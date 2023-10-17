Redsteeze Slams Biden's Latest Statement Meant to Appease Hamas Sympathizers and 'The Squad'

Oh, Joe Biden. Never change. Actually, please change and start with discontinuing conflating what Israel is fighting with what people in Gaza are facing. It's just simply not the same.

History has taught us again and again that antisemitism, Islamophobia, and all hate are connected.



We have to reject hate in every form. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 17, 2023

Twitchy fan favorite, @Redsteeze, was quick to call the weak kneed statement out.

When Ilhan Omar tweeted about Jews hypnotizing the world, the original resolution condemning her was about her anti-semitism.



Dems wouldn't go for it, so they settled on condemning all hate instead. This is about placating their extremist wing. Nothing more, and this decrepit… https://t.co/yzWIDOZ6l5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 17, 2023

Biden likely is no longer dressing himself or brushing his own teeth. He certainly is not writing these tweets.

Exactly. They didn't want to offend the Squad.



So they accepted their Antisemitism.https://t.co/A7LK1HO75Z — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 17, 2023

'The Squad' used to be only 4 people. It's expanded to 8 or sometimes 9. It's almost like when we placate extremists, it just metastasizes. After the next election, it could be up to 16 in this highly problematic caucus.

To tell you how generalized and watered down that resolution ended up being, Omar herself voted for it. — Sharkweek (@sharkweek0178) October 17, 2023

A clear sign it was a garbage nothing burger.

Sounds a lot like All Lives Matter to me. — cothrige (@cothrige) October 17, 2023

It's interesting how fast the left can become "All Lives Matter" on certain topics — Sharkweek (@sharkweek0178) October 17, 2023

It is interesting, indeed.

Did you see the stuff Ilhan retweeted this week? Truly vile.



She deleted those posts eventually,

but by then they spread virally — a sanction should be the minimum consequence for her. @HouseDemocrats — Urban Policy Monitor (@UrbanPolicy) October 17, 2023

Remember Nancy Pelosi saying she "Had a different experience in the use of words" and doesn't know what words mean? Lmaohttps://t.co/RqsInGtZ28 — Bern Errakaunt (@BernErrakaunt) October 17, 2023

Oh, yes. We remember. Never forget.

Democrats move like a school of fish. Doesn't matter how radical or insane. They follow a few, no questions asked. — Rob Blandford (@jippydippydoicu) October 17, 2023

They 'vote blue, no matter who'. They are not like Republicans. They never turn on each other.

Verbiage feels more like a KJP product.



Biden is old school, he uses index cards, not X. — Ornery Hounds👀🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@OrneryHounds) October 17, 2023

The only things Biden thinks about these days is when he gets his next ice cream cone or where he can find a lady to sniff. He stopped thinking about foreign affairs long ago.

Hypnotizing the world, all about the Benjamins & folks professing dual loyalties were her heartfelt observations from the perspective of a refugee turned member of Congress still steeped in human rights



When told those were ancient tropes of antisemitism she apologized



S'all 👍 — Kris Krysknife (@metrikk) October 17, 2023

Apparently, she had her fingers crossed behind her back when she made that apology. This crisis has shown her views have not changed in the least, nor have any of 'The Squad'.

