WOOO! Let's Get Ready to Rumble...an Oklahoma Senator Challenged a Mouthy Witness to a Brawl Today

Anyone who says politics is boring is apparently not paying attention to politics today. In a Senate hearing, Senator Markwayne Mullin challenged Sean O'Brien of the Teamsters to an all out battle.

Advertisement

Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin @SenMullin just stood up and tried to fight labor leader Sean O'Brien @TeamsterSOB at a Senate Help Committee hearing after reading his tweet where O'Brien says he'd take him "any time, any place." pic.twitter.com/8oiPSNZJV8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 14, 2023

A little backstory is necessary. The two had apparently exchanged heated messages on Twitter (where else?) and O'Brien claimed Mullin had not built his business 'alone'. Mullin corrected O'Brien and clarified he and his wife were responsible for their success. Mullin went onto to share a tweet when O'Brien had seemingly challenged him to a rumble. Mullin was ready for it and made it very clear by standing up.

Since Bernie decided to be a killjoy, I say @SenMullin and @TeamsterSOB settle this on the next @roughnrowdy.



cc: @stoolpresidente — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 14, 2023

Leave it to Bernie to be a wet blanket.

Markwayne Mullin is one of the last people on earth I’d challenge to a fight… https://t.co/VTH4triaZl pic.twitter.com/LRJDB2zaXV — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) November 14, 2023

Oh, yikes!

Ric Flair would be proud.

and then there's this happening on the Senate side.... https://t.co/9yeVuxoV47 — Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) November 14, 2023

Maybe, the government should Pay-Per-View it all and help pay down the national debt.

It’s Fight Club day on Capitol Hill apparently. https://t.co/Bdi7ug0iJj — 🇺🇸 ~ 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐧 ~🎙️ (@RogueLou18) November 14, 2023

Bernie Sanders stepping in made me actually lol



"You're a United States senator!" https://t.co/FfqiTwSbXK — Mairead Elordi (@JohnsonHildy) November 14, 2023

Bernie wants them to get off his lawn!

Politicians should be able to fight to the death https://t.co/QJuRhU7yEb — Ron Mexico (@KardiacAve) November 14, 2023

Maybe not to the death, but there are certainly some folks who might act better if someone gave them a fat lip occasionally.

Bernie Sanders ruins everything



Capitalism, primaries and the thunderdome we just had built in the U.S. Senate. https://t.co/NxZrfNqwh2 — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) November 14, 2023

When Bernie Sanders has to be the voice of reason, you know there is a problem.

“This is a hearing.”



Yeah, but it was about to be a beating. https://t.co/e9SiNRUjRZ — Don Gonzalo Jiménez de Quesadilla (@Don_Quesadilla) November 14, 2023

The other day I asked my daughter if she saw many fights at her high school.

“No, that’s more middle school,” she said.

Cut to ➡️ https://t.co/G085xJexZW — Erin Christy (@Erin_Christy) November 14, 2023

Touche.

Advertisement

Today, former House Speaker pushed another Member. A Senator almost fought a witness. Decorum on the Hill is not what it used to be.



Think about congressional history (yes, besides the killing!), during HUAC, organized crime, assassinations - yet this didn't happen. #Sad https://t.co/0bA4Sv6PEL — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) November 14, 2023

Honestly, American history is full of violent incidents in government.

this makes me hate bernie even more, he prevented a kino fight during a senate hearing. it would have been a return to classic American politics. https://t.co/u9y2J2U8m4 — 🇻🇦Gio's Content Minded Corner🛡🎨👁🌲📉 (@giantgio) November 14, 2023

Sigh. Socialists are always stealing all the good things. Heh.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!















