Seattle Cops Watch Over Antifa 'Bike Brigade' Blocking Traffic
Students Triggered by Truck Displaying 'Columbia's Biggest Antisemites'
DHS Secretary Mayorkas Escapes Impeachment Thanks To The 'Placate 8' In The House...
Politico: Biden Lacks Capacity for Another Term
UN Lackey Shoots Down 'False & Insidious Claims' That Palestinian Schools Teach Hatred...
Dana Loesch Answers A Fictional Place Question With an Unexpected Answer and We...
The Useless UN Has Not Condemned Hamas, Called for Release of Hostages But...
AOC Says That a Ceasefire Is 'Spiritual'
'Journalist': Look at These 'Innocent Israeli Civilians' Strapped With Rifles
CEO of 'Public Square' Shares He's 'Not Going Back to Cali' After Chinese...
Bye: Migrants Tell NY They Don’t Like The Accommodations
Gad Saad Notes That 'Texas Has Changed a Lot' After Seeing Pro-Hamas March
Photo: Israeli Soldiers Take Key Hamas Building
Senator Worried That Gaza Hospitals Are at a Breaking Point, Calls for Ceasefire

Pollster Nate Silver Predicts Biden's Chances In 2024 Are Tenuous And Democrats Are Not Happy

justmindy
justmindy  |  10:15 PM on November 13, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Polls and Pollsters are not totally always right in their prognostications, but Nate Silver, a renowned pollster, suggested today he has some MAJOR reservations about Biden winning in 2024.

Advertisement

It started out with Benjamin Ryan, a Health and Science Reporter, sharing Nate's tweet with his own commentary.

Nate then clarified the tweet a bit. Of course, he is not saying Biden won't win. He is saying, however, the chances have decreased dramatically if polls are to be believed.

Then, Matt Yglesias reminded readers Nate was one of the first pollsters to realize Obama had a really great shot of winning way back when.

Recommended

Dana Loesch Answers A Fictional Place Question With an Unexpected Answer and We Can Not Stop Laughing
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

Unfortunately, most pollsters do have their thumb on the scale a bit with innate bias. That's why it's best to look at a bunch of polls and take some averages.

Professional crybaby Aaron Rupar was very upset about Nate's thoughts on Biden's chances.

Advertisement

This is a very good point. Republicans are having a primary and other candidates have chances to beat Trump. It may not happen, but there is the opportunity. Biden hasn't been forced to face any challenge and is being dumped on Democrats again. Time will tell how the American public reacts.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BIDEN DEMOCRAT NATE SILVER POLL POLLING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dana Loesch Answers A Fictional Place Question With an Unexpected Answer and We Can Not Stop Laughing
ArtistAngie
Seattle Cops Watch Over Antifa 'Bike Brigade' Blocking Traffic
Brett T.
Students Triggered by Truck Displaying 'Columbia's Biggest Antisemites'
Brett T.
DHS Secretary Mayorkas Escapes Impeachment Thanks To The 'Placate 8' In The House GOP Caucus
justmindy
UN Lackey Shoots Down 'False & Insidious Claims' That Palestinian Schools Teach Hatred of Jews
Brett T.
'Journalist': Look at These 'Innocent Israeli Civilians' Strapped With Rifles
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dana Loesch Answers A Fictional Place Question With an Unexpected Answer and We Can Not Stop Laughing ArtistAngie
Advertisement