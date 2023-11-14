Grandpa Fell and He's Running for Congress? Video Satirizes Our Nursing Home Federal Government (WATCH)

Watching President Biden fall up steps and wander off stage and hardly understanding a Nancy Pelosi speech over the last two years, has led to much conversation around the topic of age limits. Nikki Haley even brought up the topic during her Presidential campaign. This video is a much watch because frankly, if you don't laugh, you will cry.

Babylon Bee: Family makes tough decision to put aging Grandpa in US Senate. The family can’t take care of him anymore.



🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/iiozaTlifH — Amanda Stafford (@RosannaM1970) November 3, 2023

Leave it to 'Babylon Bee' to always say it just like it is.

Absolutely! The whole video deserves attention.

It was the bribes that convinced them

Grandpa would be happier on Capitol Hill. — JimmyHesse (@JimmyForTrump) November 3, 2023

Always follow the money.

Elder abuse! — Linda Hatfield (@hatfield91140) November 3, 2023

More like they are abusing America.

I love this. They should change senate to president lol — Tater🦅🇺🇸🐊 (@Floridagirl0850) November 14, 2023

It's all throughout DC. Why don't folks want to retire and travel anymore? What is wrong with this picture?

I laughed out loud 😂 — Han Shawnity 🇺🇸 (@HanShawnity) November 14, 2023

That’s a gem. Should be mandatory viewing for the US senate and house of Congress — Bradys1957 (@bradys1957) November 14, 2023

That sounds like a great idea!

It truly was a work of art.

Brilliant! — Karen Supports Israel (@kleegrubaugh) November 14, 2023

Conservatives really are so talented.

As a family we came together and tried to decide how long Grandpa could live alone at home before we had to try to move him to the Senate. — Ray (@RayCRayL) November 13, 2023

It's a hard decision every family must eventually face. Heh!

Pack your bags bub.https://t.co/7GhA3wOyII — Pete Mokler (@MoklerPete) November 14, 2023

Poor Grandpa! He probably thought he was moving to a retirement village in Florida to play shuffleboard and pickleball. Instead, he is headed to DC to pass more laws harming his fellow Americans. What a world!

not an American .. but this is funny even from this side of the pond...https://t.co/3vidfHvxdo — MJ (@greyvapor) November 8, 2023

Oh, great! Proof other countries are laughing AT us, not WITH us.

Sometimes, you have to be firm with Gramps.https://t.co/h6KwONhee3 — Anonymous Because You People Are Crazy (@AnonBecauseOf) November 8, 2023

Once my grandpa gets a little more disabled and senile, we are going to try to get him into the Senate as well. — Ray (@RayCRayL) November 13, 2023

At least it will ensure generational wealth for Grandpa's family. Some politicians have an amazing aptitude for getting to DC and suddenly choosing great stocks! It's amazing.

Sky News host in hysterics over ageing Grandpa in US Senate skit. 😂



This is a funny video, but in reality, it is true and sad depiction of America’s geriatric ward in the Capitol Building. https://t.co/ZHfR4zVtZA via @YouTube — Jos Ilagan (@AuthorSpyNovel) November 10, 2023

In this case, the best comedy really is just discussing reality.

