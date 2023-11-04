Trump's D.C. Gag Order is Suspended
True Sherlock 'Bones'! IDF Video Shows the 'Very Goodest Dogs' Rooting Out Terrorists in Hamas Tunnels

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:30 PM on November 04, 2023

Dogs are really the best and these particular dogs are extremely 'PAWSOME'. 

These pups were sent to clear out the extensive tunnel network Hamas has burrowed under civilian areas. What heroes!

Never forget what cowards they are.

Ha! Never give up! Democrats have declared men can be women if they just declare it  Surely, pugs can be German Shepherds.

Commander shouldn't get in trouble for knowing bad men when he sees them. Lol

Now, that is the very best cause!

Touche!

Ha! This is another great idea.

Don't give Tlaib any ideas. She is already wacky enough.

These dogs deserve the best 'furever' homes ever when their work is done.

