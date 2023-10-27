Former 'The Lincoln Project' Stooge Steve Schmidt Working for Biden Challenger And Dems Are Overwrought

This Isn't An Airport, Dude: Twitter Bids Farewell to David French After He...
justmindy
justmindy  |  9:00 PM on October 27, 2023
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

Oh, this one has us in stitches, dear readers. Steve Schmidt, formerly one of the hobbits affiliated with The Lincoln Project, has apparently signed on to help Dean Phillips. Who the heck is that, you ask? He is a United States Representative who has apparently decided to run for the Democratic nomination for President. Yes, he has absolutely no chance, but Schmidt is used to working with The Lincoln Project, and all they do is lose. As they lose, however, they take a lot of donations from not very politically savvy people and apparently Schmidt believes this is the perfect opportunity to do that some more.

This woman says it very well. Helping out with this going absolutely nowhere campaign will probably net Schmidt a brand new vacation home. The funniest part is Schmidt pretended to be a 'principled' Republican who just didn't like Trump and now he's literally trying to help a Democrat win. What a world!

Let me help. Biden didn't want that goofball on his campaign and he has to make money somewhere.

Republicans tried to tell the world the founders of The Lincoln Project were only motivated by money. Just because Schmidt left The Lincoln Project, doesn't mean his core motivations have changed.

It seems fair.

No, he had all Democrats fooled. Republicans read him like a book years ago.

Many other women and men, for that matter, of all races, creeds and religions tried to tell folks they were scum balls. ALLEGEDLY! 

The overwrought tweets as they find out who Schmidt really is are THE BEST.

Oh, Dash, we are here for you, man! Sike.

Oh Ry-Ry, we know. We know y'all remain an arm of the DNC and are backing the senile old fool. The only 'ridin' Biden is doing is in a hoveround or an Acorn Stair Lift, but you go girl!

Tags: DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE DNC POTUS STEVE SCHMIDT 2024 ELECTION LINCOLN PROJECT

