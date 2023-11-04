Kid Dressed In Joe Biden Costume For Halloween Absolutely Nails It And Libs Are Fuming Mad (WATCH)

It's one thing to wear a costume, but it's quite another to actually 'sell' the costume. This kid 'sold' the costume. He chose to dress up like Joe Biden and it was so good. You have to watch.

I'm out for the night. Good night everyone!🙋🦃🌟🌜🌟😴😴

Ok, it's the day after Halloween and this is the best one I've seen.👇click on...🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/S5C4wu8erj — ⚔Dennis⚔ (@clovis1931) November 1, 2023

The wandering off, the sniffing people, trying to steal the candy of others, and the falling down ... this kid had it all.

These kids are great as dotard Biden and his Secret Service 😂 https://t.co/580rG5sc6x — Bearzus (@bearzus) November 4, 2023

It's about like this.

Gotta love the entertainment created from the absurdity of this @POTUS and @WhiteHouse https://t.co/SkTvha5oyA — DaveyZee.x (@DaveyZ_4Freedom) November 2, 2023

He's sending the country to hell in a handbasket, but at least we are getting some laughs on the way.

These are absolute classics. — SheyDawg (@TheSheyDawg) November 1, 2023

That's a good halloween — Maria Smith 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@maria_marrys) November 1, 2023

The neighbors had to have had a good laugh. No matter your political affiliation, they had to admit it is so true.

Thank God I can still laugh till I cry — June Gable (@JuneGable) November 2, 2023

A whole nation 'laugh grieves' with you.

This is the best of the best — Jonatan (@JonatanJv1034) November 2, 2023

That’s Michael Malice in that costume… — Benjamin (@Benjami54635830) November 2, 2023

That kid definitely has a future in conservative media.

disrespectful and abusive. — Karma Mechanic (@bweesdad) November 4, 2023

We agree ... Jill Biden absolutely is.

I smell a fake Christian here😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/Wy3BjFlzvS — Laughing At 🤡GQP/GOP🤡 (@Michael52773000) November 4, 2023

Maybe you are smelling Joe headed to church whilst supporting legislation allowing babies to be killed up to 40 weeks? That feels a lot like 'fake Christianity'. People laughing at kids mocking our feckless President are not killing any babies, after all.

Same kids that won’t have social security or will have to work till their older and older. Looks like themselves in 60 plus years trying to make their way to Walmart to work at the age of 70 or more for minimum wage of 9 dollars an hour. — Jersey Mom (@Byebyedictator) November 4, 2023

That's also true, and also the fault of Democrats who will do nothing to reign in spending so maybe kids could have Social Security one day. Also, Democratic voters who will not even listen to reason about controlling spending.

Are these children? — 🗽 Earn My Vote 🖖🏴‍☠️ (@Dnikdnayppah) November 4, 2023

Unfortunately, Biden is so out of it, even kids have noticed. What is that saying? A child will lead them. Yes, that.

Oh look, indoctrinated children…. Forced by patents to dress, act and think a certain way — Mountaineer (@moles_casey) November 4, 2023

They don't seem 'forced' by their parents to do anything. Biden is so impaired, it is obvious to even children. If the Democratic party did the right thing, Joe would be at home living out his last days rather than being in the spotlight for the entire country to mock. That's not the fault of these kids. That is the fault of those closest to Joe Biden.

