Too Far! 'Gen Z Girl' Responds With Follow Up Video After 'Business Insider' Tries to Contact Her Boss

Earlier this week, we told you about 'Gen Z girl'. She is really upset about working and how long it takes to commute. It's come as a bit of a culture shock to her. Anyway, apparently, 'Business Insider' went a bit overboard and tried to find the name of her workplace and then did not give her time to submit a comment for their story. So, she took to the internet again for a follow up.

The Gen-Z girl who complained about the 9-5 work schedule has a comment for Business Insider (which tried to find out where she works) about the stress of finding a job as a post-grad. She's got a point. pic.twitter.com/4ExfWrELLF — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 27, 2023

She clarifies she is happy to have her job and had to move to take it. She explains she looked for almost six months and when this job finally opened up, she knew the move was necessary to ever get experience.

A marketing degree may be one of the all-time great scams. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 27, 2023

she should find a rich man — The White Rabbit 🐇 (@TateWhiteRabbit) October 27, 2023

One can dream.

I’m 64. I graduated college in 1981. I lived on Long Island and worked in NYC for YEARS. We had the same commute as they did today. We did it. Without complaint. It’s called “working”. You do it. The kids of today are weak and spoiled. I guess it’s our fault because we brought… — Gigi Bowman (@GigiBowman) October 27, 2023

Other women familiar with the commute also weighed in explaining women have been doing this commute for decades and the problem is a weak generation.

What work schedules do these coddled special children want? Work 3 days a wk from 2pm-3pm and make $150k per yr? — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) October 27, 2023

Honestly, that sounds great! If anyone finds a job like that, please forward to your favorite Twitchy writer. Just kidding! Twitchy writers already have the best job ever.

I am just happy to hear that a young woman is trying to do things right and not resorting to selling pictures to simps on the internet. — Eric Diaz (@ErokNastyCat) October 27, 2023

He makes an excellent point. She is an attractive young lady and let's give her credit for not resorting to the 'easy' way out.

Those that have worked for decades are feeling some of the same issues too. I feel for her but it is that way seemingly for more people now all the time. — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) October 27, 2023

It's a tale as old as time.

She should’ve learned a trade instead. Problem solved! Stop pushing college on these kids cause it’s not worth it — Facelessdick (@Facelessdick21) October 27, 2023

Also, not a bad idea! Young people can go right into trade, likely way closer to home and spare themselves some of this heartache.

AINT NO WAY SHE COMPLAINING WITH A PELETON IN THE BACK — JG (@markjustis) October 27, 2023

She did say she didn't have time to go work out. She had to figure out a way to work on her fitness at home. God bless her.

Im so distracted by her left eyebrow — Lauren Boebert Press Release (Parody) (@RepBoebertPress) October 27, 2023

Ok, I'm glad someone said it.

WTF Business Insider but also she's 100% right that colleges aren't preparing kids for reality. I know she thinks it's the corporations that need to be restructured, and they're far from perfect it's true, but it's really colleges that have caused her problems. https://t.co/y7O0ROSbio — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 27, 2023

'Business Insider' can kick rocks for trying to contact her job. That is not necessary. Stop doxxing people. Also, colleges are absolutely failing kids in so many ways. It's important students not leave college lacking the understanding of the job market and the kind of life they are probably going to live. Also, once again, consider trade school. It may not seem as 'fancy' as college, but it may just find it's the better option.

