Redsteeze Slams Biden's Latest Statement Meant to Appease Hamas Sympathizers and 'The Squad'

Oh, Joe Biden. Never change. Actually, please change and start with discontinuing conflating what Israel is fighting with what people in Gaza are facing. It's just simply not the same.
History has taught us again and again that antisemitism, Islamophobia, and all hate are connected.— President Biden (@POTUS) October 17, 2023
We have to reject hate in every form.
Twitchy fan favorite, @Redsteeze, was quick to call the weak kneed statement out.
When Ilhan Omar tweeted about Jews hypnotizing the world, the original resolution condemning her was about her anti-semitism.— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 17, 2023
Dems wouldn't go for it, so they settled on condemning all hate instead. This is about placating their extremist wing. Nothing more, and this decrepit… https://t.co/yzWIDOZ6l5
Biden likely is no longer dressing himself or brushing his own teeth. He certainly is not writing these tweets.
Exactly. They didn't want to offend the Squad.— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 17, 2023
So they accepted their Antisemitism.https://t.co/A7LK1HO75Z
'The Squad' used to be only 4 people. It's expanded to 8 or sometimes 9. It's almost like when we placate extremists, it just metastasizes. After the next election, it could be up to 16 in this highly problematic caucus.
Allow me… pic.twitter.com/4d5RYqw6OD— Dave McTooterson (@DCornpop) October 17, 2023
To tell you how generalized and watered down that resolution ended up being, Omar herself voted for it.— Sharkweek (@sharkweek0178) October 17, 2023
A clear sign it was a garbage nothing burger.
Sounds a lot like All Lives Matter to me.— cothrige (@cothrige) October 17, 2023
It's interesting how fast the left can become "All Lives Matter" on certain topics— Sharkweek (@sharkweek0178) October 17, 2023
It is interesting, indeed.
Did you see the stuff Ilhan retweeted this week? Truly vile.— Urban Policy Monitor (@UrbanPolicy) October 17, 2023
She deleted those posts eventually,
but by then they spread virally — a sanction should be the minimum consequence for her. @HouseDemocrats
Remember Nancy Pelosi saying she "Had a different experience in the use of words" and doesn't know what words mean? Lmaohttps://t.co/RqsInGtZ28— Bern Errakaunt (@BernErrakaunt) October 17, 2023
Oh, yes. We remember. Never forget.
Democrats move like a school of fish. Doesn't matter how radical or insane. They follow a few, no questions asked.— Rob Blandford (@jippydippydoicu) October 17, 2023
They 'vote blue, no matter who'. They are not like Republicans. They never turn on each other.
Verbiage feels more like a KJP product.— Ornery Hounds👀🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@OrneryHounds) October 17, 2023
Biden is old school, he uses index cards, not X.
The only things Biden thinks about these days is when he gets his next ice cream cone or where he can find a lady to sniff. He stopped thinking about foreign affairs long ago.
Hypnotizing the world, all about the Benjamins & folks professing dual loyalties were her heartfelt observations from the perspective of a refugee turned member of Congress still steeped in human rights— Kris Krysknife (@metrikk) October 17, 2023
When told those were ancient tropes of antisemitism she apologized
S'all 👍
Apparently, she had her fingers crossed behind her back when she made that apology. This crisis has shown her views have not changed in the least, nor have any of 'The Squad'.
