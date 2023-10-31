London Police 'Acknowledge Concerns' About Cops Pulling Down Posters of Missing Israelis
Jessica Valenti Attempts To Gaslight About An Abortion Arrest But Gets Some Unexpected Fact Checks

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:45 PM on October 31, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The media will always seek to find the most outrageous abortion stories to share so they can push for infanticide up to 40 weeks in America. Today's example comes from Idaho. The title of the story is meant to stir up average Americans and demand we not imprison young parents who find themselves in desperate situations.

Most pro-life proponents agree young parents should not be jailed. What this story fails to mention is the mother was 15 and the father was 18. That is statutory rape. Then, that Father and HIS mother took the pregnant minor across state lines and found a place to perform the abortion without consent from the girl's parents. Oh, that kind of makes a difference, no?

When the reader has the actual facts, it certainly changes the narrative.

As in, literally the mother was a minor.

Valenti fancies herself an advocate for women, but it sure doesn't bother her a young girl was taken advantage of, both sexually and then medically. 

Of course, the rape of a minor is a 'complicated' to Valenti.

Exactly. In the words of Paul Harvey.

It's just a tiny oversight on Jessica's part, certainly.

Thankfully, most of the people in Jessica's comments are sane and have no problem telling her the kidnapping and rape of a minor is a crime and therefore the 'Father" of the baby and the his mother should be in jail. It's nice to see the whole world has not gone crazy.

Tags: ABORTION JESSICA VALENTI RAPE WOMEN'S RIGHTS MINORS

