It's A Day Ending In -y And Joy Behar Is Once Again Incorrectly 'Shooting' Her Mouth Off About Guns

It is well established Joy Behar is not a smart lady. Apparently, hunting is just another topic where she is sorely lacking knowledge.

Joy Behar: "If you shoot with an AR-15, let's say you shoot a deer, you can't eat it because you basically demolish the animal."



Lol who wants to tell her?



pic.twitter.com/XMdm0waOkZ — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 27, 2023

Who is going to tell her?

I’ve said it many times before and they continue to prove my point.

The anti second amendment people are the LEAST educated about the topic they profess to be so passionate about.

This statement by Joy is absolutely ridiculous. https://t.co/dLndE9fLCh — Anthony Cumia (@AnthonyCumia) October 27, 2023

At least her hair looks nice today.

Amazing. It’s almost like she’s an authoritarian tyrant who knows next to nothing about guns lmao. https://t.co/6pS7EDNIrq — Jesse James (@skydiveicarus) October 28, 2023

If one were to write her bio, that would be a great start.

I’ve got a freezer full of venison that disagrees. https://t.co/c8XBDvWl0C — Edison Thrustwell (@EdisonGPT) October 27, 2023

I hear it makes a great chili!

OMG..... She actually said this...😬😳



Joy Behar: "If you shoot with an AR-15, let's say you shoot a deer, you can't eat it because you basically demolish the animal." https://t.co/8DpraojmGv — 🎃👻🍂Just me👀Cassie🍂🌻🍂 (@browneyegirl400) October 28, 2023

As hard as it is to believe, she actually said that.

The sad part is, there are people out there who are woefully uneducated and will believe the drivel she spews. https://t.co/EYSXDkej0R — BaumSquad (@MeadorsDennis) October 28, 2023

For some unknown reason, this show stays on the air year after year, so someone is watching. The reason why is unclear.

You couldn’t make a parody of these people that is more absurd and out of touch than they really are. Ridiculous morons that embody confirmation bias. https://t.co/Vcyk7SU9Pl — Triston (@tristonmcdaniel) October 28, 2023

They are so dumb, they are almost too dumb to mock. Almost! Twitchy will continue to do our level best. Heh!

Are you kidding me??? You can’t eat it? Literally these people are clueless and know nothing about the subject at hand! Sad part is people will hear this and take it as gospel! In case you don’t know an AR-15 100% does not ruin the meat or make it to where ya can’t eat it! 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/RXARUYCbnD — Zach Parker (@zparker88) October 28, 2023

Clearly, part of the audience needed that clarification.

Hey @JoyVBehar I’m the Founder & CEO of @HunterNation

I would love to come on your show & explain to you & your audience just how wrong your statement about “AR’s” & hunting is! Bet you won’t give me an opportunity to prove you wrong! https://t.co/MQUO8R5HBy — Keith Mark (@keithmarkmra) October 28, 2023

Maybe Keith and Dana Loesch could do a segment together. Conservatives may even tune in to listen to that line up. 'The View' should make it happen.

She is mixing up an AR-15 with an Uzi. These people are not bright. And I'm being generous. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 27, 2023

It’s hard enough to believe this crap show gets air time but for the life of me I just don’t understand the type of people that watch it on purpose. — Spicy Nice (@Sanders6353) October 27, 2023

People who are getting bad information about guns and hunting deer, that's who.

