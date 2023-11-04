True Sherlock 'Bones'! IDF Video Shows the 'Very Goodest Dogs' Rooting Out Terrorists in Hamas Tunnels

Dogs are really the best and these particular dogs are extremely 'PAWSOME'.

A must watch: IDF attack dogs go after Hamas-ISIS terrorists inside their tunnels in the Gaza Strip and take them down.



Hear the terrorists scream. pic.twitter.com/K0DGkZciC8 — Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) November 4, 2023

These pups were sent to clear out the extensive tunnel network Hamas has burrowed under civilian areas. What heroes!

Now that's a good boy! https://t.co/hpCGdpYpKH — The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) November 4, 2023

Reminder, the Hamas terrorists are also cowards! https://t.co/gjlC2OWWs7 — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) November 4, 2023

Never forget what cowards they are.

I’ve been training my pug to clear Hamas tunnels but I don’t think he’s got what it takes — Philip Reichert (@PhilipReichert) November 4, 2023

Ha! Never give up! Democrats have declared men can be women if they just declare it Surely, pugs can be German Shepherds.

Good pup. Better get a good chew chew after — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) November 4, 2023

I thought that was Commander in the White House for a sec — Igor Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) November 4, 2023

Commander shouldn't get in trouble for knowing bad men when he sees them. Lol

Tunnel warfare… no thanks — Steve 🦁 (@steve_crouk) November 4, 2023

Good boy!! Give that doggie a steak! — Marcia In Texas 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🐬 📜 (@MarciaInTexas) November 4, 2023

Where do we donate to the Steaks For Good Boys? — Whateverdear (@WhateverDearest) November 4, 2023

Now, that is the very best cause!

I can watch this over and over again.

Give those beautiful Bow Wow darlings a tasty dinner tonight🍗🍖🥩 — JC (@TheThornBird) November 4, 2023

I'd say give the dog a bone, but... already did. — Elijah Bowstein (@ejbowlin) November 4, 2023

Touche!

Based dogs — BoredClint.eth (@BoredClint) November 4, 2023

I wish there wasn't any background music.

Terrorists clearly screaming in pain is a much lovelier tune. — Joe TaaDaa (@JTaadaa) November 4, 2023

Feelgood video of the day. https://t.co/Ml4Rq6Fepb — JWF (@JammieWF) November 4, 2023

Hey so, about this grizzly bear overpopulation issue we sorta maybe might be having in Canada... just hear me out... https://t.co/579LIpz5rg — Calibre (@Calibremag) November 4, 2023

Ha! This is another great idea.

The Arabic says: Dogs go after Hamas' dogs, until victory is achieved. https://t.co/VnUmdcuiau — Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) November 4, 2023

learned something new..bunker busters and terrorist dog hunters...



won't be suprised to see @Harvard and @Cornell @RashidaTlaib protest for 'free terrorists from good dogs' https://t.co/f0SoqLzsyy — Coronado 'Porch' Lindzon (@howardlindzon) November 4, 2023

Don't give Tlaib any ideas. She is already wacky enough.

When that dog retires, can I please give him his forever home? I will buy him all the toys and bones he wants. 🫶 — Artunis (@Artunis20) November 4, 2023

These dogs deserve the best 'furever' homes ever when their work is done.

