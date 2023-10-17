Laughable! Penn State Professor Excuses Absences to Protect Students from 'HATEFUL' ... Riley Gaines

Another day, another University claiming Riley Gaines is somehow dangerous to students. Yes, Riley Gaines, the former collegiate swimmer fighting for the rights of women to have their own sports and not have to compete against biological men. This used to be a no brainer hence the creation of Title IX. Now, apparently, it's some wacky belief we have to protect young adults from hearing. What a world!

Professor Debbie Brooks at Penn State sent this email to her students telling them they didn't have to come to class merely because I was on campus😭😂



Don't worry, she was sure to let class know The Coming Out Day Celebration was happening though. pic.twitter.com/99xRtmLSgT — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 17, 2023

Oh, Professor Debbie, why do you hate women athletes so much? That's how it's done, right?

Imagine reacting like this to a former college athlete coming to a college campus to support women’s sports featuring only women competitors. https://t.co/SyycENKLYs — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 17, 2023

Oh, stay in your 'safe spaces' fragile little college students except when you come out and protest because Israel is fighting back against baby killers. Then, you should be bold and come out and make your voice known. Eyeroll.

It's a strange form of education that tries to shield students from alternative viewpoints. https://t.co/hOlDEIG7yA — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) October 17, 2023

It's because they know their point of view is so fragile it cannot stand up to scrutiny.

The terror and upset that the mere presence of this small blond jock provokes is one of the funnier story lines the past couple years.



If you're a biological male and actually find her upsetting it has to be humiliating on a very deep level. https://t.co/LoET3YjwTY — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) October 17, 2023

She is a force to be reckoned with, and she certainly strikes fear in lots of folks.

The greatest generation this is not: Today's college students are being TOLD it's acceptable and reasonable to feel uncomfortable on campus because of a GUEST SPEAKER. https://t.co/9j6uZh5ijA — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) October 17, 2023

This is just embarrassing for the professor and for the university. Campus is "unsafe" because of the "hateful messages" of speaker on campus who says that men can't be women and shouldn't be allowed to compete against women in athletics. https://t.co/6jqyx8A9QU — Erika Sanzi (@esanzi) October 17, 2023

Weird how I haven't seen anything like this from Penn State (or any university, for that matter) regarding Jewish students, many of whom are literally living in fear for their lives. https://t.co/rZFWYRgiIr — Kelsey Bolar (Harkness) (@kelseybolar) October 17, 2023

That's an excellent point. Have Jewish students been told they will be excused if they are unable to attend class at this time?

Same people who are fine with Palestinian and Hamas sympathizers yelling "Kill the Jews" on campus. It's great seeing their inconsistent stances https://t.co/ze6115b1lX — Raul Felix (@raulfelix275) October 17, 2023

Do better #PennState. As an alumna and former employee, I’m tired of the rhetoric and the coddling of adult students. Gaines is not anti-trans but an advocate for women’s sports. #DebbieBrooks should be educating students not spewing garbage and letting them cry in a corner. https://t.co/FGPdxYQFRG — Tracey Galloway (@tegalloway) October 17, 2023

Unbelievable how these universities are not allowing their students to be exposed to any opposite view of their professors! Whether it be politics, religion or sexual preference! What is worse students who dare to object face failure of the course by the left wing professors! https://t.co/tK2goznyMd — Jayne Abrams (@AbramsJayn9208) October 17, 2023

One can't imagine how these students will be prepared for the real world and and real workplace where they will work side by side with people of different beliefs. These students will just wither under such conditions. These colleges are doing them a huge disservice.

