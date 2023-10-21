Dude Looks Like a Lady! Christian Crooner Wears Dress to Signal Solidarity With Trans Friends

Justin Trudeau Seems Very Confused About Which Country Was Terrorized and Deserves Thought...
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on October 21, 2023
Jackie Chan Meme

The Dove Awards is a ceremony to honor the best in Christian music. One might think this is a show you could watch safely with your kids as a respite from the nauseating progressive values of the Left. One would be wrong. 'Caedmon's Call' singer, Derek Webb, decided he should wear a dress because he is an 'ally' to the LGBTQ movement. Sigh.

He also brought his trans friend as a guest.

Per usual, Matt Walsh said it best.

This is simply a group of men mocking women and pretending they are more capable of being women than actual women.

Exactly! Just practically, they look stupid. Why do they want to do this?

His need for attention is astronomical.

Exactly! Which woman asked Derek for this? Is it possible for her to take it back?

While he's at it, he should wheel around in a wheelchair to show 'allyship' with his friends who can't walk and gouge out his eyes to know how it feels to be blind. Does anyone have any suggestions for how Derek can play deaf? Oh, and he must wear one of those prosthetic pregnancy bellies so he can understand how his pregnant friends feel at the end of the day.

He's a 'beta-tester' and literally a beta.

Just check your Christian Spotify playlist and make sure Derek is removed.

Tags: CHRISTIAN CHRISTIANITY MUSIC TRANS LGBTQ TRANS WOMEN

