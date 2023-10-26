Sad! Fight Breaks Out At Tulane University Between Protestors at 'Free Palestine' Demonstration

A protest at Tulane University seems to have spun out of control.

This was at Tulane University today…



When you wrap your face in a keffiyeh like this you know exactly what you’re doing…you know the kind of image you’re trying to project.



When you attempt to light the Israeli flag on fire, you know exactly what you’re doing.



And to be… pic.twitter.com/qClK3UPcHt — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 27, 2023

Yashar is absolutely right. There was definite provocation.

Even more outrageous since Tulane has always had a significant proportion of Jewish students. Somewhere around 30%, I believe. Just to be clear about who is the direct target of this vicious protest. https://t.co/5Y8LsNOePx — Brian Holmes (@MrBrianHolmes) October 27, 2023

Is there some sort of terrorist Toyota discount https://t.co/nL8NQX8EZS — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) October 27, 2023

Jewish student smacked with a flag pole at Tulane today. https://t.co/RXd0touUA8 — Daniel Mael (@DanielMael) October 27, 2023

At this juncture, schools must start to expel students to get this under control. At minimum, they could send students home for the rest of the semester and they can retake their classes after their parents have time to train them to behave over the holidays.

It feels quite like the bigotry of that time.

This is horrific! No school should allow this call to violence nor allow people to attempt to light a fire to any flag. Shame on you @Tulane! Your first priority should be keeping all students safe! https://t.co/EVAGVFU9KF — Mary Shank Rockman 🟦 (@marysrockman) October 27, 2023

Perhaps it is time for Professors to consider giving students more homework. Apparently, these kids have too much time on their hands and they are using it to hate and cause uproar. More test and quizzes and more lengthy projects would keep their minds busy.

Why are these grown adults attacking young students on a college campus!? Everyone has a right to protest, but not like this… https://t.co/eh4dBZFgvk — Amelia Carder (@carder613) October 27, 2023

That's why there must be severe consequences from the University. It's important to nip this in the bud.

Imagine doing this after 9/11. Wow. He knows what he’s doing — Ben Pouladian (@benitoz) October 27, 2023

It's not like it's uncommon anymore. For the past cpuple of years we've seen this playing out in a buffet of sociopolitical arenas. Activism has turned into antagonism, prostesting has turned into provoking. — Duke (@somethingldsay) October 27, 2023

"When you wrap your face in a keffiyeh like this you know exactly what you’re doing…you know the kind of image you’re trying to project."



Basically you're saying Palestinians simply existing is offensive to you. — Jafpro🔥 (@Jafpro_16) October 27, 2023

It's important to repeat what someone said, but also repeat it ALL and in the spirit in which he said it. Don't forget he said this part, as well.

'you know the kind of image you’re trying to project. When you attempt to light the Israeli flag on fire, you know exactly what you’re doing'

Is there a reason they weren't arrested? Last time I checked it was frowned upon to be a raving violent mob. — (((Beth Balsam))) (@bbalsam) October 27, 2023

Imagine supporting a literal terrorist organization. 🤦‍♂️ — berlin (@wesley_berlin) October 27, 2023

This is my Alma mater. Reunions were last weekend. This makes my heart hurt for the community. — Zoe Boukalik (@ZoeBoukalik) October 27, 2023

It's vital for alumni to speak out and demand accountability from leadership.

There is so much hate in this world. It makes me sad. Why can’t we all live in peace? — Nancy Alice (@nancy_nanj) October 27, 2023

Well said. We can all hope.

