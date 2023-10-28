Robert Kennedy Announces A Repeat Stalker and NASTY Biden Administration Still Refuses Him Security

Palestinian Leader Has a Wake-Up Call for 'Queers for Palestine' Activists in the...
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:05 PM on October 28, 2023
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Several months ago, we told you about President Biden denying his Democratic competitor, Robert Kennedy, his own Secret Service protection. Now, Kennedy is running as an independent, rather than a Democrat, but he still has no Secret Service security. For most candidates, this wouldn't be a big deal, but Kennedy does come from a very famous family with a history of losing its most political members through violence. It seems Robert should have protection. Still, it hasn't happened.

Now, it seems Kennedy has a stalker who is pretty relentless.

It sure looks that way and that is messed up.

This seems like a no brainer, but it is Biden we are talking about.

President Trump still has Secret Service protection, as he should. It's likely Kennedy has his own private security because of his own profile, but also because his wife is quite famous. Secret Service is different because they have access to more advanced intel to keep their assigned person safe.

It really does seems so obvious, no matter your politics.

This is just such nasty behavior on the part of Biden for a family that is so revered in their party and actually in America. There is no excuse for this behavior.

