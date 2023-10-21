An 'Im-pasta' Flag? Twitter HILARIOUSLY Debates a Flag Waved at a Pro Palestinian rally in India

In the latest 'fact is weirder than fiction' stories circulating the internet, may we present this banger.

A mistake at a large pro-Hamas protest in Kerala, India, saw hundreds raising the Italian flag (🇮🇹) instead of the Palestinian flag (🇵🇸). pic.twitter.com/g3tcs277UI — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) October 21, 2023

Apparently, some protestors in India are so committed to the plight of the Palestinian people, they don't even know what flag to use. They raised the Italian flag, instead. Italy deserves all of our love for their delicious food, but it was not the right banner to use in this case.

Apparently this is actually the flag of their party, The Welfare Party of India



But now I think it’s hilarious that the Welfare Party chose the Italian flag as their official party flag



Get rekt Italy https://t.co/Kq4SeXCqT5 pic.twitter.com/EhG44bIwTh — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 21, 2023

Another take is they may have just been using a form of the flag of the 'Welfare Party' of India.

I don't see the laurels, though. — Franklin Harris (@FranklinH3000) October 21, 2023

It’s on some of them further back, it looks like the Italian Flag motif is their locally recognized shorthand flag. Look at the bottom of the banner they’re carrying — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 21, 2023

It's all quite confusing and all a big insult to the flag of Italy. We can all agree on that.

Mama Mia... — Raymond Small (@SITH4Christ) October 21, 2023

She is so mad, right now.

I stand with my Italian brothers in support of pizza, pasta, and Italian wine, and against the evil of Hamashttps://t.co/p5UgDNEzdX — John Aziz (@aziz0nomics) October 21, 2023

The internet will never be defeated.

First time I laughed in two weeks https://t.co/nUvGoC84TN — Elad Simchayoff (@Elad_Si) October 21, 2023

Fortunately, there is still something to laugh about in these dark times 😂 https://t.co/7RyW0NLcZe — Rob Roos MEP 🇳🇱 (@Rob_Roos) October 21, 2023

In these trying times, there has to be times of levity.

The sums up the armchair experts: https://t.co/9co7Kp6EAa — Sam (@SamSullivan) October 21, 2023

Actually, these people protested for free 🇮🇹 Pastas 🍝 and free 🇮🇹 Pizzas 🍕! https://t.co/91uMCqpgqI — Debyanne 🇺🇸 (@DebyanneS) October 21, 2023

Could you blame them if that was the case?

I keep telling you pasta imposition is real



But all they focus on Hinti imposition https://t.co/adx79Ik1y1 pic.twitter.com/ZShC40e0h1 — The Dice Man (@chartsurfer2) October 21, 2023

India has called for an international day of ravioli. https://t.co/uZ9wOTkCYc — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) October 21, 2023

please leave us out of this, we just want to feed you https://t.co/E4BG9Xx29O — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) October 21, 2023

From the River to the Sea, Spaghetti alla Carbonara will be Free! https://t.co/YH0ESva6vL — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) October 21, 2023

😂😂 MAGNIFICO! Free Italy, for we all must have pizza. https://t.co/PWHrrFgmf7 — 🎃Kristi🎃 (@TheyCallMeNans) October 21, 2023

From the river to the sea, tagliatelle will be free… https://t.co/p7EzINtQPg — leekern (@leekern13) October 21, 2023

No matter their intention with the flag, the tweets were 'im-past-able' to pass up.

