Woman Carrying Vicious Anti-Semitic Sign at Rally Identified and You'll Be Shocked By Her Profession

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:10 PM on October 21, 2023
AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, File

There have been many egregious messages aimed at the Jewish community this week, but one particular sign caught the attention of Twitter users. The sign holder has finally been identified.

Meet Marie. She proudly held her sign in the air during a Pro-Palestinian rally in Warsaw. It's absolutely horrific.

It's a bit terrifying to think such an anti-Semite is actually studying to heal people.

Apparently, these are not new sentiments for Marie.

Yes. She wanted people to see her sign. She held it up in public.

She shouldn't treat any human who is in need of care. She has zero empathy or concern for humanity.

It's terrifying to believe this sentiment is so prolific.

Surely she would be anxious to go.

Shaun King should be the byword for con artist and Marie Andersen should stand in for anti-Semite.

Indeed, never again, no matter what bigots would seek to accomplish.

Tags: ANTI-SEMITIC ANTI-SEMITISM BIGOT JEWISH PROTEST

