An 'Im-pasta' Flag? Twitter HILARIOUSLY Debates a Flag Waved at a Pro Palestinian rally in India

In the latest 'fact is weirder than fiction' stories circulating the internet, may we present this banger.
A mistake at a large pro-Hamas protest in Kerala, India, saw hundreds raising the Italian flag (🇮🇹) instead of the Palestinian flag (🇵🇸). pic.twitter.com/g3tcs277UI— Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) October 21, 2023
Apparently, some protestors in India are so committed to the plight of the Palestinian people, they don't even know what flag to use. They raised the Italian flag, instead. Italy deserves all of our love for their delicious food, but it was not the right banner to use in this case.
Apparently this is actually the flag of their party, The Welfare Party of India— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 21, 2023
But now I think it’s hilarious that the Welfare Party chose the Italian flag as their official party flag
Get rekt Italy https://t.co/Kq4SeXCqT5 pic.twitter.com/EhG44bIwTh
Another take is they may have just been using a form of the flag of the 'Welfare Party' of India.
I don't see the laurels, though.— Franklin Harris (@FranklinH3000) October 21, 2023
It’s on some of them further back, it looks like the Italian Flag motif is their locally recognized shorthand flag. Look at the bottom of the banner they’re carrying— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 21, 2023
It's all quite confusing and all a big insult to the flag of Italy. We can all agree on that.
Mama Mia...— Raymond Small (@SITH4Christ) October 21, 2023
She is so mad, right now.
I stand with my Italian brothers in support of pizza, pasta, and Italian wine, and against the evil of Hamashttps://t.co/p5UgDNEzdX— John Aziz (@aziz0nomics) October 21, 2023
Recommended
Me walking with them https://t.co/5Gq1ReoC5l pic.twitter.com/WKDxqDWaUP— Carlos (@txiokatu) October 21, 2023
The internet will never be defeated.
First time I laughed in two weeks https://t.co/nUvGoC84TN— Elad Simchayoff (@Elad_Si) October 21, 2023
Fortunately, there is still something to laugh about in these dark times 😂 https://t.co/7RyW0NLcZe— Rob Roos MEP 🇳🇱 (@Rob_Roos) October 21, 2023
In these trying times, there has to be times of levity.
The sums up the armchair experts: https://t.co/9co7Kp6EAa— Sam (@SamSullivan) October 21, 2023
Actually, these people protested for free 🇮🇹 Pastas 🍝 and free 🇮🇹 Pizzas 🍕! https://t.co/91uMCqpgqI— Debyanne 🇺🇸 (@DebyanneS) October 21, 2023
Could you blame them if that was the case?
I keep telling you pasta imposition is real— The Dice Man (@chartsurfer2) October 21, 2023
But all they focus on Hinti imposition https://t.co/adx79Ik1y1 pic.twitter.com/ZShC40e0h1
India has called for an international day of ravioli. https://t.co/uZ9wOTkCYc— theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) October 21, 2023
please leave us out of this, we just want to feed you https://t.co/E4BG9Xx29O— Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) October 21, 2023
From the River to the Sea, Spaghetti alla Carbonara will be Free! https://t.co/YH0ESva6vL— Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) October 21, 2023
😂😂 MAGNIFICO! Free Italy, for we all must have pizza. https://t.co/PWHrrFgmf7— 🎃Kristi🎃 (@TheyCallMeNans) October 21, 2023
From the river to the sea, tagliatelle will be free… https://t.co/p7EzINtQPg— leekern (@leekern13) October 21, 2023
No matter their intention with the flag, the tweets were 'im-past-able' to pass up.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member