According To 'Vice' Magazine, It Absolutely Matters If You're Black Or White

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:30 PM on November 25, 2023
Black and White Cow, Keith Weller/USDA/Public Domain

Leave it to 'Vice' to always publish the dumbest articles every holiday season. This year, their offering is educating white people on how they can be less frustrating to people of color. 

Here are the top 10 of the very 'helpful' tips:

1. Just because you can’t see racism around you doesn’t mean it's not happening. Trust people of color’s assessment of a situation.

2. Don’t assume that all people of color share the same views. We are not a monolith.

3. Don’t assume or guess people’s races. This is NOT a fun game for us.

4. If someone tells you they’re from Uganda, don’t say, “I went to Nigeria once!” Just, please.

5. Related: Don’t refer to Africa as a country. It's a continent and it's wildly varied. Yes. Take a moment.

6. Oh, and rest assured that literally no person of color ever wants you to get back from holiday, show off your tan and excitedly exclaim, “Look, I’m almost as dark as you!” Cease and desist.

7. Don’t assume that a person of color knows everything about their country of heritage. Do you know everything there is to know about America? Germany? Sweden? That’s what I thought.

8. Don’t assume we can run if we’re Black, do math if we’re Asian, have drinking problems if we’re indigenous…

9. Regard us as autonomous, unique individuals, not as representatives of our race.

10. Don’t make embarrassing jokes to try and be “down” with people of color. We’ll laugh at you, not with you.

Basically, just don't talk about anything, ever.

Twitchy favorite, 'Oilfield Rando', had his own pick for top piece of advice.

Might as well laugh while the world burns.

This is why it is better to stay home and not go around people.

The great dreadlock debate will never ever be allowed to die.

Who said they were, 'Vice'? Why does it feel like a lot of this is simply projection by the people who write at this particular webzine?

It does appear they are mad.

If they aren't, they should be.

It is not meant to be, but whether they mean it or not, it is very unintentionally hilarious.

