Yikes! Dave Chappelle Went On Strange Anti-Israel Rant at Thursday Night Comedy Show

Apparently, at a show Thursday night, Dave Chappelle went on an anti-Israel rant upsetting some in the crowd.

But the 50-year-old comic - who made it clear he also condemned the terror attack by Hamas on October 7 - went on to accuse the Israeli government of killing innocent civilians, as well as cutting off water and other essentials. Some in the TD Garden arena got up and left while others applauded, shouting, 'Free Palestine.' At the end of the show, Chapelle argued that two wrongs did not make a right.

Advertisement

Reports from Dave Chappelle's Thursday show in Boston say the comedian went on an anti-Israel rant over Israel's response to Hamas's massacre of 1,400 Israeli citizens: "The audience was cheering Chappelle on during his tirade. I was sick. We were sick. I turned to my friends and… pic.twitter.com/Y99suYnvlh — Canary Mission (@canarymission) October 22, 2023

Fan reportedly walked out of a Dave Chappelle show after the comedian accused Israel of war crimes and made several false claims.



Chappelle is a very smart guy. So, how was he so wrong on Israel?



DETAILS: https://t.co/VJgvp6cAc3 pic.twitter.com/TRQQ5SwACG — OutKick (@Outkick) October 22, 2023

Clearly, he needs some further information about this topic.

David triggered again. — Old School Bobcat (@Betwithbobcat) October 22, 2023

I don’t think Dave is a big fan of the Jews. — nobody special (@nopenotgonnaply) October 22, 2023

It appears that way, unfortunately.

I don't know much about Chappelle, but he seems to thrive on being noticed. — IamRich15371 (@IamRich15371) October 22, 2023

He is not good at reading the room? — NattyDawg (@DawgNatty) October 22, 2023

Love the part where his spokesman denies he was there..No wonder why he relates ro Palestinians, they both know how to lie..Two peas in a pod. — TheTruthHurts. (@cham4mark) October 22, 2023

He crossed the line now. #HamasTerrorists — New Beginnings (@calrussell13) October 22, 2023

Not the first time for him. — Ovadyah (@Ovadyah) October 22, 2023

Chappelle has absolutely had strange takes on issues in the past, but taking this stance the week after over 1,400 Jewish people were slaughtered is pretty outrageous.

This is nothing new — Josh Goldberg (@IAmJoshGoldberg) October 22, 2023

He doesn't like innocent Palestinians being murdered by Israel because Hamas attacked them. I don't see the issue here. — Dean Gullberry (@drivull) October 22, 2023

It's unfortunate Hamas places innocents as human shields for their ammunition, but that is not the responsibility of the government of Israel. The blame for the loss of life of people in Gaza lies directly with their elected leaders, Hamas.

He's an antisemite, big surprise. — rsnipper83 (@rsnipper83) October 22, 2023

THIS is Dave Chappelle-Antisemite , Jew Hater, Bigot, Champion of Baby Killers and Rapists. His humor will get Jews killed. https://t.co/O05Max3IIm — Mike Newman (@MikeNew19512115) October 22, 2023

Advertisement

His 'humor' has certainly emboldened a lot of anti-Semitism on Twitter as his name trends. It's a shame he chose this act of terror to express his abhorrent political views.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



















