy Joe’s Easter Bunny (@IggyJReils_) December 8, 2023

That was a mouthful, but probably pretty right on.

