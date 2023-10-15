'These people are sick!' New York bar plans a DESPICABLE event and the flyer is truly stomach turning

Take the L: People ask Kinzinger for an update as DeSantis welcomes first...
justmindy
justmindy  |  8:00 PM on October 15, 2023
AP Photo/Francisco Seco

Add this to the list of tone deaf things Americans have done in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel. Actually, this event goes past tone deaf and straight to cruel.

Apparently a New York club is hosting a fundraiser and their flyer includes a video of the Hamas attack on Israel and tearing down the border fence between Gaza and Israel. Yikes. Big Yikes.

The symbolism is stomach turning. Young people listening and dancing to music at a festival innocently were just slaughtered by Hamas and this is what they decide to host to raise money?

When the founder of 'Libs of Tik Tok' says it's sick, it's sick. She has had to see it all and even this disgusts her.

That is extreme, but on the other hand, they are literally hosting a party to celebrate terrorism. At what point do they become proxy to the terror?

Add those names to the list of Harvard students. That would really weed out a lot of probable problematic future hires. You're welcome HR Managers around America.

Maybe that is the problem. The drugs have destroyed the empathy part of the brains. There is no other explanation other than they are sociopaths.

It's like these people don't get what would be done to them if they went to Gaza as a gay, lesbian or trans American. What is the opposite of a 'safe space'? That is Gaza.

It has been terribly eye opening. To be a Jewish American right now must feel completely isolating.

Keep your eyes peeled on who condemns this and who stays silent. It will speak volumes.

