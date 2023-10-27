Former 'The Lincoln Project' Stooge Steve Schmidt Working for Biden Challenger And Dems Are Overwrought

Oh, this one has us in stitches, dear readers. Steve Schmidt, formerly one of the hobbits affiliated with The Lincoln Project, has apparently signed on to help Dean Phillips. Who the heck is that, you ask? He is a United States Representative who has apparently decided to run for the Democratic nomination for President. Yes, he has absolutely no chance, but Schmidt is used to working with The Lincoln Project, and all they do is lose. As they lose, however, they take a lot of donations from not very politically savvy people and apparently Schmidt believes this is the perfect opportunity to do that some more.

Sad to see Steve Schmidt putting generational wealth over democracy. Sad to see a Dem primarying a wonderful, successful president. https://t.co/qRIIBHL1DH — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) October 27, 2023

This woman says it very well. Helping out with this going absolutely nowhere campaign will probably net Schmidt a brand new vacation home. The funniest part is Schmidt pretended to be a 'principled' Republican who just didn't like Trump and now he's literally trying to help a Democrat win. What a world!

According to sources familiar, Steve Schmidt, formerly of the Lincoln Project, is taking an active role in Rep. Dean Phillips' coming primary challenge against Biden. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 26, 2023

Lol so steve schmidt spent all that time telling you how awful trump is then joined the campaign of a guy mounting a primary challenge to the one person who can defeat trump!???



Make it make sense. — Covie (@covie_93) October 27, 2023

Let me help. Biden didn't want that goofball on his campaign and he has to make money somewhere.

How much is Trump world paying Dean Phillips and Steve Schmidt to pull this stunt? I’m kind of surprised at Schmidt, who over the past few years has talked at length about how dangerous Donald Trump is. And now he’s enabling him. Cash! https://t.co/k97m2W0CnG — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) October 27, 2023

Republicans tried to tell the world the founders of The Lincoln Project were only motivated by money. Just because Schmidt left The Lincoln Project, doesn't mean his core motivations have changed.

Sad? It's entire predictable, Bill. Lincoln Project will create the illusion that Phillips is an actual threat to Biden (he's not, especially with Steve Schmidt in the mix), use it to extract donations better used somewhere else, and then claim credit for helping defeat him. https://t.co/frrJr9gGQO — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) October 27, 2023

Dean Phillips campaign official Steve Schmidt is calling on Elon Musk to reactivate Dean’s presidential campaign account @Dean24Official pic.twitter.com/nI1hVZOWY9 — John Croman (@JohnCroman) October 27, 2023

Okay but Steve Schmidt gets his account suspended. https://t.co/qVq15rQKCw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 27, 2023

It seems fair.

Turns out Steve Schmidt had all of us fooled. For all his claims of doing the right thing, in the end he is just one more selfish, power hungry traitor who is trying to help Trump win in 2024.



Running Dean Phillips’ campaign is a Declaration of War against Democracy, and… pic.twitter.com/XwDctcDEzg — Southern Sister Resister - Wordsmith #IAmTheStorm (@ResisterSis20) October 27, 2023

No, he had all Democrats fooled. Republicans read him like a book years ago.

BLACK WOMEN tried to tell you Steve Schmidt, and other members of the Lincoln Project are 🗑️ but as USUAL you ⚪️Liberals quoted “The enemy of the enemy, is my friend”! AS USUAL you don’t like to listen to BLACK WOMEN!! https://t.co/Rv9WVWTGS7 — Here For THEE Comments 1 (@forthecomments1) October 27, 2023

Many other women and men, for that matter, of all races, creeds and religions tried to tell folks they were scum balls. ALLEGEDLY!

I've platformed Steve Schmidt on my podcast and my show & today I want to apologize for doing so. Had I known this would happen, I would've never given him a platform. His involvement in Dean Phillips' campaign is unforgivable & a betrayal of democracy. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) October 27, 2023

The overwrought tweets as they find out who Schmidt really is are THE BEST.

I lost a lot of respect for Steve Schmidt today. If he truly practiced what he preached — he’d know that backing anyone other than President Biden before the 2024 election will play right into the hands of the MAGA fascists — the fascists Steve always warns the country about. — Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) October 27, 2023

Oh, Dash, we are here for you, man! Sike.

Seeing A LOT of confusion on this platform today so I'm going to clear it up. Steve Schmidt hasn't been affiliated with @ProjectLincoln since November 2021. The Lincoln Project is 100% proudly ridin' with Biden. — Ryan Wiggins 🏴‍☠️ (@Ryan_N_Wiggins) October 27, 2023

Oh Ry-Ry, we know. We know y'all remain an arm of the DNC and are backing the senile old fool. The only 'ridin' Biden is doing is in a hoveround or an Acorn Stair Lift, but you go girl!

