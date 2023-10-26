Sad! Fight Breaks Out At Tulane University Between Protestors at 'Free Palestine' Demonstration

Soros-Funded Dem PAC Labels Black Republican Uncle Tom In Racist AF Ad: ‘Skinfolk...
justmindy
justmindy  |  10:16 PM on October 26, 2023
AP Photo/Armin Durgut

A protest at Tulane University seems to have spun out of control.

Yashar is absolutely right. There was definite provocation.

At this juncture, schools must start to expel students to get this under control. At minimum, they could send students home for the rest of the semester and they can retake their classes after their parents have time to train them to behave over the holidays.

It feels quite like the bigotry of that time.

Perhaps it is time for Professors to consider giving students more homework. Apparently, these kids have too much time on their hands and they are using it to hate and cause uproar. More test and quizzes and more lengthy projects would keep their minds busy.

That's why there must be severe consequences from the University. It's important to nip this in the bud.

It's important to repeat what someone said, but also repeat it ALL and in the spirit in which he said it. Don't forget he said this part, as well.

'you know the kind of image you’re trying to project.  When you attempt to light the Israeli flag on fire, you know exactly what you’re doing'

It's vital for alumni to speak out and demand accountability from leadership.

Well said. We can all hope.

