50 Cent Has '21 Questions' and One Is 'Where is Joe BIden and What In the Bleepity Is He Doing'

Things are truly bad when rapper 50 Cent is trying to shake Joe Biden from his stupor. In an Instagram post today, 50 Cent demanded Joe Biden 'wake the F**k up'. At least he got straight to the point.

50 Cent reacts to Joe Biden spending the weekend at the beach: pic.twitter.com/eTMp7fH3NO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 22, 2023

This demand was made as Biden napped on the beach. Sigh.

The country and the world is in absolute shambles and here’s what this human waste pile is up to https://t.co/bkoxruMK43 — Lee 🦅 🇺🇸 (@Leerose1985) October 22, 2023

Biden is so worried about our country 😡

You started this mess Joe Biden the blood is on your hands‼️ https://t.co/vErrBYmKGr — Shelly (@Shelly761921361) October 22, 2023

The only thing being on his hands Joe Biden is worried about is his ice cream cone dripping.

If there's a rule that says I'm to young to run for President 🇺🇸



Why isn't there a rule that says you can be to old to run for President?



Rules. Not rulers. #Bitcoin https://t.co/3aHByVEg3k — CJK (@CJKonstantinos) October 22, 2023

Absolutely. There needs to be a maximum age as well. All of these octogenarians and almost octogenarians in government need to retire and go enjoy their lives.

Joe knows exactly what he’s doing just like when he was vice president, he’s doing exactly what Obama did. People forget about the recession & how bad things got not to mention how broke everybody was. Young Jeezy literally made a mixtape about it call “The Recession” 😂😂 https://t.co/v4v3KmYSpV — #YEAROFTHADAWG (@SavageMulatto) October 22, 2023

Indeed, they are both really bad at being POTUS.

The problem with this is people think “Biden needs to put in the effort to fix things.” Wrong. Biden has been implementing the policies that he thinks will help. Those are the policies causing the problems. The more he rests, the less problems he will cause. Go back to sleep, Joe https://t.co/fC9qFMpuSF — BobbyBonillaContractAficionado (@twallforall) October 22, 2023

This is probably true. What is happening is just as Biden planned and this is how he expects it to go.

Based on the trajectory of our currency value under Bidenomics, 50cent is hereby renamed 10cent https://t.co/CjiA62e8l2 — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) October 22, 2023

Imagine, if you will, if this were Trump or any other Republican president. https://t.co/Uzed2s7zAV — Lori Letner (@lori_letner) October 22, 2023

The Corporate Media would go nuts and it would be nonstop coverage of the 'absent POTUS'.

He’s not running the show anyway. What’s the difference? Beach, White House, he’s not at either location mentally. — Brad Rosel (@BradRFL) October 22, 2023

Fair point. Biden is not making the decisions. He can barely function. Whomever is calling the shots is probably at the White House working and Biden needed to be out of the way.

Weekend at Bernie's. — Yee Hah (@Yee_oldaccntnt) October 22, 2023

Celebrities and Tech giants wanted their man and they got their man.



Now the entire world is in jeopardy.



They better own it, Joe Biden is their man. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) October 22, 2023

Tbh I want him on as much vacation as possible. He can’t send troops from the beach — Phil (@InfernoPhilM) October 22, 2023

I'm seeing a major shift. I think their biggest fear is the black community, specifically hip hop culture having a mass awakening. I saw meek mill retweet one of your posts yesterday. — Joe Beeko (@BeekoJoe) October 22, 2023

Wouldn't that be a sight to behold. Fingers crossed. Voting Joe Biden out in 2024 is the first step to restoring our country to greatness.

