Redsteeze Slams Biden's Latest Statement Meant to Appease Hamas Sympathizers and 'The Squad'

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:37 AM on October 17, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Oh, Joe Biden. Never change. Actually, please change and start with discontinuing conflating what Israel is fighting with what people in Gaza are facing. It's just simply not the same.

Twitchy fan favorite, @Redsteeze, was quick to call the weak kneed statement out.

Biden likely is no longer dressing himself or brushing his own teeth. He certainly is not writing these tweets. 

'The Squad' used to be only 4 people. It's expanded to 8 or sometimes 9. It's almost like when we placate extremists, it just metastasizes. After the next election, it could be up to 16 in this highly problematic caucus.

A clear sign it was a garbage nothing burger.

It is interesting, indeed. 

Oh, yes. We remember. Never forget.

They 'vote blue, no matter who'. They are not like Republicans. They never turn on each other.

The only things Biden thinks about these days is when he gets his next ice cream cone or where he can find a lady to sniff. He stopped thinking about foreign affairs long ago.

Apparently, she had her fingers crossed behind her back when she made that apology. This crisis has shown her views have not changed in the least, nor have any of 'The Squad'.

