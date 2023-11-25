According To 'Vice' Magazine, It Absolutely Matters If You're Black Or White

Leave it to 'Vice' to always publish the dumbest articles every holiday season. This year, their offering is educating white people on how they can be less frustrating to people of color.

100 Ways White People Can Make Life Less Frustrating For People of Color https://t.co/dMGvAq9Y2N — VICE (@VICE) November 25, 2023

Here are the top 10 of the very 'helpful' tips:

1. Just because you can’t see racism around you doesn’t mean it's not happening. Trust people of color’s assessment of a situation. 2. Don’t assume that all people of color share the same views. We are not a monolith. 3. Don’t assume or guess people’s races. This is NOT a fun game for us. 4. If someone tells you they’re from Uganda, don’t say, “I went to Nigeria once!” Just, please. 5. Related: Don’t refer to Africa as a country. It's a continent and it's wildly varied. Yes. Take a moment. 6. Oh, and rest assured that literally no person of color ever wants you to get back from holiday, show off your tan and excitedly exclaim, “Look, I’m almost as dark as you!” Cease and desist. 7. Don’t assume that a person of color knows everything about their country of heritage. Do you know everything there is to know about America? Germany? Sweden? That’s what I thought. 8. Don’t assume we can run if we’re Black, do math if we’re Asian, have drinking problems if we’re indigenous… 9. Regard us as autonomous, unique individuals, not as representatives of our race. 10. Don’t make embarrassing jokes to try and be “down” with people of color. We’ll laugh at you, not with you.

Basically, just don't talk about anything, ever.

Twitchy favorite, 'Oilfield Rando', had his own pick for top piece of advice.

Yes the Woke Era is an insufferable hellscape but at least it’s funny — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 25, 2023

Might as well laugh while the world burns.

This is my favorite one https://t.co/a95nCEh7aU — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) November 25, 2023

“Don’t worry, someone will be by shortly to talk to them about their privilege” — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) November 25, 2023

This is why it is better to stay home and not go around people.

Oh we’re gunna fight about who gets to own what hairstyle? Okay. https://t.co/Ztpop0yRoG pic.twitter.com/8VGNE3wRXN — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) November 25, 2023

The great dreadlock debate will never ever be allowed to die.

Who said they were, 'Vice'? Why does it feel like a lot of this is simply projection by the people who write at this particular webzine?

It does appear they are mad.

Don’t understand why they are dredging up this nonsense from 5 years ago other than for engagement bait. Also, isn’t VICE out of business? https://t.co/xD06zjL6Nh — Iris 🍷 (@LeosTolstoy) November 25, 2023

If they aren't, they should be.

This is satire right? https://t.co/ETeXlTNWlE — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 25, 2023

It is not meant to be, but whether they mean it or not, it is very unintentionally hilarious.

