The Phrase 'Believe Israeli Women' Trends As They Are Overlooked By The Global Community

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:22 PM on November 25, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Several years ago, 'progressive' types said things like 'believe all women'. Except if those women were the ones accusing Bill Clinton of long ago sins, or even modern day women accusing Joe Biden of sexual assault. Suddenly, it was believe 'some' women. Now, that attitude apparently applies to Israeli women telling horrific stories of being raped and held hostage by Hamas.

The silence by the United Nations has been deafening.

Hamas wanted to video and share their horrific footage and now the world should believe what they did. They are proud of it, after all.

Not to mention, there are still many Israeli women being held hostage at this very moment.

They go hand in hand.

Justice for all women includes justice for Israeli women trying to tell their stories. They deserve to be heard and believed.

