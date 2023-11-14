Immigrant Who Chose to Become an American Shares KICK-BUTT Thread About What It...
Candace Owens Dragged for Subtweeting Ben Shapiro After He Called Her Out for...
The 'Hamas Caucus' Has Officially Lost Its Mind
Real Life?! Rep. Tim Burchett Claims Kevin McCarthy Kidney-Punched Him After GOP Conferenc...
Grandpa Fell and He's Running for Congress? Video Satirizes Our Nursing Home Federal...
HA! The Last Time We Saw Rachel Maddow Throw a Fit Like This...
March for Israel: Twitter Notices Curious Lack of Media Coverage
All the YIKES: Will Smith Is Trending ... and You Don't Want to...
Pro-Hamas Protestors Get Out of Hand Both in the U.S. and Across the...
Matt Walsh Tells Horrific Story of Young Nashvilile College Student Murdered By Career...
Beginning of the End? Ben Shapiro Calls Candace Owens OUT for Her 'Disgraceful'...
James Woods Straight-Up NUKES Randi Weingarten With Her Own EMBARRASSING Post on Increased...
HOOOOOOOBOY! Adam Schiff Has Been Up to Some Schiffty, SHADY AF Stuff (And...
Dr. Strangetweet So Completely OWNS Economist Insisting 'Americans Are Better Off' in Thre...

WOOO! Let's Get Ready to Rumble...an Oklahoma Senator Challenged a Mouthy Witness to a Brawl Today

justmindy
justmindy  |  12:51 PM on November 14, 2023
Twitter/@MarkwayneMullin

Anyone who says politics is boring is apparently not paying attention to politics today. In a Senate hearing, Senator Markwayne Mullin challenged Sean O'Brien of the Teamsters to an all out battle. 

Advertisement

A little backstory is necessary. The two had apparently exchanged heated messages on Twitter (where else?) and O'Brien claimed Mullin had not built his business 'alone'. Mullin corrected O'Brien and clarified he and his wife were responsible for their success. Mullin went onto to share a tweet when O'Brien had seemingly challenged him to a rumble. Mullin was ready for it and made it very clear by standing up.

Leave it to Bernie to be a wet blanket.

Oh, yikes!

Ric Flair would be proud.

Recommended

Candace Owens Dragged for Subtweeting Ben Shapiro After He Called Her Out for 'Disgraceful' Antisemitism
Sam J.
Advertisement

Maybe, the government should Pay-Per-View it all and help pay down the national debt.

Bernie wants them to get off his lawn!

Maybe not to the death, but there are certainly some folks who might act better if someone gave them a fat lip occasionally.

When Bernie Sanders has to be the voice of reason, you know there is a problem.

Touche.

Advertisement

Honestly, American history is full of violent incidents in government.

Sigh. Socialists are always stealing all the good things. Heh.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!





Tags: BERNIE SANDERS FIGHT HEARING OKLAHOMA SENATOR UNION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Candace Owens Dragged for Subtweeting Ben Shapiro After He Called Her Out for 'Disgraceful' Antisemitism
Sam J.
Immigrant Who Chose to Become an American Shares KICK-BUTT Thread About What It Means to Be an American
Sam J.
HA! The Last Time We Saw Rachel Maddow Throw a Fit Like This Trump Had Just Won the Presidency (Watch)
Sam J.
Beginning of the End? Ben Shapiro Calls Candace Owens OUT for Her 'Disgraceful' Anti-Semitism (Watch)
Sam J.
HOOOOOOOBOY! Adam Schiff Has Been Up to Some Schiffty, SHADY AF Stuff (And He Just Got CAUGHT!)
Sam J.
Real Life?! Rep. Tim Burchett Claims Kevin McCarthy Kidney-Punched Him After GOP Conference Mtg (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Candace Owens Dragged for Subtweeting Ben Shapiro After He Called Her Out for 'Disgraceful' Antisemitism Sam J.
Advertisement