Crybaby Adam Kinzinger Gets OWNED by Jenna Ellis After He Sends Unreal Tweet About Jesus

Apparently, Adam Kinzinger is bored now that he is out of a job, so he spends his days trolling people more successful than him. His name ends in 'zinger', but he is not good at crafting any. One of his latest targets was former Trump attorney and now conservative media firebrand, Jenna Ellis.

Jesus didn’t support overthrowing elections. Might want to plea out now, everyone else has. pic.twitter.com/WfdioyizPi — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) October 21, 2023

What a weird tweet!

Are you familiar with the “trial” and execution of Jesus, Adam? You might want to actually read the Gospel and understand the history here before making frivolous claims about Christ to score twitter points.



You’re an embarrassment and I’m so glad you’re gone from Congress. 👋 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) October 21, 2023

Jenna didn't take long to fire back and remind Kinzinger people in the United States are entitled to a trial and she has not had the chance to present her evidence yet.

And thanks for highlighting my legal defense fund!https://t.co/1aWmOortu6 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) October 21, 2023

Ellis also got one final dig in 'praising' Kinzinger for helping her highlight her defense fund as well. Heh.

Jenna, take it easy on lil' Adam. He might cry. — Getty's Uncle (@red_barchetta2) October 21, 2023

When is he not crying?

He's still big mad that Trump didn't appoint him Secretary of the Army. Good call by Trump. — Trump 2024 (@Brandonstheguy) October 21, 2023

The best thing to happen to America is Kinzinger no longer having any place in governmental affairs.

Good grief, he hasn't grasped the simple point of presumption of innocence rather than guilt-by-accusation. He probably would have been among the baying mob screaming "Crucify him!" — Jonathan Sarfati, Ph.D., F.M.🔯 (@JonathanSarfat1) October 22, 2023

Bingo!

In addition to being a moron, little Adam is also very sensitive 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZDZAn1EUTJ — 🇺🇸Kirk🇺🇸 (@Kirk_925) October 22, 2023

That should be taken as a badge of honor.

Adam would have been a Sadducee — Ajo1234 (@Ajo_4th) October 21, 2023

I don’t agree with you on much Jenna but you are absolutely correct. Zinger will have to face his own trials. — MINA the Conservative Grandmother (@Mina001) October 21, 2023

We have to live in forgiveness Jenna, we should be praying for folks like this to repent in Jesus name; they are blinded to the truth today... https://t.co/iIfUh4iut9 — Ken Baca (@KenBaca6) October 21, 2023

Adam is in need of lots of prayers.

Jesus fought for truth and didn’t back down. That is the Christian thing to do. We all saw the corruption on the election. Some brave souls had the courage to challenge it, and bogus political prosecution is what they get in return. In fact, it’s a lot like what they did to… — M Brace (@MBrace777) October 21, 2023

No matter your stance on the election, Americans should all be able to agree on the right to challenge an election through the court system and not face bogus charges later.

Adam is lost https://t.co/H37WHFmxGm — Todd Hunt (@Hunt_J_Todd) October 21, 2023

Adam is also clearly irredeemable. He is destined for nothing more than being a troll on Twitter.

