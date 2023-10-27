Drew Holden Details The Problems Hamas Has With Telling the Truth About Math and Things

Hamas is know for greatly overestimating death tolls and injuries. A trending topic #Pallywood has even emerged to describe this notion. Today, Drew Holden took on some Hamas exaggerations. Also, if you try searching #Pallywood on Twitter, you will get nothing as of right now. Twitter is actively blocking that hashtag. Interesting, right? Hopefully, Elon will fix it soon.
The media keep repeating Hamas’s claims even when they know they’re lies. The latest example is about death counts in Gaza.— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 27, 2023
Me for @FreeBeacon. https://t.co/F9bmTyZ4R2
Quick 🧵
The result has been that Hamas—a baby-murdering terrorist group with a long record of lying to the media—has been allowed to shape the story of its ongoing war with Israel. Never mind that Hamas started the war by committing the deadliest pogrom against Jews since the Holocaust.
Analyses by journalists and Western governments determined that the Health Ministry wrongly accused Israel of bombing a Gazan hospital on Oct. 17 and inflated the death toll by as much as five times. In reality, a Hamas-affiliated terrorist group was likely responsible. The New York Times was among those who this week acknowledged they were mistaken to have uncritically regurgitated the agency's claims.
During previous conflicts with Israel, some in the mainstream media similarly realized that the Health Ministry was misleading them, including by counting dead terrorists as civilians and attributing deaths to the Jewish state that were likely due to different factors—like the terrorist group itself.
First, some background. The media has been relying on the Gaza Health Ministry for death counts in the territory. The ministry is run by Hamas and makes a habit of lying, as @MarinaMedvin has tirelessly explained: https://t.co/JieBWK2AM9— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 27, 2023
But the media can’t stop quoting their numbers as facts. Here’s @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/romRweJxW8— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 27, 2023
@ABC did the same thing. pic.twitter.com/8nB6VPuPyq— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 27, 2023
So did @nytimes pic.twitter.com/wyycECKWL3— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 27, 2023
But some outlets have gone even further, affirmatively making the case that the Hamas-controlled ministry’s numbers should be trusted. Here’s @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/EcpxKaLqGs— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 27, 2023
@AP had a long explainer that came to the same conclusion. pic.twitter.com/ULsBti0wdT— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 27, 2023
Very uncomfortable “but Hamas clapped back” energy in the framing from @TIME pic.twitter.com/4PXu2nQf9U— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 27, 2023
Even setting aside the background, maybe the press can think of another, very recent, time where they got burned by trusting this same ministry?— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 27, 2023
I’ll provide a hint: https://t.co/aObdUZlvUt
As always @DrewHolden360 has the receipts #gazareporting https://t.co/rbnHDXPy1b— Functie Elders (@real_Pepijn) October 27, 2023
Yes, he does. He never fails to come through.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member