Ivanka Trump Ordered To Testify and President Trump Goes Full Papa Bear On Truth Social

Some of the judges in Trump's various court cases do seem to be suffering from some real 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' and want to keep pushing the envelope when it comes to Trump and his family. The latest example is a judge deciding Ivanka must testify.

The media is already salivating over Ivanka Trump being told to testify against her father https://t.co/bgBZbjlWXH via @americanwire_ — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) October 28, 2023

As previously reported, New York Attorney General Letitia James has accused former President Donald Trump, the Trump organization, and his sons of committing fraud. Ivanka was reportedly once also a defendant in the case, up until a court removed her from the case because of New York’s statute of limitations. However, despite Ivanka being removed from the case, James decided to subpoena her, to which Ivanka’s attorneys responded by filing a motion to quash the subpoena. That motion was struck down in court Friday by New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron, who ruled that Ivanka must still testify in the case. The media’s salivation and speculation began almost immediately after Engoron’s ruling, with MSNBC’s radically far-left talking heads leading the charge. Over on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” former Obama administration official Neal Katyal predicted that after Ivanka testifies, her own father will trash-talk her.

So, Ivanka was dropped from the case, but she is still being forced to testify.

Pray for the Trump Family.https://t.co/7sKsVKp6Qu — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) October 27, 2023

Biden Crime Syndicate at work. — Scott Blair (@ScottBlair38563) October 28, 2023

The person who really should be doing lots more testifying is Hunter Biden.

I hope this same logic will be applied to the Biden family businesses, off-shore accounts and LLC’s. — FREEDOM2024Jams@buildamericaup (@Jamsbuildameri1) October 28, 2023

Yes! We need to hear from Beau Biden's widow, Hunter's wife and all the other people who received large sums of money from dubious places.

Ivanka Trump hasn't worked there since 2017. — Sandy (@SandraLogmein) October 28, 2023

Deeply sorry she is being abused again. This trial is a scary disgrace to our country. This judge is a sick joke and should be disbarred for abusing our system. https://t.co/2z67cyGg6L — Beacon of Hope 🗽🇺🇸 (@gu28228262) October 28, 2023

It does seem continuing and to involve her appears quite unfair.

My daughter, Ivanka, was released from this Fake Letitia James case by the Court of Appeals, but this Trump Hating, Unhinged Judge, who ruled me guilty before this Witch Hunt Trial even started, couldn’t care less about the fact that he was overturned. I also won on Appeal on Statute of Limitations, but he refuses to accept their decision. I truly believe he is CRAZY, but certainly, at a minimum, CRAZED in his hatred of me. This case should have never started, but now must be dismissed. Financial Statements were LOW, NOT HIGH, had a 100% Disclaimer Clause, Banks were fully paid, “on time, on schedule,” with never even a minor default, there was NO VICTIM, EXCEPT ME. Any other Judge in the Country would have thrown this case out on day one. He’s an out of control “Nut Job,” who fined me $10,000 over a ridiculous Gag Order so that the publicity for the day would take over from the fact that Racist James and the Judge’s Star Witness admitted LYING TO CONGRESS on the stand – CASE OVER!

Former President Trump took to 'Truth Social' to share his personal disgust with the decision to make Ivanka testify. He certainly did not mince any words. In typical Trump fashion, he lets the public know what he thinks.

The judge is political, not crazy. Close though. — MadMatt 🌺🇧🇴🍕 (@MadMattChicago) October 28, 2023

Well said. This judge knows exactly what he is doing, so he's not crazy. By the same token, it does seem he may make his decisions through a political lens and justice sure isn't blind.

