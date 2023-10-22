A 'Rare' Moment of Fun? Twitter Shares Its Favorite Ribeye Recipes And There Was Not One 'Mis-steak'

Nooo. Really? Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle Has Electrical Issues
justmindy
justmindy  |  8:02 PM on October 22, 2023
IdentiGEN Ltd.

The world seems so very heavy right now and sometimes Twitter needs a fun trending topic to lighten things up. Today's offering is not only yummy, but possibly educational. Tweeps regaled us with their suggestions for preparation of the perfect ribeye steak.

Even a renowned Chef weighed in.

Chef Andrew is full of good eatin' advice.

Even suggestions for placing steak on a sandwich.

The trend included plans for future restaurant menus in Costa Rica as tweeps planed their retirement dreams.

The trend is even full of advice for obtaining excellent cuts of meat of great prices. With today's economy, that is sorely needed.

Never overlook a good steak for breakfast with a side of eggs.

One last preparation suggestion and now all are well acquainted with how to prepare the perfect cut of meat.

