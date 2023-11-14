Grandpa Fell and He's Running for Congress? Video Satirizes Our Nursing Home Federal Government (WATCH)

HA! The Last Time We Saw Rachel Maddow Throw a Fit Like This...
justmindy
justmindy  |  12:25 PM on November 14, 2023
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Watching President Biden fall up steps and wander off stage and hardly understanding a Nancy Pelosi speech over the last two years, has led to much conversation around the topic of age limits. Nikki Haley even brought up the topic during her Presidential campaign. This video is a much watch because frankly, if you don't laugh, you will cry.

Advertisement

Leave it to 'Babylon Bee' to always say it just like it is.

Absolutely! The whole video deserves attention.

Always follow the money.

More like they are abusing America.

It's all throughout DC. Why don't folks want to retire and travel anymore? What is wrong with this picture?

That sounds like a great idea!

Advertisement

Advertisement

