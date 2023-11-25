Local Low Information Voter Very Mad At Trump For Ruining City Run Exclusively By Democrats for Decades

If there is one thing Democrats are not, it is critical thinkers. Furthermore, when challenged about their lack of cogent thought, they get very offended. So we see in this latest story shared by Michael Seifert, founder of 'Public Square'

Conversation I had in the lineup while surfing this morning:



Me: “where you from?”



70 year old guy next to me: “Florida. But I had to leave the mainland when Trump won.”



Me: “that’s interesting, what didn’t you like about Trump?”



Him: “he doesn’t want the rich to pay their… — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) November 24, 2023

As one does, he struck up a conversation with a guy while down at the beach. Right away, the guy let his Trump derangement fly. When Seifert questioned him a bit further, it became quite clear this man had literally no idea what he was talking about. Good thing he can surf because using his brain is apparently out of the question.

Same premise, I was skiing in Aspen a couple years ago and this guy I was talking to at the bar was complaining how he got too big of a tax refund from Trump. I pointed out he could’ve given it back and he got up and left. — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) November 24, 2023

If he gave it back, what would he have to complain about?

The sad part is that guy’s vote counts just as much as yours. — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) November 24, 2023

Sad, but true.

And he’s most likely quite wealthy — Sean Wick (@eancollins1) November 24, 2023

He is. He literally bought a home in St Thomas with an ocean view. — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) November 24, 2023

Once again also proving money does not buy intellect.

Dan @dbongino says that you talk to liberals because someone who is persuadable may be listening. — AZ Andersons (@az_andersons) November 24, 2023

Every once in a while, you may be able to plant a seed.

Jonathan Haidt ("The Righteous Mind") pointed out years ago that most people never reach a conclusion based on facts.



They instead arrive at the position first and THEN look for data points to justify their thinking. https://t.co/kRJZCTD1qV — Ben Larrabee, USA Dudebro (@Ben_Larrabee) November 25, 2023

Feelings don't care about your facts. Only about 165M Americans paid Federal tax last year meaning 165M paid zero. The top 20% of earners pay the vast majority, over $3T, of ALL taxes. https://t.co/NLkg5DAwEk pic.twitter.com/AJWJ9OqORZ — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) November 25, 2023

No matter how many times this is pointed out to people, they never seem to grasp this concept.

I’ve found, like Flat Earthers, most people that are closed off to new ideas and logical arguments have varying degrees of mental health issues. https://t.co/lXbs3nOUss — More Liberty Please (@ZachLiberty) November 24, 2023

Oh, there is a whole lot of untreated mental illness out there.

Just like NM. Consistently last where we want to be first and first where we want to be last yet the faithful electorate keeps voting in the same leadership for nearly 100 years - and blame the other party. https://t.co/6pYdgh4e1Y pic.twitter.com/HV9ijUvL5O — Craig Kendall (@craigkendall) November 24, 2023

Apparently, a whole bunch of Americans are fine with decline they know rather than trying something new that may turn things around. They are so afraid of change, they will just continue to defend mediocrity.

