True Sherlock 'Bones'! IDF Video Shows the 'Very Goodest Dogs' Rooting Out Terrorists in Hamas Tunnels

Dogs are really the best and these particular dogs are extremely 'PAWSOME'.
A must watch: IDF attack dogs go after Hamas-ISIS terrorists inside their tunnels in the Gaza Strip and take them down.— Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) November 4, 2023
pic.twitter.com/K0DGkZciC8
These pups were sent to clear out the extensive tunnel network Hamas has burrowed under civilian areas. What heroes!
Now that's a good boy! https://t.co/hpCGdpYpKH— The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) November 4, 2023
Reminder, the Hamas terrorists are also cowards! https://t.co/gjlC2OWWs7— Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) November 4, 2023
Never forget what cowards they are.
Good boy. Best boy. https://t.co/ZO2XUjKRLA— Ben Smith (@BenSmithDC) November 4, 2023
I’ve been training my pug to clear Hamas tunnels but I don’t think he’s got what it takes— Philip Reichert (@PhilipReichert) November 4, 2023
Ha! Never give up! Democrats have declared men can be women if they just declare it Surely, pugs can be German Shepherds.
Good pup. Better get a good chew chew after— Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) November 4, 2023
I thought that was Commander in the White House for a sec— Igor Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) November 4, 2023
Commander shouldn't get in trouble for knowing bad men when he sees them. Lol
Tunnel warfare… no thanks— Steve 🦁 (@steve_crouk) November 4, 2023
Good boy!! Give that doggie a steak!— Marcia In Texas 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🐬 📜 (@MarciaInTexas) November 4, 2023
Where do we donate to the Steaks For Good Boys?— Whateverdear (@WhateverDearest) November 4, 2023
Now, that is the very best cause!
I can watch this over and over again.— JC (@TheThornBird) November 4, 2023
Give those beautiful Bow Wow darlings a tasty dinner tonight🍗🍖🥩
I'd say give the dog a bone, but... already did.— Elijah Bowstein (@ejbowlin) November 4, 2023
Touche!
Based dogs— BoredClint.eth (@BoredClint) November 4, 2023
I wish there wasn't any background music.— Joe TaaDaa (@JTaadaa) November 4, 2023
Terrorists clearly screaming in pain is a much lovelier tune.
Feelgood video of the day. https://t.co/Ml4Rq6Fepb— JWF (@JammieWF) November 4, 2023
Hey so, about this grizzly bear overpopulation issue we sorta maybe might be having in Canada... just hear me out... https://t.co/579LIpz5rg— Calibre (@Calibremag) November 4, 2023
Ha! This is another great idea.
The Arabic says: Dogs go after Hamas' dogs, until victory is achieved. https://t.co/VnUmdcuiau— Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) November 4, 2023
I love the @IDF canine unit!!❤️🇮🇱 https://t.co/eO1CXwLDaJ— Shoshana🦁🌞 (@Shoshana51728) November 4, 2023
learned something new..bunker busters and terrorist dog hunters...— Coronado 'Porch' Lindzon (@howardlindzon) November 4, 2023
won't be suprised to see @Harvard and @Cornell @RashidaTlaib protest for 'free terrorists from good dogs' https://t.co/f0SoqLzsyy
Don't give Tlaib any ideas. She is already wacky enough.
When that dog retires, can I please give him his forever home? I will buy him all the toys and bones he wants. 🫶— Artunis (@Artunis20) November 4, 2023
These dogs deserve the best 'furever' homes ever when their work is done.
