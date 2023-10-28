Robert Kennedy Announces A Repeat Stalker and NASTY Biden Administration Still Refuses Him Security

Several months ago, we told you about President Biden denying his Democratic competitor, Robert Kennedy, his own Secret Service protection. Now, Kennedy is running as an independent, rather than a Democrat, but he still has no Secret Service security. For most candidates, this wouldn't be a big deal, but Kennedy does come from a very famous family with a history of losing its most political members through violence. It seems Robert should have protection. Still, it hasn't happened.

Advertisement

Yesterday an intruder climbed the fence at my home and was arrested. After being released from police custody later in the day, he immediately returned to my home and was arrested again. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) October 26, 2023

Now, it seems Kennedy has a stalker who is pretty relentless.

Starting to look like @DHSgov & @AliMayorkas aren’t actually interested in ensuring Biden’s competitor is protected against threats https://t.co/qrUlEqDDkJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 27, 2023

It sure looks that way and that is messed up.

They already refused him secret service protection. There is no one in their Administration that is a decent human being. — kath (@Muskadoptme) October 27, 2023

This seems like a no brainer, but it is Biden we are talking about.

Inexcusable. I think he’s a political quack and his family generally horrible—but he deserves already to have had Secret Service protection, and it’s dangerous to deny him that. — Prof B 4Ever (@BProfB) October 27, 2023

If Robert F. Kennedy Jr was a illegal alien, terrorist or child sex slave trafficker, @DHSgov & @AliMayorkas would bend over backwards to make sure he was okay. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@Dman1_1976) October 27, 2023

This sounds like Democrat policy for all Americans. ‘Let the criminals run free.’ — Rotund Awareness (@RotundlyAware) October 28, 2023

does Pres Trump have his own security, like RFKjr does? https://t.co/Oyw2Auc27A — vireya (@vireyas) October 27, 2023

President Trump still has Secret Service protection, as he should. It's likely Kennedy has his own private security because of his own profile, but also because his wife is quite famous. Secret Service is different because they have access to more advanced intel to keep their assigned person safe.

Is Biden trying to get his Democratic rival assassinated? Just give him Secret Service protection. His family already has paid enough blood for their willingness to serve. https://t.co/Np5M5W22gr — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 28, 2023

It really does seems so obvious, no matter your politics.

Seriously, WHY is Biden hell bent on putting a candidate in danger? https://t.co/Vwq7tx11YN — Barton Bella (@BartonBella1) October 28, 2023

At this point the administration is deliberately sending a message: they don't care, and they won't abide by basic norms of protection for opponents. https://t.co/ZyB6QZ6W9W — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 27, 2023

The Biden Regime is criminal for going against protocol and not providing @RobertKennedyJr with Secret Service Protection.

Homeland Secretary Mayorkas is disgraceful. https://t.co/cRNBN8NEX0 — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) October 27, 2023

Advertisement

It is unreal and wrong that we are still talking about this. And it’s not just RFK, Biden admin is refusing to provide proper risk abatement for former President Trump too, as reported by @dbongino https://t.co/N4LwIDUvRm — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) October 27, 2023

This is just such nasty behavior on the part of Biden for a family that is so revered in their party and actually in America. There is no excuse for this behavior.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!











