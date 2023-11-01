'The Daily Beast' Has Breaking Investigative News ... Mike Johnson Is Literally the Most Normal Guy Ever

Gretchen Carlson Takes Another Swing at Her AR-15 Take and Her ALMOST Is...
justmindy
justmindy  |  1:18 PM on November 01, 2023
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Not to be the bearers of bad news, but apparently the new House Speaker is a normal American trying to figure out how to ever retire in today's America.

Now, obviously this isn't optimal. Is it kind of the financial place lots of people are in, though? Yep.

It's a good thing for people to have large families. That is a good contribution for a society that would like to sustain itself. At the same time, it's not easy to raise a large family, particularly with one parent staying home. It happens.

This was supposed to be what we wanted, right? Politicians who were normal people and not rich fat cats who didn't understand the plight of every day Americans. 

Also, this. Maybe they should do a bit more investigative reporting.

To be fair, not all of them, but a more than significant number of them, allegedly.

He's already the Speaker, no need to sell him to us anymore! Heh. He sounds literally perfect.

Perhaps 'The Daily Beast' is so used to corrupt politicians, it startles them when someone like Johnson, is just a normal guy. 

