Laughable! Penn State Professor Excuses Absences to Protect Students from 'HATEFUL' ... Riley Gaines

justmindy
justmindy  |  12:40 PM on October 17, 2023
AP Photo/Darren Abate

Another day, another University claiming Riley Gaines is somehow dangerous to students. Yes, Riley Gaines, the former collegiate swimmer fighting for the rights of women to have their own sports and not have to compete against biological men. This used to be a no brainer hence the creation of Title IX. Now, apparently, it's some wacky belief we have to protect young adults from hearing. What a world!

Oh, Professor Debbie, why do you hate women athletes so much? That's how it's done, right?

Oh, stay in your 'safe spaces' fragile little college students except when you come out and protest because Israel is fighting back against baby killers. Then, you should be bold and come out and make your voice known. Eyeroll.

It's because they know their point of view is so fragile it cannot stand up to scrutiny.

She is a force to be reckoned with, and she certainly strikes fear in lots of folks.

That's an excellent point. Have Jewish students been told they will be excused if they are unable to attend class at this time?

One can't imagine how these students will be prepared for the real world and and real workplace where they will work side by side with people of different beliefs. These students will just wither under such conditions. These colleges are doing them a huge disservice.

