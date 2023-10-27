Update: Ryan Fournier Retracts Meadows 'Wire-Tapping' Accusation
Too Far! 'Gen Z Girl' Responds With Follow Up Video After 'Business Insider' Tries to Contact Her Boss

justmindy
justmindy  |  10:35 AM on October 27, 2023
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Earlier this week, we told you about 'Gen Z girl'. She is really upset about working and how long it takes to commute. It's come as a bit of a culture shock to her. Anyway, apparently, 'Business Insider' went a bit overboard and tried to find the name of her workplace and then did not give her time to submit a comment for their story. So, she took to the internet again for a follow up.

She clarifies she is happy to have her job and had to move to take it. She explains she looked for almost six months and when this job finally opened up, she knew the move was necessary to ever get experience. 

One can dream.

Other women familiar with the commute also weighed in explaining women have been doing this commute for decades and the problem is a weak generation.

Honestly, that sounds great! If anyone finds a job like that, please forward to your favorite Twitchy writer. Just kidding! Twitchy writers already have the best job ever.

He makes an excellent point. She is an attractive young lady and let's give her credit for not resorting to the 'easy' way out.

It's a tale as old as time.

Also, not a bad idea! Young people can go right into trade, likely way closer to home and spare themselves some of this heartache.

She did say she didn't have time to go work out. She had to figure out a way to work on her fitness at home. God bless her.

Ok, I'm glad someone said it.

'Business Insider' can kick rocks for trying to contact her job. That is not necessary. Stop doxxing people. Also, colleges are absolutely failing kids in so many ways. It's important students not leave college lacking the understanding of the job market and the kind of life they are probably going to live. Also, once again, consider trade school. It may not seem as 'fancy' as college, but it may just find it's the better option.

