It's A Day Ending In -y And Joy Behar Is Once Again Incorrectly 'Shooting' Her Mouth Off About Guns

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:27 PM on October 27, 2023

It is well established Joy Behar is not a smart lady. Apparently, hunting is just another topic where she is sorely lacking knowledge. 

Who is going to tell her?

At least her hair looks nice today.

If one were to write her bio, that would be a great start.

I hear it makes a great chili!

As hard as it is to believe, she actually said that.

For some unknown reason, this show stays on the air year after year, so someone is watching. The reason why is unclear.

They are so dumb, they are almost too dumb to mock. Almost! Twitchy will continue to do our level best. Heh!

Clearly, part of the audience needed that clarification.

Maybe Keith and Dana Loesch could do a segment together. Conservatives may even tune in to listen to that line up. 'The View' should make it happen.

People who are getting bad information about guns and hunting deer, that's who.

