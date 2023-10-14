Shocking pictures of Hamas blockading roads to stop civilians from fleeing to safety emerge

While Israel does its best to ensure civilians are not harmed in this war, Hamas is doing all it can to put innocents in harm's way.

BREAKING: The IDF just released these photos of roadblocks Hamas set up in Gaza to prevent civilians from evacuating.



One side is doing everything they can to avoid civilian casualties.



The other is ensuring as many get caught in the crossfire as possible. pic.twitter.com/BmaInMqWS0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 14, 2023

Advertisement

They even tried to blow up the bridge people were using to evacuate.https://t.co/yhZ17quTjA — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) October 14, 2023

Israel dropped leaflets instructing residents to leave the area, but apparently Hamas is making that impossible.

They also released from footage of Hamas setting up the roadblocks to ensure they have their human shields.https://t.co/SwPBKQDV39 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 14, 2023

There can be no doubt Hamas is responsible for the road blocks, but they will likely try to blame Israel.

And American idiots buy into Hamas propaganda and believe Israel should just sit back and wait to be attacked again https://t.co/LmqusjLdtS — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 14, 2023

Anyone manning those roadblocks is a legitimate target. https://t.co/CnLMS30AtW — Adam Lawson (@cigarsandlegs) October 14, 2023

Every civilian that cannot evacuate because of Hamas is another war crime on Hamas. https://t.co/sEKbPeWANj — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) October 14, 2023

Hamas is responsible for every civilian casualty in Gaza. every single one. First by launching their barbaric terrorist invasion of Israel and now by refusing to allow civilians to evacuate the combat zones.



Hamas loves their human shields more than Palestinian lives. https://t.co/DkQFiXINym — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) October 14, 2023

Precisely! This is the responsibility of Hamas and they are to blame if civilians are harmed.

hamas wants palestinians to die so that the gullible journos have clickbait on how the IDF is murdering people. https://t.co/AMemUslmoR — nick “lindy”quist (@nick_lindquist) October 14, 2023

Hamas is looking for a way to make this the fault of Israel and turn public sentiment against them.

Hamas is literally trying to get as many Palestinian civilians killed as possible https://t.co/P3prWDRYE8 — Nathan Klein (@NathanKleinDC) October 14, 2023

Hamas wants Palestinians to die. They want to use them as human shields. Blocking them from trying to get to safety. They don't care about the people in Gaza. They only care about themselves and killing all of the Jews. https://t.co/e8v8Nrb23I — Jet7111 (@jet7111) October 14, 2023

Hamas leadership is safe in Qatar so they don't care what happens in Gaza.

Hamas loves their human shields they just can't let 'em leave. They define depraved. — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) October 14, 2023

Ofc, that’s always been how Hamas/isis operate — Liz 🪼🌞🏝️ (@Xandrigity) October 15, 2023

It's time to eradicate HAMAS entirely to truly liberate the Palestinians; that's the only solution for the Palestine. — Bill C. (@BillC95008) October 15, 2023

Advertisement

Israel will also never have peace until Hamas is decimated. It's time to ensure this terrorist organization no longer has the ability to inflict harm on citizens in Israel or Gaza.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!















