Shocking pictures of Hamas blockading roads to stop civilians from fleeing to safety emerge

10:15 PM on October 14, 2023
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

While Israel does its best to ensure civilians are not harmed in this war, Hamas is doing all it can to put innocents in harm's way.

Israel dropped leaflets instructing residents to leave the area, but apparently Hamas is making that impossible.

There can be no doubt Hamas is responsible for the road blocks, but they will likely try to blame Israel.

Precisely! This is the responsibility of Hamas and they are to blame if civilians are harmed.

Hamas is looking for a way to make this the fault of Israel and turn public sentiment against them.

Hamas leadership is safe in Qatar so they don't care what happens in Gaza.

Israel will also never have peace until Hamas is decimated. It's time to ensure this terrorist organization no longer has the ability to inflict harm on citizens in Israel or Gaza.

