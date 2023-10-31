Jessica Valenti Attempts To Gaslight About An Abortion Arrest But Gets Some Unexpected Fact Checks

The media will always seek to find the most outrageous abortion stories to share so they can push for infanticide up to 40 weeks in America. Today's example comes from Idaho. The title of the story is meant to stir up average Americans and demand we not imprison young parents who find themselves in desperate situations.

Advertisement

What this person left out of the story in her tweet is that an 18-year-old and his mother were arrested because he raped a 15-year-old, got her pregnant, and then they proceeded to transport her across state lines to have an abortion all without the knowledge of her parents. https://t.co/HcqOE1Okhk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 1, 2023

Most pro-life proponents agree young parents should not be jailed. What this story fails to mention is the mother was 15 and the father was 18. That is statutory rape. Then, that Father and HIS mother took the pregnant minor across state lines and found a place to perform the abortion without consent from the girl's parents. Oh, that kind of makes a difference, no?

When the reader has the actual facts, it certainly changes the narrative.

As in, literally the mother was a minor.

If you have to wordsmith all the pertinent details out of your version of the story to push your breathless narrative...that should tell you something. So gross of you to ignore this girl's rape in the context of your "reporting" 🙄 https://t.co/vZ0pANuuQN — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) November 1, 2023

Valenti fancies herself an advocate for women, but it sure doesn't bother her a young girl was taken advantage of, both sexually and then medically.

Minor details to your average leftist. — Ethos (@projectethos5) November 1, 2023

Of course, the rape of a minor is a 'complicated' to Valenti.

Well that’s a horse of a different color. — SarahSSC (@ssc_sarah) November 1, 2023

Ah, the infamous "rest of the story". — Mike Day (@papa5times) November 1, 2023

Exactly. In the words of Paul Harvey.

Whoopsie on not listing all the felonies lol https://t.co/J3KAQmjroZ — 🇺🇸 ~ 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐧 ~🎙️ (@RogueLou18) November 1, 2023

It's just a tiny oversight on Jessica's part, certainly.

Wow that's crazy!! It's almost like that isn't the whole story, but I know you would NEVER tell a half-truth in favor of your ideology, right, Jessica? Right? — Sour Patch Lyds 🐊 (@sourpatchlyds) November 1, 2023

Gotta make sure rapists can get abortions for their victims to cover it up amiright? — JP Williams 🐊 (@john_p_w) November 1, 2023

“Rape is okay” is quite a take — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) November 1, 2023

Advertisement

Raping and kidnapping teenage girls is wrong. — Toell Nemesis (@toellsnemesis) October 31, 2023

Thankfully, most of the people in Jessica's comments are sane and have no problem telling her the kidnapping and rape of a minor is a crime and therefore the 'Father" of the baby and the his mother should be in jail. It's nice to see the whole world has not gone crazy.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



















