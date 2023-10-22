A 'Rare' Moment of Fun? Twitter Shares Its Favorite Ribeye Recipes And There...
Nooo. Really? Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle Has Electrical Issues
'It's an Immoral Position.' Abigail Shrier Explains the FATAL Flaw in the Left's...
Now THIS is How You Do a Rally! Pro-Israel Supporters in London Demonstrate...
Dude, This Ain't It: NY Mag's Eric Levitz Discusses the Semantics of Decapitation
Elon Musk Offers Wikipedia ONE BILLION DOLLARS to Make This One TEENY TINY...
'These People Are Just Attention Starved.' Trans Activists Compare Being LGBTQ in USA...
Dana Loesch Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to SCHOOL Lunchbox Justin Trudeau...
Sean Davis Calls Out Leader McConnell Over Statement on Defense Spending
New Information Released About the Death of Obama's Chef Reveals Initial Duplicitous Repor...
Wait WHAT?! NYC Pro-Palestinian Cardiologist Claims He Sedated Pro-Israel Patient to 'Quie...
Gad Saad Takes on Horde of Anti-Semitic A-holes TRIGGERED by His Reminder to...
Brooklyn Couple Destroying Posters of Hostages Held by Hamas Gets REKT (Watch); UPDATED
David Hogg Comes to Alabama to Try and Help Elect Transgender State Legislator

50 Cent Has '21 Questions' and One Is 'Where is Joe BIden and What In the Bleepity Is He Doing'

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:15 PM on October 22, 2023

Things are truly bad when rapper 50 Cent is trying to shake Joe Biden from his stupor. In an Instagram post today, 50 Cent demanded Joe Biden 'wake the F**k up'. At least he got straight to the point.

Advertisement

This demand was made as Biden napped on the beach. Sigh.

The only thing being on his hands Joe Biden is worried about is his ice cream cone dripping.

Absolutely. There needs to be a maximum age as well. All of these octogenarians and almost octogenarians in government need to retire and go enjoy their lives.

Recommended

A 'Rare' Moment of Fun? Twitter Shares Its Favorite Ribeye Recipes And There Was Not One 'Mis-steak'
justmindy
Advertisement

Indeed, they are both really bad at being POTUS.

This is probably true. What is happening is just as Biden planned and this is how he expects it to go.

The Corporate Media would go nuts and it would be nonstop coverage of the 'absent POTUS'.

Fair point. Biden is not making the decisions. He can barely function. Whomever is calling the shots is probably at the White House working and Biden needed to be out of the way.

Advertisement

Wouldn't that be a sight to behold. Fingers crossed. Voting Joe Biden out in 2024 is the first step to restoring our country to greatness.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!







Tags: BLACK LIVES MATTER DEMOCRAT JOE BIDEN RAPPER BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A 'Rare' Moment of Fun? Twitter Shares Its Favorite Ribeye Recipes And There Was Not One 'Mis-steak'
justmindy
Nooo. Really? Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle Has Electrical Issues
Grateful Calvin
Now THIS is How You Do a Rally! Pro-Israel Supporters in London Demonstrate How Peaceful Protest is Done
Chad Felix Greene
Dude, This Ain't It: NY Mag's Eric Levitz Discusses the Semantics of Decapitation
Grateful Calvin
Brooklyn Couple Destroying Posters of Hostages Held by Hamas Gets REKT (Watch); UPDATED
Sam J.
'It's an Immoral Position.' Abigail Shrier Explains the FATAL Flaw in the Left's 'Ceasefire' Craze
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
A 'Rare' Moment of Fun? Twitter Shares Its Favorite Ribeye Recipes And There Was Not One 'Mis-steak' justmindy
Advertisement