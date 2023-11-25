The Phrase 'Believe Israeli Women' Trends As They Are Overlooked By The Global Community

Several years ago, 'progressive' types said things like 'believe all women'. Except if those women were the ones accusing Bill Clinton of long ago sins, or even modern day women accusing Joe Biden of sexual assault. Suddenly, it was believe 'some' women. Now, that attitude apparently applies to Israeli women telling horrific stories of being raped and held hostage by Hamas.

Now, as Israeli women and girls begin to return from Hamas captivity, it is important to once again recall the shameful silence of UN Women and other similar organizations since October 7th.#BelieveIsraeliWomen pic.twitter.com/LTWHWFyS41 — ((🆆3⃣🅱🆂🜃🅶3⃣)) 🇮🇱 I Stand with Israel! 🇮🇱 (@w3bsag3) November 25, 2023

Rape as an act of war is NEVER acceptable. Again we ask - where is the outrage? https://t.co/Dt3CbYQF7C — Juli Mandel Sloves (@jmsloves) November 24, 2023

The silence by the United Nations has been deafening.

None of us in the global Jewish community has the privilege of being silent. That’s why, I share every account of a death from Oct 7th, the posters of hostages with the demand to bring them home. Silence in the face of atrocity, and in the face of antisemitic hate crimes here the… https://t.co/JRP7tsfow5 — ReneJayeee (@MorningInUSA123) November 24, 2023

Hamas wanted to video and share their horrific footage and now the world should believe what they did. They are proud of it, after all.

Not to mention, there are still many Israeli women being held hostage at this very moment.

Great discussion on antisemitism at Battle of ideas today. Understanding the link between identity politics and the rise of antisemitism.#believeisraeliwomen#MeTooUnlessUrAJew#BattleFest pic.twitter.com/bsGONO7Rke — Pam 💚🤍💜 (@Magnoliatree99) November 25, 2023

They go hand in hand.

It doesn’t matter what language you speak.



Supporting women who have been victims of sexual and physical violence should be universal.



No more silence. #BelieveIsraeliWomen #NoExcuse pic.twitter.com/UMU8Vbl6JJ — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) November 24, 2023

I absolutely love beautiful, smart Israeli women educating the beasts. #BelieveIsraeliWomen https://t.co/Rw8FGXyO4j — miha schwartzenberg (@miradulescu) November 25, 2023

How can you remain silent when women and girls are raped, tortured, their bodies carried around naked and spat on?



How could you remain silent when Hamas commits such atrocities?#NoExcuse #BelieveIsraeliWomen #HamasISIS pic.twitter.com/NdgNbIohLP — Liron Zaslansky (@lironza) November 24, 2023

On UN's International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women I ask why the silence when it comes to the violence, rape and murder of Israeli women, perpetrated by Hamas.#SpeakOut#BelieveIsraeliWomen pic.twitter.com/r6mWHkSM3g — Karen Pollock (@KarenPollock100) November 25, 2023

This is a terrible truth that cannot be silenced. The whole world must learn about it and wake up from its lethargic slumber. No matter how painful it is for us, the nightmare of October 7 should be a reminder to all that must never happen again. 💔🇮🇱 — Michael Livschitz (@MikeLivschitz) November 24, 2023

Justice for all women includes justice for Israeli women trying to tell their stories. They deserve to be heard and believed.

