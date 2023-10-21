In a Letter to 'The Eight' Representative Tom McClintock Has Snark So Good He Could Work At 'Twitchy'

Make sure you have your popcorn handy before you read this story. It's full of drama and snark coming from the Republicans in the House of Representatives. Representative McClintock of the great state of California (admittedly there are few Republican Californians in the House) had words for the eight Republicans who teamed up with the Democrats to oust Kevin McCarthy from the Speaker post.

Super snarky McClintock letter to the 8 who voted to oust McCarthy… “we truly don’t deserve you.”



Notes the world burning too pic.twitter.com/2qgK668ikJ — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) October 21, 2023

“Your secret admirer”



McClintock tried to do amendments to help McCarthy get back into the role — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) October 21, 2023

He's been better than most of them. A D is better than an F. pic.twitter.com/cwn3dB410i — brian kenney (@hiegold) October 21, 2023

To be fair, he represents California. He has to represent his constituents and they are hardly pure conservatives.

"We should have appreciated how you (and 206 House Democrats) saved us from a Republican Speaker" "We truly don't deserve you. With this in mind," wrote McClintock, "I modestly suggest that you plan your martydom in the only way that truly matters: to have the wisdom to see the damage you have done to our country and to have the courage to set things right before it's too late."

It doesn't look like there is any plan to set things right in the near future. That apparently depends on who is viewing the wreck though. Perhaps some see this as part of the plan.

The best snark I’ve read from @RepMcClintock



I can’t wait for the 8 to rebuttal. https://t.co/8iW74s9snZ pic.twitter.com/sEwvRvL9QL — 🎃Kristi🎃 (@TheyCallMeNans) October 21, 2023

The 'eight' will have a hard time topping that.

"Someday, a messiah will be born unto us" https://t.co/CqqsB4n2Nv — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 21, 2023

Oh man, it really has become personal and bitter in the GOP conference. Even if they find 217 for a Speaker, they may never be able to repair the fissure that leads to this sort of public interpersonal animosity. https://t.co/N79BR0QScY — Matt Glassman (@MattGlassman312) October 21, 2023

Feelings have been hurt and it seems damage has been it will be hard to repair.

"Dear Wayward Colleagues" is now my favorite salutation and rest assured, I will be using it. https://t.co/y5uzaWHtpc — Adam Rothman (@arothmanhistory) October 21, 2023

Hello 911? I’d like to report a murder because this level of petty is like a sniper from the side going straight ninja on the crazy-8-Caucus BEJESUS



“But your sacrifice is not in vain. You have succeeded in replacing the outdated concept of majority rule with an exciting new… https://t.co/4uXNlKpe1a — File411 (@File411) October 21, 2023

“But your sacrifice is not in vain. You have succeeded in replacing the outdated concept of majority rule with an exciting new standard that a Speaker must be elected by 98.2 percent of the Republican conference. Someday, a messiah will be born unto us who can achieve this miraculous threshold, and on that day your judgment will be vindicated and you will be hailed as the geniuses that you are.“

You have to give props where they are due. Even if you disagree with him, that is hilarious.

Republican Speakership race update: Tom McClintock appears to have just told eight of his colleagues to kill themselves 😭😭😭 https://t.co/90YYmP68e0 — maddy⏑issues (@_Distracting) October 21, 2023

Things are not going well to say the least. Prayers up for a resolution soon.

