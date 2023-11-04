Numerous School Board Elections Are Tuesday And They Will Have Massive Consequences For Students

Last Tuesday, America celebrated a very 'kid-centric' holiday. Children across the United States dressed up in a variety of costumes from cute to creepy and went door to door in the hunt for candy. This Tuesday may be less exciting for kids, but it means way more in terms of their future. There are very important School Board races happening this Tuesday, November 7 and they will shape the kinds of schools students will experience.

WATCH: 1776 Project PAC founder @RyanGirdusky joined @IngrahamAngle to discuss the important school board elections happening on Tuesday.



We are trying to un-elect a school board in Kansas that banned To Kill a Mockingbird, fight back against CRT in Pennsylvania, and capitalize… pic.twitter.com/rL2YMyfe8S — 1776 Project PAC (@1776ProjectPac) November 4, 2023

The founder of the '1776 Project' PAC, Ryan Girdusky explains it well.

We are trying to un-elect a school board in Kansas that banned To Kill a Mockingbird, fight back against CRT in Pennsylvania, and capitalize on the parental rights movement in Virginia.

Presidential elections may seem more exciting with more jazzy sound bites, but School Board elections probably matter way more to a child's day to day life in America. Remember, school closures during COVID? What about forced masking? Kids with more 'sane' School Boards were out of school less and they weren't muzzled for as long.

Define CRT. I know you can’t. — Dan Steely (@Bodhisattva1269) November 4, 2023

Teaching kids one race implicitly is prejudiced against another. It's actually quite simple.

In 2020, the Blue Valley, Kansas School Board removed four classic novels from their curriculum due to “racism” concerns.



Liberals are the ones actually banning books.



The good news is parents in the district will have the chance to elect new school board members on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/HujgEadq3D — 1776 Project PAC (@1776ProjectPac) November 2, 2023

A friends neices are in that city/school district. Says it is a top rated district and have had a huge influx from Dem cities in 2 years. They are bringing the same bad policies with them and have really noticed a decline this past year. — sensiblegigi (@sensiblegigi1) November 2, 2023

This is one of the reasons it is so important for conservative voters to get out and vote. Democratic voters don't have to be cajoled to go to the polls.

The entire point of to kill a mockingbird is that racism is bad. The racial language used in it is for purposes of believability, its not treated as positive. How silly. — Orange11 (@TheOrangeEleven) November 2, 2023

Banning To Kill a Mockingbird in an effort to remove racism just proves you never read the book, the whole thing is anti-racism https://t.co/tTwpHCrSu3 — Andrew Dowell (@Dodrew_Anwell) November 2, 2023

No one ever said Democrats or Leftists make sense.

Kansas patriots in this district….please vote for the 1776 endorsed candidates! https://t.co/qkfpeuWjME — WHM (@whmperu) November 2, 2023

🧵THREAD 🧵



Election Day is on Tuesday and school boards all over America are on the ballot.



Here are all the states, candidates and districts in which our PAC is supporting candidates that will stop the left-wing assault on our classrooms.



Up first: Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/11jP98WYB5 — 1776 Project PAC (@1776ProjectPac) November 2, 2023

Here are the candidates we are supporting in Virginia.



Get out and vote for them next Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/ge2PWn2Jya — 1776 Project PAC (@1776ProjectPac) November 2, 2023

And finally, here are Ohio and Kansas.



Vote and then get five of your friends to vote as well. pic.twitter.com/KArUJxDdle — 1776 Project PAC (@1776ProjectPac) November 2, 2023

'1776 Project Pac' has made it easy for conservative voters to choose awesome candidates to advocate for kids. Voters can make this Tuesday a real 'treat' and not a trick, as well.

