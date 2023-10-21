In a Letter to 'The Eight' Representative Tom McClintock Has Snark So Good He Could Work At 'Twitchy'

Justin Trudeau Seems Very Confused About Which Country Was Terrorized and Deserves Thought...
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:40 PM on October 21, 2023

Make sure you have your popcorn handy before you read this story. It's full of drama and snark coming from the Republicans in the House of Representatives. Representative McClintock of the great state of California (admittedly there are few Republican Californians in the House) had words for the eight Republicans who teamed up with the Democrats to oust Kevin McCarthy from the Speaker post.

To be fair, he represents California. He has to represent his constituents and they are hardly pure conservatives.

"We should have appreciated how you (and 206 House Democrats) saved us from a Republican Speaker" "We truly don't deserve you. With this in mind," wrote McClintock, "I modestly suggest that you plan your martydom in the only way that truly matters: to have the wisdom to see the damage you have done to our country and to have the courage to set things right before it's too late."

It doesn't look like there is any plan to set things right in the near future. That apparently depends on who is viewing the wreck though. Perhaps some see this as part of the plan.

The 'eight' will have a hard time topping that.

Feelings have been hurt and it seems damage has been it will be hard to repair.

But your sacrifice is not in vain. You have succeeded in replacing the outdated concept of majority rule with an exciting new standard that a Speaker must be elected by 98.2 percent of the Republican conference. Someday, a messiah will be born unto us who can achieve this miraculous threshold, and on that day your judgment will be vindicated and you will be hailed as the geniuses that you are.“

You have to give props where they are due. Even if you disagree with him, that is hilarious.

Things are not going well to say the least. Prayers up for a resolution soon.

Tags: GOP HOUSE HOUSE GOP HOUSE REPUBLICANS SNARK

