'These people are sick!' New York bar plans a DESPICABLE event and the flyer is truly stomach turning

Add this to the list of tone deaf things Americans have done in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel. Actually, this event goes past tone deaf and straight to cruel.

Advertisement

A club in New York (The End) is holding what is calls "Intifada Fundraver" tonight. The invitation includes a video of the Hamas attack on Israel and the tearing down of the border fence which led to the massacre of hundreds of Israeli civilians pic.twitter.com/1hwamTXrAP — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) October 15, 2023

Apparently a New York club is hosting a fundraiser and their flyer includes a video of the Hamas attack on Israel and tearing down the border fence between Gaza and Israel. Yikes. Big Yikes.

So a bunch of cool, edgy queer DJs are spinning tonight in an “Intifada Fundraver” in New York, a party promoted with celebratory images of a terrorist attack in which - among other horrors - 260 young partygoers were slaughtered at a rave https://t.co/2jSQCcUTBc — Boaz Arad 博雅 (@aradboaz) October 15, 2023

The symbolism is stomach turning. Young people listening and dancing to music at a festival innocently were just slaughtered by Hamas and this is what they decide to host to raise money?

These people are psychopaths. https://t.co/xybCHXV95t — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) October 15, 2023

These people are sick https://t.co/AU6DX0mlvm — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 15, 2023

When the founder of 'Libs of Tik Tok' says it's sick, it's sick. She has had to see it all and even this disgusts her.

That is extreme, but on the other hand, they are literally hosting a party to celebrate terrorism. At what point do they become proxy to the terror?

One hopes a lot of FBI and NYPD types will be in attendance. Also press, taking pictures and getting names. Opportunities like this are hard to come by! https://t.co/a9480D7GX2 — Walter Russell Mead (@wrmead) October 15, 2023

Add those names to the list of Harvard students. That would really weed out a lot of probable problematic future hires. You're welcome HR Managers around America.

So not only have I not seen anybody in the electronic music community condemn or even talk about the rape and murder of an entire rave, they're out having Infifada Fundravers for the culprits.



Do less drugs folks. https://t.co/fpzr4acwWo — SFUSD SCHOOL BONDS (@wokbonds) October 15, 2023

Maybe that is the problem. The drugs have destroyed the empathy part of the brains. There is no other explanation other than they are sociopaths.

They're having a rave to celebrate a rave being shot up? They're so antisemitic they really can't imagine the victims as connected to themselves despite sharing the same hobbyist community. https://t.co/XPuRVYEtjQ — Eli Sennesh (@EliSennesh) October 15, 2023

Advertisement

Some things are just so obscene they leave you completely without words. https://t.co/zGym5mFzaB — Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) October 15, 2023

How a biggest massacre of Jews since Holocaust turned into glamor, Brooklyn style.

Suicidal Westerners are fundraising for suicidal savages. With transgender safespace. https://t.co/ooZssRslxx pic.twitter.com/XFhgIYMaRY — Shawarma Wife 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@ShawarmaWife) October 15, 2023

It's like these people don't get what would be done to them if they went to Gaza as a gay, lesbian or trans American. What is the opposite of a 'safe space'? That is Gaza.

I don’t see how after the celebration of the worst massacre of Jews since the holocaust the left can ever garner support from our community again. This stuff is just too widespread. It’s not a few anecdotal incidents. https://t.co/L1rSGk8Q9n — Bridget (@bridget_potasky) October 15, 2023

It has been terribly eye opening. To be a Jewish American right now must feel completely isolating.

It is despicable that this club in Bushwick is holding an "Intifada Fundraver."



Hamas barbarically murderered babies, raped & killed women, and burned people alive.



This neighborhood is adjacent to an Orthodox Jewish community, too.



How dare they do this??? https://t.co/LC3cnLfuz4 — Candice Giove (@candicegiove) October 15, 2023

Advertisement

This warrants unequivocal condemnation from all.



This event flyer glorifies the massacre of Jews in Israel. Do they have no shame?



I'm contemplating showing up to make it clear that we are here to stay. Am Yisroel Chai! https://t.co/vkBG5I7plW — Yaacov Behrman (@ChabadLubavitch) October 15, 2023

Keep your eyes peeled on who condemns this and who stays silent. It will speak volumes.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!















