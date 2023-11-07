Stephen King Attempts To OWN Dan Bongino and Fails Miserably

Reporter Calls Out Ignorance of 'MAGA Keyboard Warriors' Over Manifesto
justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on November 07, 2023

Today, Dan Bongino tweeted out a tweet to commemorate today.

Other than the fact there are elections in some parts of America, today isn't necessarily special, but Bongino is not wrong.

Welp, apparently knowing who people are and what they do for a living is not Stephen's strong suit.

When you have immense wealth like Stephen, it is hard to see what normal Americans are enduring.

To be fair, he has written a ton of best selling books, but that does not make him a history expert. He should stay in his lane.

Actually, a whole bunch of people agree with Dan.

To be fair, we do not know that they aren't a couple already. Love is love.

This seems like a fair take and a fair list.

It's a tight race at the very least.

