Wait WHAT?! NYC Pro-Palestinian Cardiologist Claims He Sedated Pro-Israel Patient to 'Quie...
Gad Saad Takes on Horde of Anti-Semitic A-holes TRIGGERED by His Reminder to...
Brooklyn Couple Destroying Posters of Hostages Held by Hamas Gets REKT (Watch); UPDATED
David Hogg Comes to Alabama to Try and Help Elect Transgender State Legislator
'This is Worse Than Saying Nothing.' Rashida Tlaib's FB Acknowledgment of Jewish Murder...
I'm Sorry, What?! NY Mag and Vox Writer Blames Zionists for ... the...
Ron DeSantis Promises to Send Foreign Students Celebrating Terrorism Packing
Yikes! Dave Chappelle Went On Strange Anti-Israel Rant at Thursday Night Comedy Show
Chaya Raichik MOCKS ADL For Being Slapped With BRUTAL Community Note on Their...
'Gonna Tell My Kids This Was Shaun King' Trends as He Insists He...
Déjà Vu: The Babylon Bee Names Their Man of the Year … Without...
Receipt-Filled Thread Takes October 7th Truthers Claiming Israel Lied About Hamas' HORRIFI...
RedSteeze and Others DROP NYT Claiming 'It's Impossible to Know What to Believe...
Shaun King Doubles Down in Thread Trying to Prove he TOTALLY Freed Those...

Crybaby Adam Kinzinger Gets OWNED by Jenna Ellis After He Sends Unreal Tweet About Jesus

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:15 PM on October 22, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Apparently, Adam Kinzinger is bored now that he is out of a job, so he spends his days trolling people more successful than him. His name ends in 'zinger', but he is not good at crafting any. One of his latest targets was former Trump attorney and now conservative media firebrand, Jenna Ellis.

Advertisement

What a weird tweet!

Jenna didn't take long to fire back and remind Kinzinger people in the United States are entitled to a trial and she has not had the chance to present her evidence yet. 

Ellis also got one final dig in 'praising' Kinzinger for helping her highlight her defense fund as well. Heh.

When is he not crying?

Recommended

Brooklyn Couple Destroying Posters of Hostages Held by Hamas Gets REKT (Watch); UPDATED
Sam J.
Advertisement

The best thing to happen to America is Kinzinger no longer having any place in governmental affairs.

Bingo!

That should be taken as a badge of honor.

Adam is in need of lots of prayers.

Advertisement

No matter your stance on the election, Americans should all be able to agree on the right to challenge an election through the court system and not face bogus charges later.

Adam is also clearly irredeemable. He is destined for nothing more than being a troll on Twitter.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!





Tags: ADAM KINZINGER CHRISTIANS JESUS TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Brooklyn Couple Destroying Posters of Hostages Held by Hamas Gets REKT (Watch); UPDATED
Sam J.
Gad Saad Takes on Horde of Anti-Semitic A-holes TRIGGERED by His Reminder to Speak Out Against Jew Hate
Sam J.
David Hogg Comes to Alabama to Try and Help Elect Transgender State Legislator
Laura W.
I'm Sorry, What?! NY Mag and Vox Writer Blames Zionists for ... the HOLOCAUST. People Have Thoughts
Chad Felix Greene
Chaya Raichik MOCKS ADL For Being Slapped With BRUTAL Community Note on Their Claim About White Supremacy
Sam J.
'This is Worse Than Saying Nothing.' Rashida Tlaib's FB Acknowledgment of Jewish Murder Not So Convincing
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Brooklyn Couple Destroying Posters of Hostages Held by Hamas Gets REKT (Watch); UPDATED Sam J.
Advertisement