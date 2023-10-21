Dude Looks Like a Lady! Christian Crooner Wears Dress to Signal Solidarity With Trans Friends

The Dove Awards is a ceremony to honor the best in Christian music. One might think this is a show you could watch safely with your kids as a respite from the nauseating progressive values of the Left. One would be wrong. 'Caedmon's Call' singer, Derek Webb, decided he should wear a dress because he is an 'ally' to the LGBTQ movement. Sigh.

why did i wear a dress to the dove awards? pic.twitter.com/KdjYXHFuUa — Derek Webb (@derekwebb) October 19, 2023

He also brought his trans friend as a guest.

Because you're a satanist and a pathetic, desperate attention whore? https://t.co/laxaSU8jag — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 20, 2023

Per usual, Matt Walsh said it best.

Sad to see @derekwebb openly walk away from the faith and embrace Trans ideology which is deeply rooted in paganism and is antithetical to Christianity in every way. — Christopher Calvin Reid (@ReidFirm) October 20, 2023

Womanhood is not a costume. — Afsaneh Bella Shortt (@bella_shortt) October 20, 2023

This is simply a group of men mocking women and pretending they are more capable of being women than actual women.

Has anyone ever told these men that women's clothes are designed for women's bodies. And that's the reason why a man wearing a dress looks pathetic, incongruent and ugly. — Sarge (@ScottFitz1920) October 20, 2023

Exactly! Just practically, they look stupid. Why do they want to do this?

Wow. Has anyone told you how brave you are today?



Desperate for attention. Still holding on to the hope this is a parody account. https://t.co/KIbJiF4SUA — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 20, 2023

His need for attention is astronomical.

Did this chap @derekwebb just admit that he put on a dress in order to 'stand much closer' to women?

Yes, that's the problem. We don't want you to. https://t.co/Vn22u9IXRG — Helen Staniland (@helenstaniland) October 20, 2023

Exactly! Which woman asked Derek for this? Is it possible for her to take it back?

I wonder why he doesn't go around in blackface to show solidarity and allyship with his black friends and loved ones? https://t.co/zNU3DGWv2a — BatMN (@_BatMN_) October 21, 2023

While he's at it, he should wheel around in a wheelchair to show 'allyship' with his friends who can't walk and gouge out his eyes to know how it feels to be blind. Does anyone have any suggestions for how Derek can play deaf? Oh, and he must wear one of those prosthetic pregnancy bellies so he can understand how his pregnant friends feel at the end of the day.

For attention, obviously. And virtue points in your religion. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) October 20, 2023

I didn’t even have the sound on and I could lip read “cis straight white man” and that let me know I’ll never ever need to turn the sound on. https://t.co/AcjjU9Vp2Q — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) October 20, 2023

he's admitting it's larping as an oppressed person, but blk face is forbidden so he had to wear a dress.



Yoko is amused https://t.co/2cb2mU4WV3 — PollySolipsism (@PollySpin) October 20, 2023

This is the logical conclusion to all #wokechurch activities. He's just running with it a little bit further than BigEva guys. https://t.co/BUbyWeqlQI — AD Robles Media (@ADRoblesMedia) October 19, 2023

He's a 'beta-tester' and literally a beta.

Man thinks he’s being an ally to men who think they’re women by wearing a dress.



No, Derek, what you’ve done is prove our point for us. A man wearing a dress is a man wearing a dress, doesn’t matter how you dress it up.



🤦‍♀️😂 https://t.co/6mrxWa4Ao3 — Julie Scott 🍒 (@judgejules75) October 20, 2023

Just check your Christian Spotify playlist and make sure Derek is removed.

