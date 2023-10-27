Drew Holden Details The Problems Hamas Has With Telling the Truth About Math and Things

Much Like Kenny, We Are Dead Watching South Park DESTROY Hollywood (NSFW Language)
justmindy
justmindy  |  7:19 PM on October 27, 2023
Outkick - Eventbrite

Hamas is know for greatly overestimating death tolls and injuries. A trending topic #Pallywood has even emerged to describe this notion. Today, Drew Holden took on some Hamas exaggerations. Also, if you try searching #Pallywood on Twitter, you will get nothing as of right now. Twitter is actively blocking that hashtag. Interesting, right? Hopefully, Elon will fix it soon.

The result has been that Hamas—a baby-murdering terrorist group with a long record of lying to the media—has been allowed to shape the story of its ongoing war with Israel. Never mind that Hamas started the war by committing the deadliest pogrom against Jews since the Holocaust.

Analyses by journalists and Western governments determined that the Health Ministry wrongly accused Israel of bombing a Gazan hospital on Oct. 17 and inflated the death toll by as much as five times. In reality, a Hamas-affiliated terrorist group was likely responsible. The New York Times was among those who this week acknowledged they were mistaken to have uncritically regurgitated the agency's claims.

During previous conflicts with Israel, some in the mainstream media similarly realized that the Health Ministry was misleading them, including by counting dead terrorists as civilians and attributing deaths to the Jewish state that were likely due to different factors—like the terrorist group itself.

Yes, he does. He never fails to come through.

