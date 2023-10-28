Robert Kennedy Announces A Repeat Stalker and NASTY Biden Administration Still Refuses Him...
Palestinian Leader Has a Wake-Up Call for 'Queers for Palestine' Activists in the...
Dem Senator Saying Clarence Thomas Should Disprove Loan Accusation Trips Hard Over Biden
I Finally Pulled the Trigger: My First Handgun
Thread Explaining Former Elite Blue-Check Brigade's Unhappiness With Musk's X Says it ALL
WaPo Slamming Misinformation on Musk's X is an 'Absurd Lack of Self-Awareness'
Flashback: The Hot Takes About Jamaal Bowman's Fire Alarm Incident
70% of Kentucky Criminals Released Early By Gov. Beshear During COVID Reoffended
Ben Rhodes Encouraged to Take ALL the Seats After Failing to See Objective...
AOC and the Squad Is Enraged at the Inhumanity of … an Internet...
Actor Richard Moll, Bull the 'Night Court' Bailiff, Dies at 80
Someone Needs to Tell Him: Wajahat Ali Doesn't Get the Point of Killing...
It's A Day Ending In -y And Joy Behar Is Once Again Incorrectly...
SHAMEFUL: UN General Assembly Passes Resolution for Ceasefire in the Israel Hamas War

Ivanka Trump Ordered To Testify and President Trump Goes Full Papa Bear On Truth Social

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:13 PM on October 28, 2023
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Some of the judges in Trump's various court cases do seem to be suffering from some real 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' and want to keep pushing the envelope when it comes to Trump and his family. The latest example is a judge deciding Ivanka must testify.

Advertisement

As previously reported, New York Attorney General Letitia James has accused former President Donald Trump, the Trump organization, and his sons of committing fraud. Ivanka was reportedly once also a defendant in the case, up until a court removed her from the case because of New York’s statute of limitations.

However, despite Ivanka being removed from the case, James decided to subpoena her, to which Ivanka’s attorneys responded by filing a motion to quash the subpoena. That motion was struck down in court Friday by New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron, who ruled that Ivanka must still testify in the case.

The media’s salivation and speculation began almost immediately after Engoron’s ruling, with MSNBC’s radically far-left talking heads leading the charge. Over on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” former Obama administration official Neal Katyal predicted that after Ivanka testifies, her own father will trash-talk her.

So, Ivanka was dropped from the case, but she is still being forced to testify.

The person who really should be doing lots more testifying is Hunter Biden.

Recommended

Palestinian Leader Has a Wake-Up Call for 'Queers for Palestine' Activists in the West
Doug P.
Advertisement

Yes! We need to hear from Beau Biden's widow, Hunter's wife and all the other people who received large sums of money from dubious places.

It does seem continuing and to involve her appears quite unfair.

My daughter, Ivanka, was released from this Fake Letitia James case by the Court of Appeals, but this Trump Hating, Unhinged Judge, who ruled me guilty before this Witch Hunt Trial even started, couldn’t care less about the fact that he was overturned. I also won on Appeal on Statute of Limitations, but he refuses to accept their decision. I truly believe he is CRAZY, but certainly, at a minimum, CRAZED in his hatred of me. This case should have never started, but now must be dismissed. Financial Statements were LOW, NOT HIGH, had a 100% Disclaimer Clause, Banks were fully paid, “on time, on schedule,” with never even a minor default, there was NO VICTIM, EXCEPT ME. Any other Judge in the Country would have thrown this case out on day one. He’s an out of control “Nut Job,” who fined me $10,000 over a ridiculous Gag Order so that the publicity for the day would take over from the fact that Racist James and the Judge’s Star Witness admitted LYING TO CONGRESS on the stand – CASE OVER!

Advertisement

Former President Trump took to 'Truth Social' to share his personal disgust with the decision to make Ivanka testify. He certainly did not mince any words. In typical Trump fashion, he lets the public know what he thinks.

Well said. This judge knows exactly what he is doing, so he's not crazy. By the same token, it does seem he may make his decisions through a political lens and justice sure isn't blind.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



Tags: DONALD TRUMP JUDGE TRUMP IVANKA TRUMP TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Palestinian Leader Has a Wake-Up Call for 'Queers for Palestine' Activists in the West
Doug P.
Thread Explaining Former Elite Blue-Check Brigade's Unhappiness With Musk's X Says it ALL
Doug P.
Robert Kennedy Announces A Repeat Stalker and NASTY Biden Administration Still Refuses Him Security
justmindy
AOC and the Squad Is Enraged at the Inhumanity of … an Internet Outage
FuzzyChimp
WaPo Slamming Misinformation on Musk's X is an 'Absurd Lack of Self-Awareness'
Doug P.
I Finally Pulled the Trigger: My First Handgun
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Palestinian Leader Has a Wake-Up Call for 'Queers for Palestine' Activists in the West Doug P.
Advertisement