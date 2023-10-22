Yikes! Dave Chappelle Went On Strange Anti-Israel Rant at Thursday Night Comedy Show

Boom! Ron DeSantis Promises to Send Foreign Students Celebrating Terrorism Packing
justmindy
justmindy  |  11:35 AM on October 22, 2023
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Apparently, at a show Thursday night, Dave Chappelle went on an anti-Israel rant upsetting some in the crowd.

But the 50-year-old comic - who made it clear he also condemned the terror attack by Hamas on October 7 - went on to accuse the Israeli government of killing innocent civilians, as well as cutting off water and other essentials.

Some in the TD Garden arena got up and left while others applauded, shouting, 'Free Palestine.'

At the end of the show, Chapelle argued that two wrongs did not make a right.

Clearly, he needs some further information about this topic.

It appears that way, unfortunately.

Chappelle has absolutely had strange takes on issues in the past, but taking this stance the week after over 1,400 Jewish people were slaughtered is pretty outrageous.

It's unfortunate Hamas places innocents as human shields for their ammunition, but that is not the responsibility of the government of Israel. The blame for the loss of life of people in Gaza lies directly with their elected leaders, Hamas.

His 'humor' has certainly emboldened a lot of anti-Semitism on Twitter as his name trends. It's a shame he chose this act of terror to express his abhorrent political views.

