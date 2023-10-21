An 'Im-pasta' Flag? Twitter HILARIOUSLY Debates a Flag Waved at a Pro Palestinian rally in India

Trey Yingst Details Video of Hamas Terrorist Explaining His Orders and Twitter Demands...
justmindy
justmindy  |  1:15 PM on October 21, 2023

In the latest 'fact is weirder than fiction' stories circulating the internet, may we present this banger.

Apparently, some protestors in India are so committed to the plight of the Palestinian people, they don't even know what flag to use. They raised the Italian flag, instead. Italy deserves all of our love for their delicious food, but it was not the right banner to use in this case.

Another take is they may have just been using a form of the flag of the 'Welfare Party' of India.

It's all quite confusing and all a big insult to the flag of Italy. We can all agree on that.

She is so mad, right now.

Tags: INDIA ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT ITALY PALESTINE PALESTINIAN



