'The Daily Beast' Has Breaking Investigative News ... Mike Johnson Is Literally the Most Normal Guy Ever

Not to be the bearers of bad news, but apparently the new House Speaker is a normal American trying to figure out how to ever retire in today's America.

Mike Johnson doesn't have any retirement savings, own a single stock, or have any assets at all. He has less than $5,000 in his bank account.



He's got a 250-500K mortgage, a home equity loan, and a personal loan.



So what's his retirement plan? To lobby? https://t.co/xPzUPqqc4w — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) November 1, 2023

Now, obviously this isn't optimal. Is it kind of the financial place lots of people are in, though? Yep.

So, to extent accurate, he’s like a lot of Americans right now while also navigating raising a large family? What a monster. https://t.co/QDWQQqNL08 — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) November 1, 2023

It's a good thing for people to have large families. That is a good contribution for a society that would like to sustain itself. At the same time, it's not easy to raise a large family, particularly with one parent staying home. It happens.

The Daily Beast is furious that @SpeakerJohnson isn’t rich, corrupt or rich from being corrupt.



He doesn’t have shady business deals. He doesn’t trade stocks as a congressman.



Cry more, I guess? 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/eRVtp9p0u7 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 1, 2023

This was supposed to be what we wanted, right? Politicians who were normal people and not rich fat cats who didn't understand the plight of every day Americans.

Mike Johnson has been in Congress since 2017, making him eligible to receive a congressional pension upon reaching the age of 62 years old.



It’s worrisome that the Washington Bureau Chief for The Daily Beast isn’t aware of this fact https://t.co/JbcM0cvz0O pic.twitter.com/h3ITo2k3Jb — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 1, 2023

Also, this. Maybe they should do a bit more investigative reporting.

"He's too poor to be Speaker" is not the road you wanna go down, but you do you booboo. https://t.co/3BBusOk3zw — Sunny-o'-Lantern (@sunnyright) November 1, 2023

How dare he not have already turned into a millionaire by insider trading like all the other Congresscritters! https://t.co/D8DFjxNtnk — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) November 1, 2023

To be fair, not all of them, but a more than significant number of them, allegedly.

He should sell his country out to our enemies like Biden and become an instant multimillionaire. https://t.co/s6ZO48wxmp — JWF (@JammieWF) November 1, 2023

I mean politics aside, this is kind of normal person stuff. Isn’t it good he hasn’t gotten rich off being in office? https://t.co/aY8hGwtg3T — DistrictAI (@districtai) November 1, 2023

Thank you for the gleaming endorsement for @SpeakerJohnson.



The left sees these as negatives, but I see them as a man not corrupted or bought.



1. He understands American’s economic plight

2. He doesn’t own stocks (NO member or their spouse should buy/sell/trade)

3. He’s… https://t.co/7BAes4mOyv — Cory Mills (@CoryMillsFL) November 1, 2023

He's already the Speaker, no need to sell him to us anymore! Heh. He sounds literally perfect.

So the Daily Beast wants people to be mad that Speaker Johnson isn’t corrupt and hasn’t used his office to enrich himself?



This is how out of touch these guys are. https://t.co/3mlt3mCLzs — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 1, 2023

Perhaps 'The Daily Beast' is so used to corrupt politicians, it startles them when someone like Johnson, is just a normal guy.

