Numerous School Board Elections Are Tuesday And They Will Have Massive Consequences For Students

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:15 PM on November 04, 2023
AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Last Tuesday, America celebrated a very 'kid-centric' holiday. Children across the United States dressed up in a variety of costumes from cute to creepy and went door to door in the hunt for candy. This Tuesday may be less exciting for kids, but it means way more in terms of their future. There are very important School Board races happening this Tuesday, November 7 and they will shape the kinds of schools students will experience. 

The founder of the '1776 Project' PAC, Ryan Girdusky explains it well.

We are trying to un-elect a school board in Kansas that banned To Kill a Mockingbird, fight back against CRT in Pennsylvania, and capitalize on the parental rights movement in Virginia.

Presidential elections may seem more exciting with more jazzy sound bites, but School Board elections probably matter way more to a child's day to day life in America. Remember, school closures during COVID? What about forced masking? Kids with more 'sane' School Boards were out of school less and they weren't muzzled for as long.

Teaching kids one race implicitly is prejudiced against another. It's actually quite simple.

This is one of the reasons it is so important for conservative voters to get out and vote. Democratic voters don't have to be cajoled to go to the polls. 

No one ever said Democrats or Leftists make sense.

'1776 Project Pac' has made it easy for conservative voters to choose awesome candidates to advocate for kids. Voters can make this Tuesday a real 'treat' and not a trick, as well.

