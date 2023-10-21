Woman Carrying Vicious Anti-Semitic Sign at Rally Identified and You'll Be Shocked By Her Profession

There have been many egregious messages aimed at the Jewish community this week, but one particular sign caught the attention of Twitter users. The sign holder has finally been identified.

Advertisement

This photo from a pro-Palestinian rally in Warsaw has shocked the world.



Visegrad24 has identified the young woman in the photo.



Meet Marie Andersen.



She is a Norwegian medical student at the Medical University of Warsaw. pic.twitter.com/3LxYAsIScf — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 21, 2023

Meet Marie. She proudly held her sign in the air during a Pro-Palestinian rally in Warsaw. It's absolutely horrific.

A fifth year student at the Medical University in Warsaw, Marie Andersen hails from Oslo, Norway.



She is married to a Jordanian. pic.twitter.com/jZtELx56zu — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 21, 2023

It's a bit terrifying to think such an anti-Semite is actually studying to heal people.

Marie Andersen has a history of antisemitism.



According to our sources, university authorities were made aware of her antisemitic activities weeks ago, and did nothing to curb her behaviour.



Here is a sampling of her Instagram stories, where she is followed by 21.6k people. pic.twitter.com/ld75PmVOPY — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 21, 2023

Apparently, these are not new sentiments for Marie.

We will be alerting the relevant authorities at the Medical University of Warsaw.



We will also be alerting the relevant authorities in Poland - @MSWiA_GOV_PL — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 21, 2023

Here is another angle of Marie Andersen holding her banner and seemingly being interviewed.



The fact that none of the organisers asked her to leave, or that none of the protesters seemed to challenge her on her sign, says a lot about the protest itself. pic.twitter.com/gbjS7xQJPF — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 21, 2023

Woah. - Is doxxing people really necessary? I find her sign disgusting but doxxing someone puts them in direct line of violence. Let's not go down this extremely slippery slope. — Klouds (@klouds33) October 21, 2023

Yes. She wanted people to see her sign. She held it up in public.

You want her treating your Jewish friends and family? — Potato (@Potato07327017) October 21, 2023

She shouldn't treat any human who is in need of care. She has zero empathy or concern for humanity.

I photographed someone with a similar sign at the Palestine celebration rally in London on Oct. 14. https://t.co/PCENqw3P3B pic.twitter.com/Tn6ohUjzUc — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 21, 2023

It's terrifying to believe this sentiment is so prolific.

Time for Norway and Poland to send Marie Andersen to Gaza.



Gaza needs medical personnel. https://t.co/nI5Z2d7GuP — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) October 21, 2023

Surely she would be anxious to go.

Progressives have presented the modern authoritarian threat as coming solely from reactionaries among poor, uneducated white people.



Turns out that it was hiding among the educated, ‘diverse’ and ‘diversity-tolerant’ people, like this medical student married to a Jordanian. https://t.co/BZ8KjwddPh — Natasha Chart (@chartconsultllc) October 21, 2023

We need to make "Marie Andersen" a byword for vicious anti-Semitism.



Just astonishing how an animalistic attack on innocent Jews made bigots like this feel emboldened to crawl out from under their rocks. https://t.co/FVLTJectKd — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) October 21, 2023

Advertisement

Shaun King should be the byword for con artist and Marie Andersen should stand in for anti-Semite.

Marching on the graves of the 3 million Jewish men, women and children from Poland murdered in the Holocaust.



This is why when we say never again, we mean never again. https://t.co/wR5ZGXIrNe — Ariella (@ariellakimmel) October 21, 2023

Indeed, never again, no matter what bigots would seek to accomplish.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



