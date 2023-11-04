Kid Dressed In Joe Biden Costume For Halloween Absolutely Nails It And Libs Are Fuming Mad (WATCH)

Numerous School Board Elections Are Tuesday And They Will Have Massive Consequences For...
justmindy
justmindy  |  1:15 PM on November 04, 2023
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

It's one thing to wear a costume, but it's quite another to actually 'sell' the costume. This kid 'sold' the costume. He chose to dress up like Joe Biden and it was so good. You have to watch.

The wandering off, the sniffing people, trying to steal the candy of others, and the falling down ... this kid had it all.

It's about like this.

He's sending the country to hell in a handbasket, but at least we are getting some laughs on the way.

The neighbors had to have had a good laugh. No matter your political affiliation, they had to admit it is so true.

A whole nation 'laugh grieves' with you.

That kid definitely has a future in conservative media.

We agree ... Jill Biden absolutely is.

Maybe you are smelling Joe headed to church whilst supporting legislation allowing babies to be killed up to 40 weeks? That feels a lot like 'fake Christianity'. People laughing at kids mocking our feckless President are not killing any babies, after all.

That's also true, and also the fault of Democrats who will do nothing to reign in spending so maybe kids could have Social Security one day. Also, Democratic voters who will not even listen to reason about controlling spending.

Unfortunately, Biden is so out of it, even kids have noticed. What is that saying? A child will lead them. Yes, that.

They don't seem 'forced' by their parents to do anything. Biden is so impaired, it is obvious to even children. If the Democratic party did the right thing, Joe would be at home living out his last days rather than being in the spotlight for the entire country to mock. That's not the fault of these kids. That is the fault of those closest to Joe Biden.

