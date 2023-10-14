Free tampons for men? Clemson students demand access to period products in the MEN'S bathoom

Maybe the classes at Clemson are not rigorous enough because it sure seems like there are too many students with too much time on their hands. A group of students at Clemson organized a protest march because tampon dispensers were removed from the men's bathroom after complaints from the 'College Republicans'.

Lmfao you can't make this up.



Students at Clemson held a protest this week over the fact that tampons were removed from the men's bathrooms.



They also want the @ClemsonCRs banned from campus for getting them removed. pic.twitter.com/2pICByhlkH — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 14, 2023

It certainly would be a shame for a man to not have access to a tampon when he needs them. Oh, that's right. Men never ever need tampons.

In case you didnt already realize the damage the people indoctrinating your children have done

Maybe Biden should wipe out student loans - I would want a refund! https://t.co/Gt1D7UGKYV — Victims Rights (@victimsrightsNY) October 14, 2023

“Sir, we are asking you to minimize your tampon usage in the men’s bathroom.” https://t.co/BHm1wY0rMM — A (@ChiTown_A) October 14, 2023

Apparently, that is too much to ask.

Ridiculous if you don’t like your school leave to one who accepts drama ! https://t.co/65smdAsReN — John Adams Phd (@St3v3nicy) October 14, 2023

Perhaps, they should also seek therapy.

Can it get any clearer?

These people need help NOT affirmed. https://t.co/LVNWzvgC8u — Look for Jesus (@jesus_look85754) October 14, 2023

Clemson needs mental health professionals for these students.

These insane people need a homeland of their own. You know what I'm thinking. 😁 https://t.co/nxi7xUJlc7 — sal (@tevet) October 14, 2023

The South has fallen. https://t.co/ol5nJbtFxX — Oligarch Kabuki (@HouseCracka) October 14, 2023

This nonsense has infected even schools in very conservative areas. it's a shame.

Who wants to tell them that men are unable to menstruate and do not need Kotex or tampons? — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) October 14, 2023

Someone (like their parents) should have explained this to them a long time ago.

Comprised of mostly women demanding tampons in the men’s room. 🥴 — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) October 14, 2023

This country’s future is in so much frickin trouble! pic.twitter.com/kIMCMObNb6 — SamJ❤️🇺🇸💙 (@SamJuneau) October 14, 2023

Oh, we are in very big trouble.

So this makes the news. Every sane person knows this is backwards. Yet it keeps getting worse!

What is in the water at these "universities"? pic.twitter.com/X5m0F6KX91 — 📡🔍IcarusPhoenix27🖤☢🔜🆓 (@AllApol90253644) October 14, 2023

4 yr degree - $150k

This is what you get. — Ultra Maga 126 (@lindeman126) October 14, 2023

Again, that money would be better spent on therapy.

If the draft does come back, this is going to be next level. — ScruffyCon (@ScruffyCon) October 15, 2023

That may be the only way to wake up these kids to reality and the real world.

Spent 20 years pandering to these groups and now the chickens are coming home to roost. — Colorado_Jet (@o_pound) October 14, 2023

We have allowed three generations of children to equate their rights with their feelings.



So things they don't like, aren't inconveniences to be endured, they are injustices that need to be stopped. Grow up. — LORENZO DE FANTASTICO (@DynamoPowerNap) October 14, 2023

If you give crazy people an inch, they might take a mile. Grow up, indeed!

