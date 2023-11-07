Stephen King Attempts To OWN Dan Bongino and Fails Miserably

Today, Dan Bongino tweeted out a tweet to commemorate today.

Today is November 7th, and Joe Biden is the WORST president in US history. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 7, 2023

Advertisement

Other than the fact there are elections in some parts of America, today isn't necessarily special, but Bongino is not wrong.

U.S. history clearly not your strong point, Danno. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/b2WGtEg76H — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 7, 2023

Welp, apparently knowing who people are and what they do for a living is not Stephen's strong suit.

Imagine only having 20k in your bank in 2020, then Biden slowly made that number get to 600$. Biden destroyed every day Americans… your rich can’t see it. But we are struggling. Time to bring back Trump! https://t.co/p2tmRmigbN — Shanti Geary (@Golfnerd1979) November 7, 2023

When you have immense wealth like Stephen, it is hard to see what normal Americans are enduring.

On the verge of WW3, our economy is in shambles, our border is wide open, and we have a major racism problem against white people who make up 60-70% of this country. You are the epitome of actual ignorance. Shut your bitch mouth, Stephen. https://t.co/mQuGOJsAoM — Chris (@TopherLewis01) November 7, 2023

Says the guy who makes a living making up stories 🤷🏼‍♂️ besides, your on the Epstein list bud-so I would be mad too https://t.co/UIDsmt7sRC — Liborio Revere (@Usa_patriot_guy) November 7, 2023

Tweeting clearly is not yours......write a book and take a hike. The dude was secret service. What have you done close to that? https://t.co/otLKj6iTLG — Will (@TheRealWillLich) November 7, 2023

To be fair, he has written a ton of best selling books, but that does not make him a history expert. He should stay in his lane.

Common sense clearly isn’t yours, and it’s a damn shame too. You write some amazing stories. What a waste. https://t.co/EkOS4Xy4Pd — Lindsey 🇺🇲✌️ (@DrainingClocks) November 7, 2023

Stephen is a threat to the safety of our citizens. Promulgating hate and divisiveness. https://t.co/8wF28bqvLq — Preamble Morris (@PreambleMorris1) November 7, 2023

Dang, looks like most Americans don’t agree too much with you Stephen King.



As a Canadian, it seems like Biden is about as capable as Trudeau is … and I’m sure you’ve seen how badly Trudeau’s tanking in the polls these days.



Maybe it’s time to rethink your U.S. history… pic.twitter.com/Ok1aFRXKEh — Karen 🇨🇦 (@dkreative1) November 7, 2023

King, i think a lot of people would agree with Dan’s statement. — Golden Memes (@X_golden_memes) November 7, 2023

Actually, a whole bunch of people agree with Dan.

You and Rob Reiner should date each other. — AstroCat 9000 🏴 (@AstroCat9000) November 7, 2023

Advertisement

To be fair, we do not know that they aren't a couple already. Love is love.

Top 3 worse

Biden/Puppet master Obama

Obama

Carter — Colette Harrington (@sweetcarolinatv) November 7, 2023

This seems like a fair take and a fair list.

No he really is the worst president the United States has ever had. Especially since Obama is pulling the strings. — Theresa Noonan (@TnoonanTheresa) November 7, 2023

At the very least he’s the worst on in my lifetime 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Richard (@2AAtheist) November 7, 2023

Well Dans close.. Obama might have been worse than Joe.. But I’m still leaning towards Joe also… — Dave (@Dave92429213) November 7, 2023

It's a tight race at the very least.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



























